(Based on the original by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

When asked in 2017 whether he had any regrets about his already-infamous decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors the previous summer — joining the 73-win team that had just eliminated OKC from the playoffs — Kevin Durant insisted he had none. “I made the 100 percent correct decision,” he said. “I feel like this is the place I was supposed to be.”

A few years later, Draymond Green gave KD another chance to disavow the move in an interview for Bleacher Report… and again, Durant doubled down. “I would do that shit a million times,” he said. “And, again, I didn’t second-guess at all. […] I don’t have any regrets at all. I feel like we did exactly what we were supposed to do.”

But it’s hard not to look past KD’s statements there and see a lot more words and actions that fit a different pattern.

At first, Durant felt the need to create burner accounts to “anonymously” defend the move (and trash the Thunder). Then, in the wake of the 2017 championship with Golden State, he admitted he felt a “void” that the win didn’t fill. After leaving the Warriors in 2019, he said his time there “didn’t feel as great as it could have been” and that he never truly felt like part of the same group with Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

More recently, Durant has also taken to downplaying those Warriors, seemingly in an attempt to change the front-running narrative around his move to join them.