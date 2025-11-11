Coach Lenny Wilkens of the Hawks poses for a portrait circa 1994 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

There are basketball lives, and then there was the life led by Lenny Wilkens, who died Sunday at the age of 88.

Following an All-American career at Providence in the late 1950s/early ‘60s, Wilkens played in the NBA from 1961 to 1975 — the latter six seasons of which he also spent the majority of time as a player-coach, logging more than 37 minutes a night at his peak while also coaching the team. After retiring as a player, he’d coach another 28 seasons in the NBA, leading the Seattle SuperSonics to the 1979 championship and later breaking Red Auerbach’s then-record for career coaching wins (938) during the 1994-95 season — a distinction he’d retire with in 2005.

Along the way, he also coached Michael Jordan and company as an assistant on Chuck Daly’s Dream Team staff in 1992, then returned to win another gold medal as the head coach of Dream Team II in Atlanta in 1996.

Add it all up, and Wilkens had one of the most all-encompassing journeys ever traced in the game’s history, reflected by the fact that he’s one of just six people to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach:

But all of that is only part of Wilkens’ story. Just as interesting as the longevity, wins and accolades is how his career straddled — and, in many ways, was defined by — the most important eras in pro basketball history.

Wilkens came from an older version of the game, before the league tilted toward big salaries, national TV deals and superstar egos. And though he adapted as well as anyone, the sport kept evolving around him. He won his championship in an age of parity and teamwork — then spent the next two decades coming close (but never quite close enough) to greatness in an NBA where Magic, Bird and Jordan made his earlier era feel obsolete.

The simple fact of being a player-coach alone made Wilkens an outlier from another age. According to Wikipedia, there have been 40 NBA players who also simultaneously served as their team’s coach, with Richie Guerin being the leader in wins under that arrangement (199) and the great Bill Russell leading in championships with 2 (in 1968 and ‘69). But by the time Wilkens did it, it was already an antiquated strategy — he was the third-to-last person ever to fill both roles at once, with Kevin Loughery and Dave Cowens being the only other player-coaches to serve after Wilkens stopped:

As a player, Wilkens could score — he eclipsed 22 PPG at his peak — but he was mainly defined as a smart, unselfish playmaker who could also defend and rebound while serving as a true floor general for his team. And that was the perfect style for the 1970s as Wilkens was both hitting his playing stride and starting his coaching journey. There’s a reason why one of the defining teams of the decade was the New York Knicks under Red Holzman (another of our player-coaches above), whose tendency to spread the ball around remains virtually unmatched among champions:

Wilkens’ own SuperSonics were cut from that same mold. As he led them to the 1978 NBA Finals, Seattle had six players average double-figures — none more than Gus Williams at 18.3 PPG — in those playoffs, but they still knocked off the defending-champion Portland Trail Blazers in the second round, en route to a championship date with the similarly balanced Washington Bullets. While they lost a tough 7-game Finals, Seattle came back the following year with Williams scoring more and Dennis Johnson (who won Finals MVP) and Jack Sikma playing larger roles, and the Sonics got their revenge in a Finals rematch over Washington.

In retrospect, the ‘70s were one of the league’s weirder decades, with several factors — not least being the emergence of, and subsequent merger with, the rival ABA — contributing to an era of parity not seen in the NBA outside of, well, our current period of seven unique champions in as many seasons.

It was the perfect moment for a team like Seattle, guided by a coach like Wilkens, to take advantage of. But the Sonics’ triumph also marked the end of an era. The Los Angeles Lakers won another championship the following season, their first since 1972, and either Boston or L.A. won 8 of the next 9 titles (with the 1983 Sixers — a team not exactly short on big-name star power) standing out as the lone exception. Including the last two of those L.A. crowns, every single title from 1987 through 1998 was won as part of a multi-year streak, as were all but one of the 16 titles from ‘87 through 2002.

And to further underscore how much Wilkens’ remaining coaching career after the 1979 Sonics’ title was associated with the abrupt and absolute death of NBA parity: Just 11 of the league’s 30 franchises split up the 39 available titles from 1980 through 2018, with just eight teams — the Lakers, Bulls, Spurs, Celtics, Pistons, Warriors, Heat and Rockets — gobbling up 36 of those titles for themselves. In other words, after a decade of uncharacteristic parity, the NBA spent the next four decades with only about a quarter of the league monopolizing practically all the rings.

And as the league suddenly shifted into that new era, Wilkens found himself transformed from the beneficiary of increased parity to the victim of the change away from it.

In the late 1980s, Wilkens inherited a Cleveland Cavaliers roster with the potential to rise quickly up the Eastern Conference ranks, thanks to a young lineup that included Brad Daugherty, Mark Price, Ron Harper, Craig Ehlo and Hot Rod Williams. Adding all-around big man Larry Nance the next season, Cleveland made the playoffs for just the second time since 1978 with 42 wins, then shattered the 50-win barrier for the first time with a then-franchise-record 57 victories. The Cavs had all the earmarks of an NBA title contender, even leading the league in net rating in 1988-89, except for one slight detail…

Michael Jordan existed.

Jordan’s Bulls eliminated Cleveland in both the ‘88 and ‘89 playoffs, and after a two-year hiatus (they were knocked out by Philly in 1990 and missed the ‘91 playoffs), it was back to more of the same with Chicago ending Wilkens and the Cavs’ runs in 1992 — this time in the Eastern Conference finals — and again in 1993. Within a week of the last series, a sweep, Wilkens resigned from his post as Cleveland’s coach.

“It’s been a great seven years,” he said. “[Team owner Gordon] Gund and the Cavs have been great to me. The fans have been supportive but I think it’s time to move on.”

As for the destination of that move, Atlanta was calling. The Hawks, with whom Wilkens had spent more than half of his playing career, were in a somewhat similar place as the Cavs had been a decade before, albeit transitioning from a more successful era with Dominique Wilkins. They had a handful of young players to build around — including Mookie Blaylock (one of my personal faves) and Stacey Augmon — with designs on adding more to vie with teams like the Knicks, Reggie Miller’s Pacers, Pat Riley’s Heat and the Shaq/Penny Magic as the next East power, especially with Jordan off playing baseball.

In his first season on the Atlanta bench, Wilkens won NBA Coach of the Year honors as the Hawks improved from 43 to 57 wins, and while they lost in Round 2 to Indiana, this seemed like a team on the rise. From 1993-94 through 1997-98, Atlanta averaged 50.2 wins per season while gradually adding more talent to their core — Steve Smith, Grant Long, Christian Laettner, Tyrone Corbin and, to reach their final form, former Nuggets rim-protecting star big man Dikembe Mutombo. These were the Hawks I grew up with in Atlanta, and they were very good while embodying the balanced, unselfish ethos of Wilkens’ basketball DNA.

Just as with the Wilkens-era Cavs, however, there was a problem with his Hawks teams: Jordan — or else the other teams built to beat MJ — were still standing in the way. The Pacers knocked Atlanta out of the 1994 and 1995 playoffs, then Orlando toppled them in 1996 after they’d finally gotten past Indy in Round 1. And 1997 was perhaps the most frustrating of all, as Smith and one of the best Hawks teams ever went through what Sports Illustrated called a “week of hell” trying to stop Jordan and the Bulls.

After winning Game 2 on the road to even the series 1-1 heading back to Atlanta, it looked like the Hawks might have a shot at the impossible upset. But the Bulls dug deep behind the play of Jordan and Scottie Pippen, holding Atlanta to 84 PPG the rest of the series and closing things out with three straight wins.

That ended up being the high point of Wilkens’ tenure in Atlanta. The 1997-98 squad once again won 50 games with roughly the same cast, but they were ousted by the Hornets, 3-1, in Round 1. Once the lockout-shortened 1998-99 campaign finally began, Atlanta gave things one last go — and they did win in Round 1 over Detroit — but a listless sweep at the hands of the Knicks ended the era for good.

Following a 28-win flameout in 1999-2000 after the Hawks’ J.R. Rider trade failed, Wilkens resigned from the job and took over another promising team, the Toronto Raptors, for the next three seasons. This time, he had the seeming heir to Jordan’s throne — Vince Carter — on his side, but the ‘01 Raptors lost a heartbreaking 7-game series to Philly in Round 2 and would never get that far again before Wilkens left the job. After parts of two seasons coaching the dysfunctional 2000s Knicks — leading them to their only post-Jeff Van Gundy playoff appearance of the 2000s — the all-time coaching wins leader was done working on an NBA sideline, just like that.

All told, Wilkens’ career was a fascinating encapsulation of a period filled with great growth and change in NBA history. He came into a league where coaches could literally play in the game if necessary, and initially thrived in one where it was anybody’s guess which team would win in a given season. It was a moment after Russell’s Celtics dynasty dissipated, but before the league had fully embraced all the trappings and pitfalls of big-time professional sports, as David Halberstam writes in his classic book “The Breaks of the Game” — and the 1979 Sonics were the last example of a champion from that era, before the sport changed forever.

That Wilkens still won consistently at multiple different stops through the decades of that evolution speaks to his gift as a coach. He was always the leader a team would turn to when it needed to take a promising group of talent to the next level — and he practically always delivered in that regard. But at the same time, Wilkens repeatedly learned the hard lesson that this new NBA favored the star-powered few, and no amount of coaching or teamwork would overcome that.

In both Cleveland and Atlanta, Wilkens’ hopes were dashed again and again by Jordan — with only the brief respite of being on the same side as MJ at Barcelona in 1992. But for most of his career, he was left to coach against the kind of transcendent stars he never quite had, leading teams who would have had a better shot in an earlier era. (Or, interestingly, perhaps our current one now.) He was, in the end, a man from basketball’s in-between, a coaching bridge across the many changes that brought the game into modernity, while also serving as a reminder of what it left behind.

