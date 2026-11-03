Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens looks down at his thumb while walking off the field against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

When Lamar Jackson fell to No. 32 in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens traded up to claim their gift from the Football Gods.

It was a franchise-altering stroke of luck for a team whose previous quarterbacking history was defined by either Joe Flacco’s reliable but generally aggressively mediocre play — 2012 postseason notwithstanding — or a revolving door of failed prospects (Kyle Boller) and washed-up veterans (too many to name). Jackson immediately gave Baltimore a new identity and a higher ceiling at the game’s most important position.

But this gift has increasingly come with a fiendish catch — one which took another ominous turn on Sunday.