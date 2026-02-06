It’s Friday before the Super Bowl, always a time of great excitement and anticipation in the sports world. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are in Santa Clara, making their final preparations for the Big Game, and we’ll be making our final analyses of the prediction market data around the game below. Beyond that, the NBA trade deadline came and went Thursday with more confusing moves than big splashes, football has a Hall of Fame class that is a unique group — more on that below — and we will watch the 2026 Winter Olympics begin today in earnest with the pomp and circumstance of the opening ceremony. (Fair warning as we progress through the next few weeks of this newsletter: I am a sucker for all things Olympics, especially Winter Olympics.) With that in mind, here’s what we’re watching over the weekend:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

Friday (2/6)

🏅 OLY: 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - 2 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Heat (31%) at Celtics (69%)* - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Knicks (52%) at Pistons (48%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 MBB: UConn (58%) at St. John’s (42%) - 8 p.m.

⛳ Golf: WM Phoenix Open (Chris Gotterup 25% to win)

Saturday (2/7)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, snowboarding, and speed skating

🏅 OLY: Men’s downhill final (alpine skiing) - 5:30 a.m.

🏅 OLY: United States (91%) vs. Finland (9%) (women’s ice hockey) - 10:40 a.m.

🏀 NBA: Rockets (45%) at Thunder (55%) - 3:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Warriors (43%) at Lakers (57%) - 8:30 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Duke (70%) at North Carolina (30%) - 6:30 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Illinois (51%) at Michigan State (49%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Houston (57%) at BYU (43%) - 10:30 p.m.

⚽ EPL: Manchester United (62%) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (19%) - 7:30 a.m.

⚽ EPL: Arsenal (81%) vs. Sunderland (6%) - 10 a.m.

⚽ EPL: Fulham (46%) vs. Everton (26%) - 10 a.m.

⚽ EPL: Newcastle United (48%) vs. Brentford (27%) - 12:30 p.m.

⛳ Golf: WM Phoenix Open

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Mario Bautista (58%) vs. Vinicius de Oliveira (42%) - 8 p.m.

Sunday (2/8)

🏈 NFL: Seahawks (68%) vs. Patriots (32%) - 6:30 p.m. (Super Bowl LX)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in snowboarding (2x), figure skating, luge, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, speed skating and biathlon

🏅 OLY: Women’s downhill final (alpine skiing) - 5:30 a.m.

🏅 OLY: Men’s free skate final (figure skating) - 3:55 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Knicks (47%) at Celtics (53%) - 12:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Clippers (30%) at T-Wolves (70%) - 3 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Michigan (61%) at Ohio State (39%) - 1 p.m.

🏀 WBB: UCLA (69%) at Michigan (31%) - 3 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Tennessee (10%) at South Carolina (90%) - 3 p.m.

⚽ EPL: Liverpool (41%) vs. Manchester City (35%) - 11:30 a.m.

⛳ Golf: WM Phoenix Open

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Who ya got?

Finally, we will know the winner of Super Bowl LX (and thus, the 2025-26 NFL champion) by Sunday evening — 193 days after the season first kicked off with the Hall of Fame Game in August. But will it be the Seahawks or the Patriots? Let’s run through the factors that will determine who comes away with that shiny Lombardi Trophy, but first, here’s the current prediction market forecast for the Big Game:

The Seahawks have been very stable favorites throughout most of the two weeks leading up to Sunday’s game, seldom deviating from that 68% to 69% range in the markets, along with a 4.5-point spread in Seattle’s favor. So it seems the wisdom of the crowds has decided that the Seahawks will probably win — but let’s unpack why that might be, and why the Patriots could play spoiler.

The Seahawks are the better, more complete team.

The easiest way to explain why Seattle is favored is to simply look at the two teams’ resumes from the season after adjusting for schedule. (More on that last part in a moment.) According to Sports-Reference’s Simple Rating System (SRS), which adjusts a team’s points scored and allows for their strength of competition, the Seahawks had the league’s second-best offense (behind the LA Rams) and second-best defense (behind the Texans), adding up to the No. 1 team in the NFL overall. The Patriots, meanwhile, ranked 9th on offense and 10th on defense, good for a No. 6 ranking in the league overall. These numbers paint the picture of a matchup between the best team in football (without a glaring weakness on the other side) and a team that was good, but not quite as great in any one area.

The Patriots played a weak schedule.

This is probably the primary criticism of how New England got to Super Bowl LX. During the regular season, the Patriots faced only four teams that made the playoffs and only three teams with a winning record, and in the playoffs, they were able to make use of poor weather conditions in two games, also winning the AFC title game against the Broncos’ backup quarterback. And it is true that New England’s -4.5 SRS strength of schedule rating is the fourth-worst by a Super Bowl team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, ahead of only the 1999 Rams, 1970 Colts, and 1991 Bills. Now, two of those teams actually did win the Super Bowl anyway, but in the entire sample, the team with the less impressive SRS lost 60% of the time.

The Patriots have the better QB — in theory.

One area where New England could have the edge is under center, with QB Drake Maye. While Seattle QB Sam Darnold is no slouch, ranking 11th in Expected Points Added (EPA) above replacement during the 2025-26 regular season, Maye led all quarterbacks in the metric by a healthy margin while also producing historic efficiency numbers (such as his +10.7 Completion Percentage Over Expected). Maye’s dominant season has always been a bit overlooked — he lost MVP honors to Matthew Stafford despite the superior stats — and that’s been especially true as Maye has struggled during the playoffs. But the QB who plays better by EPA during the Super Bowl wins it 82% of the time historically, and Maye has the potential to do that on Sunday.

The Seahawks’ weapons are greater threats.

While the QB matchup may favor New England, the rest of the comparisons seem to tilt in Seattle’s direction. For example, the Seahawks have players who lead the prediction markets in:

Odds to score the first touchdown of the game (Kenneth Walker III, 21%);

Odds to score the second TD of the game (Kenneth Walker III, 30%);

Odds to score any TD (Kenneth Walker III, 63%);

Odds to score two or more TDs (Kenneth Walker III, 24%);

Odds to have the most receiving yards in the game (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 63%);

Odds to have the most rushing yards in the game (Kenneth Walker III, 61%);

Odds to throw two or more TD passes (Sam Darnold, 53% — Maye is at 43%);

And odds to have the most fantasy points of any player in the game (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 27%).

You get the idea. Along with Darnold having the highest chance to win MVP (45%), the Patriots are going to need a team effort to overcome the individual stars that Seattle can hurt them with.

The specter of Super Bowl XLIX will hang over this game.

No matter what happens, we will be constantly reminded of what happened the last time these two teams played for a championship, back in February 2015. That game happened to be one of the best, most exciting, and — most importantly — most unhinged Super Bowls ever, with the Patriots overcoming a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit (which has been forgotten after that other Super Bowl deficit they overcame), the Seahawks being led in receiving yards by a guy who had only 176 yards in his entire career, and, of course, Pats cornerback Malcolm Butler effectively winning the game by picking off a Russell Wilson pass at the 1-yard line (instead of the Seahawks simply running the ball in with Marshawn Lynch). I haven’t seen any props around how many times the NBC broadcast will show that particular play, but there are actual odds on whether Seattle will attempt a pass from the Patriots’ 1-yard line, which is hilarious — and a reminder that this weekend’s game could potentially get crazier than we think, too.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

A “complete” Hall of Fame team



For all of the controversy leading up to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s announced Class of 2026 — with Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft being excluded from the group, for now — the group that did end up making the Canton cut was pretty special: quarterback Drew Brees, running back Roger Craig, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, linebacker Luke Kuechly, and kicker Adam Vinatieri. If that kinda sorta sounds like it would be a cool fantasy team of players, it’s the first Hall of Fame class since 1963 (the very first HOF class) that includes at least one QB, RB, WR, defender, and kicker:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (2/9)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in snowboarding, alpine skiing, speed skating, freestyle skiing, and ski jumping

🏅 OLY: Women’s big air final (snowboarding) - 1:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Pistons at Hornets

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Nuggets

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Lakers

🏀 MBB: Arizona at Kansas

🏀 WBB: Kentucky at Texas

🏀 WBB: Oklahoma at Vanderbilt

Tuesday (2/10)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in cross-country skiing (2x), curling, luge, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, ski jumping, biathlon, and short-track speed skating

🏅 OLY: Mixed doubles final (curling) - 12 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Clippers at Rockets

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Lakers

🏀 MBB: Purdue at Nebraska

Wednesday (2/11)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in luge (2x), figure skating, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, biathlon, speed skating, and Nordic combined

🏅 OLY: Men’s Super-G final (alpine skiing) - 5:30 a.m.

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Warriors

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Suns

🏀 WBB: Washington at Iowa

🏀 WBB: UCLA at Michigan State

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

