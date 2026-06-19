Kevin Harvick, driving his final race at Atlanta in the #4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford, and RCR team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress, driving the #29 car that Harvick won his first race in 2001, at Atlanta on July 9, 2023. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Few athletes in sports history have been thrust onto the big stage under more difficult circumstances than Kevin Harvick was in February 2001.

Harvick had been driving for Richard Childress Racing in the Busch Series — a level just below the top-tier Cup Series — and after finishing third in the 2000 standings, the plan was for Harvick to run another full-time Busch season in 2001 with a part-time Cup schedule to ease him into the tougher competition. But that all changed when Dale Earnhardt, RCR’s lead driver and the sport’s biggest star, died of injuries sustained in a crash at the Daytona 500. Harvick was tabbed to fill in right away, and in an instant, he found himself under NASCAR’s biggest microscope.

That Harvick didn’t fall apart under the weight remains a testament to how quickly he and his team channeled the pressure and grief into performance. Harvick won in just his third start replacing Earnhardt, and won again a few months later. It was the beginning of an opening act that would help earn Harvick a spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame last month, in his first year of eligibility on the ballot.

From 2001 through 2013, Harvick started 466 races for RCR and won 23 of them, which is basically a Hall of Fame résumé on its own, historically speaking. His most similar drivers at that phase of his career — through age 37 — were Ricky Rudd, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Tony Stewart: four current HOFers and a future member (Keselowski once he retires).

But Harvick’s career to that point was never quite as elite as either Earnhardt’s or those of his leading contemporaries. He’d never won a championship, finishing third at best — great on a few occasions, but never quite great enough — and his top seasons lagged behind his best peers. Here’s a year-by-year plot of his Driver Rating by age against those of the other top drivers who debuted in Cup between 2000 and 2005:

By the time of his final season with RCR at age 37 in 2013, Harvick had never produced a single season with a rating in the triple-digits — something Harvick’s nemesis, the late, great Kyle Busch, did nine times through the same age, and Jimmie Johnson eight times. Even Kurt Busch, Carl Edwards, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin did that at least twice through the same age, and the late Greg Biffle did it once.

In that respect, Harvick’s peak — if not his full résumé — was tracking to be more in league with peers like Ryan Newman, Kasey Kahne and Clint Bowyer, each of whom belonged to a lower tier of driver than the generational greats it felt like Harvick was destined to chase. And time was running out: going into his age-38 campaign, Harvick was approaching the last few years of a NASCAR driver’s productive career, with what figured to only be a few more prime seasons left before he began to slow down for good:

With things having run their course between Harvick and RCR — exacerbated by his frustrations with the team’s direction — Harvick left the repainted No. 29 car he had inherited from Earnhardt and moved on to the No. 4 at Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2014 season.

In hindsight, it’s a switch that looks obvious, but at the time, it was anything but. SHR was coming off its own difficult 2013 campaign: owner-driver Tony Stewart had missed the final 15 races with a broken leg (54-year-old Mark Martin and others filled in for him); Newman won the Brickyard but was already headed out the door; and Danica Patrick was struggling through her first full Cup season. This was not a team that obviously promised to take Harvick somewhere RCR could not.

But against all odds, the move re-invigorated Harvick’s career. In 2014, his first season with SHR at age 38, Harvick won five races — his most in nearly a decade — and obliterated his previous career-high Driver Rating with a 110.5 mark. Working with new crew chief Rodney Childers, Harvick mastered NASCAR’s newly-implemented elimination playoff format, delivering a clutch victory at Phoenix (with a perfect 150.0 rating) to advance to the Championship 4, and ultimately winning the season finale at Homestead-Miami to secure his first career Cup Series title.

The following season, in 2015, he was even better, posting an incredible 118.9 average Driver Rating to go with three wins and 23 Top-5s in 36 races. Despite this historic performance, he ultimately fell one spot short of defending his title, finishing second to Kyle Busch at the season finale in Homestead. But by Driver Rating, it was the best season by a modern Cup Series driver since Earnhardt’s 121.5 in 1987, and the eighth-best overall since 1972.

Those first two seasons at SHR would jump-start a streak of seven consecutive seasons with a 100+ Driver Rating for Harvick from 2014-2020, a stretch that also saw him add more wins (35) from ages 38-44 than he’d posted from ages 25-37. In terms of historic streaks of dominance, only Darrell Waltrip’s nine consecutive seasons in the triple-digits, from 1977-1985, can surpass Harvick’s late-career peak. And Waltrip had his streak from age 30-38, meaning there wasn’t a single year in that stretch when Harvick at his youngest was younger than Waltrip at his oldest.

In fact, among streaks at least four seasons in length, nobody is close to the same age as Harvick was when he had his run of consecutive elite performances. At an age when drivers’ reaction times and endurance are supposed to fall off, Harvick did the best driving of his career — producing the best run of seven consecutive seasons by Driver Rating the sport had seen since Cale Yarborough in the late 1970s and early ‘80s.

All great sports peaks have to end eventually, and Harvick’s did when his rating dipped to “only” 92.5 in a winless 2021 campaign. While that would have been one of his normal RCR-era seasons, this time it truly signaled the beginning of the end. Harvick fell to 81.2 in 2022 and 81.5 in 2023, his final season before retiring at the age of 47 to go into broadcasting and podcasting.

Thus ended one of the strangest career arcs (and aging curves) of any driver in NASCAR history. The Childress-era version of Harvick had already done enough to secure a meaningful place in the sport’s history, as an up-and-coming prospect asked to replace a deceased legend on the fly, then as a perennial contender who kept bumping against the championship ceiling. But he had another act anyway — and that brilliant second peak, improbably arriving around and after age 40, transformed Harvick from a Hall of Fame-caliber winner into one of the defining drivers of NASCAR’s modern era.

Filed under: NASCAR