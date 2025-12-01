Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels talks with Mansoor Delane of the LSU Tigers during the game on September 27, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

College football’s latest, greatest soap opera came to a messily on-brand end Sunday, when it was announced that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would be leaving Oxford to take over at LSU next season. The Kiffin saga had gripped the sport for weeks, distracting from the on-field results that have his Rebels as de facto locks to make the College Football Playoff — even as LSU lost again to Oklahoma on Saturday night, tying them for their second-most losses (5) in a season since 1999. But it confirmed once again that, in college football, every decision eventually comes down to who can cut the biggest check.

Of course, Kiffin is no stranger to drama involving high-profile teams anyway. After serving as an assistant on Pete Carroll’s staff at USC in the mid-2000s — one of the most talented squads ever assembled, as well as one that ultimately vacated numerous wins due to recruiting violations — Kiffin lasted just 20 games coaching the Oakland Raiders before a feud with late owner Al Davis (who said his young coach “[brought] disgrace to the organization”) ended his run in the NFL.

Then it was on to Tennessee and back to USC — both places where Kiffin was tasked with restoring prominent programs to their former glory, but both jobs that ended in ugly departures for the coach. (He bolted Knoxville for Southern Cal after just a single season, and his up-and-down USC tenure ended with his being fired on the LAX tarmac at 3:00 AM.)

Ever the talented reinventor, Kiffin rebuilt his career as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama, earning credit for reshaping one of the sport’s great dynasties on the fly by turning it into a modern offensive powerhouse. (The effects of which were still felt years after Kiffin left, including to this day.) Then he took Florida Atlantic from 3-9 to 11-3 overnight as a head coach again, producing what remain the only double-digit-win seasons in the young program’s history.

Ole Miss, however, is where Kiffin truly proved himself as the genius coach he’d always hinted at being, underneath all the controversy and immaturity. The Rebels had been a dominant program during the 1950s and ‘60s, winning the 1960 national title, but as the sport integrated — Mississippi didn’t have a black player until Ben Williams in 1972 — and the SEC took off to another level of dominance, Ole Miss left itself behind, only occasionally enjoying years of one-off success.

(Even Eli Manning, who probably ought to be in the Hall of Fame, went 28-16 for the Rebs, only winning more than 7 games in a season once.)

But Kiffin’s tenure, coming on the heels of the mediocre Matt Luke era, elevated Mississippi back into the national conversation while making stars out of players like Matt Corral, Quinshon Judkins, Jaxson Dart, Walter Nolen and Kewan Lacy. In 2025, Ole Miss has its best team — according to a blend of final, peak and full-season Elo ratings (via cfbfastR’s data) — since 1961:

With a 100 percent chance to make the playoff — per ESPN’s FPI forecast — the 2025 Rebels would also mark the school’s first-ever CFP appearance, representing the program’s complete return to prominence under the guidance of Kiffin.

Kiffin’s move to LSU spoils that narrative, though, while raising questions around just what winning (or loyalty) is worth in today’s college football landscape.