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Welcome to Tuesday, which is standing out as a true liminal space on the sports calendar. The NHL’s postseason field is officially locked in place, so we’re just playing out the string and waiting until the playoffs officially begin on Saturday. The WNBA draft was last night (more on that below), so we’re now looking ahead to the start of the regular season on May 8. The Champions League quarterfinals are only halfway done; the NFL draft is still a week away; and maybe the most liminal thing in all of sports — the NBA Play-In Tournament — starts tonight. While we wait to actually move out of limbo and reach a destination, here’s what to watch for in sports today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NBA:

🏀 Play-In Tournament: Heat (32%) at Hornets (68%)* - 7:30 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 Play-In Tournament: Blazers (40%) at Suns (60%) - 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

MLB:

⚾ D-Backs (42%) at Orioles (58%) - 6:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Cubs (43%) at Phillies (57%) - 6:40 p.m. (TBS)

⚾ Mets (34%) at Dodgers (66%) - 10:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

NHL:

🏒 Canadiens (63%) at Flyers (37%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Capitals (47%) at Blue Jackets (53%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 Penguins (44%) at Blues (56%) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Soccer:

⚽ Champions League: Liverpool (41%) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (38%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ Champions League: Atlético Madrid (26%) vs. Barcelona (56%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Chess:

♟️ Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 13 (Javokhir Sindarov 98% to win)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

We are the Champions (League favorites)

The second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal begins today and finishes tomorrow, which means we are that much closer to finding out who’ll lift that big-eared trophy in Budapest next month. Here’s a snapshot of the current state of play midway through the round, with prediction market odds to advance:

Mostly, we’re looking at uphill climbs for the trailing teams today and tomorrow. Real Madrid and Sporting CP both lost their openers by a single goal (total aggregate goals across both matches determines who advances), but those losses happened at home, meaning they must turn the tables on the road at Bayern Munich and Arsenal, respectively — literally the two best club teams in the entire world. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Barça each lost their openers by 2 goals, setting up a desperate push for scoring in the second leg. Liverpool is playing mighty PSG at home, which offers hope, and Barcelona is actually a sizable prediction market favorite (56% to 26%) to beat Atleti this afternoon — which explains why their odds to make the comeback are a relatively not terrible 29%.

Still, this is European soccer, so the gap between the favorites and the field is going to be wide. That’s especially true if we look at the big picture of the Champions League title chances, where just three teams — Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain — capture 80% of the championship odds all by themselves.

Yes, Barça might be able to give them some competition if they’re able to storm back on Atlético Madrid. But for now, it would be surprising if the favorites don’t punch their tickets through — potentially setting up some pretty titanic battles in the semifinals ahead.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Bright WNBA futures



The WNBA held its rookie draft last night, meaning a bunch of prospects we just watched in March Madness heard their names called as pros a little over a week later. (The WNBA is always really interesting that way, because of when its season runs relative to the college hoops calendar.) UConn guard Azzi Fudd went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings, reuniting with her former college teammate — and off-court girlfriend — Paige Bueckers, who was already one of the WNBA’s best players as a rookie last season. But Fudd wasn’t actually the most valuable college player in this class according to HerHoopStats’ Win Shares metric; that title belonged to No. 2 pick Olivia Miles of Minnesota, while Washington’s Lauren Betts and Toronto’s Kiki Rice (both champion UCLA alums) were also in the same value tier. And maybe the most underrated player of the draft was former Texas Longhorn Rori Harmon, who went 34th despite posting 5.4 Win Shares:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏒 “The Utah Mammoth: The Western Conference’s dark horse” by Brendan Farrell

⚾ “Sayonara, .500” by Thomas Love Seagull

🏀 “How Optimism is on Life Support with 2.5 of the 4 Detroit Pro Sports Teams” by Wyatt Long

🎾 “Sinner with the Wind at his Back” by Christopher Clarey

🏀 “The 2026 Champion Ball-Knower of the Year: The humans are a step closer to omniscience” by Ken Pomeroy

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (4/15)

⚾ MLB: D-Backs at Orioles

🏀 NBA: Play-In Tournament - East, No. 7 Sixers vs. No. 8 Magic

🏀 NBA: Play-In Tournament - West, No. 9 Clippers vs. No. 10 Warriors

🏒 NHL: Stars at Sabres

⚽ Champions League: Real Madrid at Bayern Munich

♟️ Chess: Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 14 (final round)

Thursday (4/16)

⚾ MLB: Mariners at Padres

⚾ MLB: Orioles at Guardians

🏀 NBA: No games

🏒 NHL: Kraken at Avalanche

🏒 NHL: Canucks at Oilers

⚽ Europa League: Nottingham Forest vs. FC Porto

⚽ Europa League: Real Betis vs. SC Braga

⛳ Golf: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links - Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Friday (4/17)

⚾ MLB: Braves at Phillies

🏀 NBA: Play-In Tournament - East, No. 8 Seed Game (Teams TBD)

🏀 NBA: Play-In Tournament - West, No. 8 Seed Game (Teams TBD)

🏒 NHL: No games 🙁 (Pre-playoff hiatus)

⚽ Serie A: Inter vs. Cagliari

⛳ Golf: RBC Heritage

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.