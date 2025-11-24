Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles look on against the Detroit Lions on November 16, 2025 in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia, it is often said, is a town where the most popular football player — if not athlete, full stop — is whoever backs up the Eagles’ starting quarterback. Jalen Hurts doesn’t have that problem with Tanner McKee, not yet. But he is confronting a related Philly dynamic as his play has come under fire in recent weeks. And the Eagles’ ignominious blown 21-0 lead to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday will only throw more fuel onto a fire that has been simmering all season between Hurts and WR A.J. Brown (among others) over the team’s increasingly conservative, turnover-averse offensive identity — and whether it’s holding this roster back from what it could be.

Of course, Hurts is hardly the first Eagle QB whose shortcomings are under the microscope, despite his wins and statistical accomplishments, and he won’t be the last. The city cares about the Eagles to the point of neurosis — I was there this past weekend; it was surprising to pass somebody on the street without a Birds logo on them somewhere — and the quarterback is where a lot of that civic pathos ends up landing. As a result, no performance is ever enough, at least not for long, whether the team wins (as it has done most of this season, and most of Hurts’ career overall) or loses (especially the way they did on Sunday).

Hurts is a flashpoint in general because nobody has ever tended to believe he was as good as his accomplishments say he is. At Alabama, he got benched at halftime of a national title game, and he had to fight for his Heisman candidacy every inch of the way at Oklahoma. Starting out with the Eagles, he was a second-round draft curiosity whose ceiling was supposedly limited until proven otherwise. Winning the Super Bowl last season was supposed to fix that, or smooth it out to some degree. It only bought him a half-season.