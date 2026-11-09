ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman stand on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup is compelling as a contrast of styles and strengths: the Buffalo Bills’ powerful offense (but deficient defense) against the Vikings’ historic defense (but hapless offense — whether Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz is at QB). It could well be a Super Bowl preview, which itself would be historic; both teams share the ignominious distinction of the most Super Bowl appearances without a win.

But the night’s greatest tension may be in the broadcast booth, not on the field.

As has been reported recently by Andrew Marchand and others, there is a rapidly-growing rift between Monday Night Football announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, with the latter remaining unsigned after his contract ends with this year’s Super Bowl — which, again Buck and Aikman will call together in the first-ever ESPN-broadcast Super Bowl. That’s kind of awkward, to put it mildly.

(Full disclosure: I write about things like hockey, the WNBA and college basketball for ESPN — among my many gigs — but I have no special knowledge of this situation, which is about 6 million miles above my pay-grade. I’m merely blogging about it here because these are two titans that I’ve watched on TV for most of my life, and the dynamic here is fascinating.)

Time flies: I remember rooting against Aikman — 👋 hello, Eagles fan here — when he was a damn great Hall of Fame QB for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s, and Buck’s voice will always be synonymous with baseball as much as the NFL in my mind, despite him having done exactly two MLB games in the past five years.

But the truth is that both have probably made their greatest impact calling football games together. And, by the numbers, the Aikman-Buck duo on NFL broadcasts might just be the greatest in history — with only one real rival to the claim.