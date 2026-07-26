LeBron James Just Took the Biggest Discount of Any Modern Star
His bargain deal with the Sixers is about chasing another ring — and one last attempt to disrupt the GOAT debate.
Say what you will, but LeBron James still knows how to shake up the NBA world. Sixteen years after his original, earth-shattering move from Cleveland to Miami, James made what he called his “Last Decision” on Friday, choosing the Philadelphia 76ers out of a crowded field of suitors on a two-year contract that contains an opt-out after 2026-27.
My fellow Substacker Mike Shearer gets into the X’s and O’s of LeBron’s fit here, and Henry Abbott talks about the pros and cons of these new Sixers as title contenders as well. Certainly, the odds have moved dramatically in the Sixers’ direction over the past month, through a combination of the Jaylen Brown trade and now James joining a team that already included Neil’s Substack darling Tyrese Maxey and the GOAT scorer when healthy, Joel Embiid:1