Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers in action during the first half against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Ryan Sun/Getty Images)

As the Los Angeles Chargers prepare to play the Baltimore Ravens tonight on Monday Night Football, one big storyline is… well, just how not-big the stakes are, relative to what we thought going into the season.

When I crunched the numbers before Week 1, Chargers-Ravens ranked as the fourth-most important game of Week 10 in terms of playoff odds and the second-most important in terms of Super Bowl odds. Fast-forward to now, and this game is the fourth-least important for playoff odds (with whatever leverage is left on Baltimore’s side) and the second-least important for the Super Bowl (with essentially no stakes whatsoever). And that checks out: The two teams are a combined 4-13. Only the Ravens have any kind of meager playoff odds. A lot can change in 9+ weeks.

Beyond Baltimore’s own injuries — Lamar Jackson has missed most of five games and counting — and growing losses, one of the primary reasons so much has changed for Monday Night boils down to the unthinkably poor play of one man: QB Justin Herbert of the 0-8 Chargers.

Herbert’s struggles have been the subject of much discussion, including from a lot of my favorites here on Substack. But it’s worth unpacking more just how shocking and unprecedented Herbert’s decline has been this season — and asking whether it can be fixed.

For one thing, this is one of the biggest year-over-year declines in performance (based on Expected Points Added above replacement) by a quarterback in post-merger NFL history.