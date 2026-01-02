Throw this division in the trash. (Stock image: Getty; Young: Jacob Kupferman/AP; Mayfield: Chris O’Meara/AP)

Though there was a chance it wouldn’t come down to this — and there actually is still a chance that it doesn’t, at least not fully — Saturday’s game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is some version of an NFC South championship game, in which Carolina can clinch with a win and Tampa Bay can clinch with a win… plus a Falcons loss Sunday. If that sounds messy and unsatisfying, well, it’s also fitting for an messy and unsatisfying division.

This appeared to be the Bucs’ division to lose for most of the year. When they were 6-2, coming off a bye and headed into Week 10, they had a 92 percent chance to make the playoffs and an 85 percent chance to win the division, per Elo simulations. But lose it they most likely did, by also losing a bunch of games: Four in a row and seven of eight, to be exact. Now, Tampa’s odds are just 25 percent — again, hanging on not one but two separate outcomes.

But it’s not like the Panthers are much more of a worthy division champ. Carolina has literally alternated wins and losses each and every week since mid-October. They’ve never been more than 1 game above .500. With a chance to finish off the Bucs at home last week, they were outscored 24-7 in the second half by Seattle at home.

According to Pro-Football-Reference’s Simple Rating System (SRS) metric, every member of the 2025 NFC South is below league average after adjusting their point differentials for schedule strength. That makes this division just the 19th since the AFL merger in 1970 to feature exclusively subpar teams, and only the 13th since the league created its current four-team division format in 2002. It’s also one of just eight divisions since the merger with every team sitting below a 1500 Elo rating.