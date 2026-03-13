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Happy Friday, and congrats on making it to the end of another jam-packed week in the world of sports. Now the weekend is set to ramp things up even more, with the closing stages of the men’s power conference basketball tournaments leading up to Selection Sunday’s bracket reveals. (We can’t wait to dive into the best picks with you on Monday!) We’ll also whittle the World Baseball Classic field down to just three remaining teams by Sunday night, with the final two being known on Monday. We’ll break down the WBC odds down below, and talk about the wrench that was just thrown into the men’s bracket selection as well — but first, here’s what we’re watching across the wide world of sports this weekend:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

Friday (3/13)

⚾ WBC Quarterfinal: South Korea (12%) vs. Dominican Republic (88%) - 6:30 p.m. (FS2)

⚾ WBC Quarterfinal: United States (87%) vs. Canada (13%) - 8 p.m. (FOX)

🏀 NBA: Suns (37%) at Raptors (63%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Cavs (87%) at Mavs (13%) - 7:30 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves (68%) at Warriors (32%) - 10 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

🏒 NHL: Kings (44%) at Islanders (56%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 NHL: Oilers (58%) at Blues (42%) - 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏀 MBB: Wisconsin (22%) vs. Illinois (78%) - 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

🏀 MBB: Iowa State (37%) vs. Arizona (63%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 MBB: Kansas (31%) vs. Houston (69%) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 MBB: ACC, Big 12, Big East, Mountain West, American, Atlantic 10, MAC, WAC, CUSA, SWAC, MEAC semifinals; Big Ten, SEC, Big West quarterfinals

🏀 WBB: America East championship; American, Big West, MAC, CUSA, MEAC, SWAC, WAC semifinals; CAA, Missouri Valley, Ivy League quarterfinals

⚽ NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC - 8 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

⛳ Golf: The Players Championship (Sepp Straka 14% to win)

🎾 Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka (89%) vs. Linda Nosková (11%) - BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), women’s semifinals

🎾 Tennis: Elena Rybakina (69%) vs. Elina Svitolina (31%) - BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), women’s semifinals

🏅 Paralympics: Event finals in Para alpine skiing (3x), Para biathlon (6x), Para snowboard (4x)

Saturday (3/14)

⚾ WBC Quarterfinal: Puerto Rico (49%) vs. Italy (51%) - 3 p.m. (FS1)

⚾ WBC Quarterfinal: Venezuela (40%) vs. Japan (60%) - 9 p.m. (FOX)

🏀 NBA: Hornets (31%) at Spurs (69%) - 3:30 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

🏀 NBA: Wizards (8%) at Celtics (92%) - 6 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏀 NBA: Nuggets (51%) at Lakers (49%) - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

🏀 NBA: Kings (16%) at Clippers (84%) - 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 NHL: Bruins (47%) at Capitals (53%) - 1 p.m. (ABC)

🏒 NHL: Avalanche (63%) at Jets (37%) - 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 NHL: Maple Leafs (33%) at Sabres (67%) - 6 p.m. (NHL Net)

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes (46%) at Lightning (54%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏀 MBB: ACC, Big 12, Big East, Mountain West, MAC, WAC, CUSA, MEAC championships; American, Atlantic 10, SEC, Big Ten, SWAC semifinals; Big West quarterfinals

🏀 WBB: American, Big West, MAC, CUSA, MEAC, SWAC, WAC, Ivy League championships; CAA, Missouri Valley semifinals

⚽ EPL: Arsenal (72%) vs. Everton (10%) - 1:30 p.m. (USA)

⚽ EPL: Chelsea (54%) vs. Newcastle United (25%) - 1:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

⚽ EPL: West Ham United (21%) vs. Manchester City (59%) - 4 p.m. (USA)

⛳ Golf: The Players Championship

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett (19%) vs. Kevin Vallejos (81%) - 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

🎾 Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz (80%) vs. Daniil Medvedev (20%) - BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), men’s semifinals

🎾 Tennis: Alexander Zverev (17%) vs. Jannik Sinner (83%) - BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), men’s semifinals

🏅 Paralympics: Event finals in Para alpine skiing (3x), Para cross-country skiing (2x), wheelchair curling

Sunday (3/15)

⚾ WBC Semifinals (teams TBD)

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves (24%) at Thunder (76%) - 1 p.m. (ABC)

🏀 NBA: Mavs (17%) at Cavs (83%) - 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏀 NBA: Warriors (27%) at Knicks (73%) - 8 p.m. (NBC)

🏒 NHL: Blues (43%) at Jets (57%) - 3 p.m. (NHL Net)

🏒 NHL: Maple Leafs (37%) at Wild (63%) - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

🏀 CBB: ✨ Selection Sunday ✨ - Men’s bracket, 6 p.m. (CBS); Women’s bracket, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 MBB: American, Atlantic 10, Big Ten, SEC, Ivy League championships

🏀 WBB: CAA, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Patriot League championships

⚽ EPL: Manchester United (58%) vs. Aston Villa (21%) - 10 a.m. (USA)

⛳ Golf: The Players Championship

🎾 Tennis: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) - Men’s and women’s finals

🏁 F1: Heineken Chinese GP (Shanghai International Circuit) - 3 a.m. (George Russell 68% to win)

🏁 NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 (Las Vegas Motor Speedway) - 4 p.m. (Kyle Larson 15% to win)

🏁 IndyCar: Java House Grand Prix of Arlington (Streets of Arlington) - 12:30 p.m. (Álex Palou 38% to win)

🏅 Paralympics: Closing ceremony

🏅 Paralympics: Event finals in Para alpine skiing (3x), Para cross-country skiing (6x), Para ice hockey

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

No more WBC second chances

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is out of its group stage and into the single-elimination knockout rounds, which means no more mulligans if, say, you happen to possibly forget important aspects of the tournament format — as Team USA manager Mark DeRosa seemed to when he rested starters and made comments suggesting he didn’t know the US could be eliminated if they lost their game versus Italy. (They absolutely could have been, thanks to a convoluted tiebreaker, but the Italians later won to help the US advance anyway.)

The Americans got away with that one; they won’t be so lucky if they blunder again now. That said, the United States remains the favorite in the prediction markets to win the WBC, at 39% — down from their peak of 55%, but still ahead of the Dominican Republic (29%) and Japan (18%). Here are the prediction market odds to advance through each remaining round of the tournament, prior to the start of the knockouts:

The top 3 make sense — the Dominicans (+31), Americans (+29), and Japanese (+25) are the only teams in the tournament to carry a run differential of +20 or higher in pool play. (Puerto Rico was next at +18, followed by Venezuela at +14.) The US, Dominican Republic, and Japan are also three of the four most successful teams in WBC history by cumulative run differential, with Puerto Rico being the other.

The big question might be: why isn’t Puerto Rico higher in the pecking order to win the WBC? Here’s a plot of the total run differentials for every team in the tournament thus far versus the log odds of their WBC win probabilities from the table above, where we can see Puerto Rico as the biggest outlier vs. the trend line:

Some of that owes to the bracket: while the US faces Canada (which had a -9 run differential) and the Dominican Republic faces South Korea (which barely broke even at +1), Puerto Rico drew a quarterfinal with Italy, which was +7 during the group stage. Then they would have to face the Japan-Venezuela winner in the semis — no walk in the park.

But by the same token, the Dominicans are bigger first-round favorites (over a stronger team) than the Americans are, and that would be a titanic second-round fight. You never want to have to go through Japan in the next round to make the final, but it makes little sense that Puerto Rico has the lowest WBC final odds out of any team on their half of the bracket (which also includes Italy, Venezuela, and Japan) when they had the second-best run differential of that bunch in pool play and are by far the second-most-successful team of that bunch in WBC history.

We’ll find out today and Saturday, though, who makes the semis, and we’ll know by Sunday and Monday who will meet in Tuesday’s WBC final.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

31-and-No



Well, the one outcome the NCAA men’s selection committee clearly didn’t want to have happen came to pass on Thursday, as previously undefeated Miami of Ohio — a team we’ve highlighted a lot in the newsletter, because they were just the fifth team in 35 teams to have an undefeated regular season — shockingly fell to UMass in Round 1 of the Mid-American Conference tournament. Now they literally cannot make the NCAA tourney except as an at-large pick by the selection committee, and while their 31-1 record remains gaudy (and no team with so few losses has ever missed the modern tourney), when parsing the merits of the different at-large candidates, their 269th-ranked KenPom strength of schedule will be under the microscope compared with teams like Auburn, which has lost more (like, a lot more) but also did it against the nation’s second-hardest schedule. The prediction markets still think Miami has a 76% chance to make the round of 64, but that’s down from its peak of 95% a few days ago:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “A smart way to pick your Final Four” by Neil Greenberg

🏁 “The star-crossed legacy of being Alex Bowman, and why you can’t bet against his next comeback” by Nate Ryan

🏀 “Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Game Lacked Mythology More Than Legitimacy” by me

🏀 “How a professional gambler’s ‘hatred’ turned into the key data point for evaluating NCAA tournament bubble teams” by Jeff Eisenberg

🏀 “Unsung NBA heroes: Non-star stars” by David Thorpe

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (3/16)

⚾ WBC Semifinals

🏀 NBA: Magic at Hawks

🏀 NBA: Lakers at Rockets

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Clippers

🏒 NHL: Bruins at Devils

🏒 NHL: Penguins at Avalanche

⚽ Premier League: Brentford vs. Wolverhampton

Tuesday (3/17)

⚾ WBC Championship

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Bucks

🏀 NBA: 76ers at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: Wild at Blackhawks

🏒 NHL: Lightning at Kraken

🏀 MBB: NCAA Tournament First Four

⚽ Champions League: Sporting CP vs. Bodø/Glimt

⚽ Champions League: Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen

⚽ Champions League: Chelsea vs. PSG

⚽ Champions League: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Wednesday (3/18)

🏀 NBA: Warriors at Celtics

🏀 NBA: Lakers at Rockets

🏒 NHL: Devils at Rangers

🏒 NHL: Stars at Avalanche

⚽ Champions League: Barcelona vs. Newcastle

⚽ Champions League: Tottenham vs. Atlético Madrid

⚽ Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta

⚽ Champions League: Liverpool vs. Galatasaray

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.