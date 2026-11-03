When Lamar Jackson fell to No. 32 in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens traded up to claim their gift from the Football Gods.
It was a franchise-altering stroke of luck for a team whose previous quarterbacking history was defined by either Joe Flacco’s reliable but generally aggressively mediocre play — 2012 postseason notwithstanding — or a revolving door of failed prospects (Kyle Boller) and washed-up veterans (too many to name). Jackson immediately gave Baltimore a new identity and a higher ceiling at the game’s most important position.
But this gift has increasingly come with a fiendish catch — one which took another ominous turn on Sunday.