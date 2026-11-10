Jaylen Brown of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a basket during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Last season, with Jayson Tatum out for most of the year, Jaylen Brown had the keys to the Boston Celtics’ offense — and he seemed determined to make the most of it. Brown set new career highs in scoring (28.7 PPG) and Usage Rate (36.2 percent), barging his way into the NBA MVP conversation when Boston weathered Tatum’s absence without missing much of a beat. (The Celtics ranked No. 2 in offensive efficiency — exactly the same as they did with Tatum the year prior.)

And Brown seemed to relish the opportunity to shine outside the shadow of a teammate with whom his long working relationship had gradually grown colder.

“This [Celtics] group is a special group. [I’m] so proud of this group and the way we played,” Brown said on a livestream the day after Boston’s season ended in a Game 7 loss to the 76ers. “The playoffs kind of shifted our rotations and what we wanted to do. But I’m so proud, and it was my favorite year of my basketball career.”

That comment raised eyebrows — Brown enjoyed a season where his team blew a 3-1 first-round series lead more than the one where they won the NBA title? Was it simply because he spent most of the year as the Celtics’ top option? Had escaping Tatum’s shadow become more important than the team’s success?

So after Brown was subsequently dealt to Philadelphia (of all teams), and then watched as the Sixers lured LeBron James to South Philly as well — in one of the NBA’s most audacious team-building experiments ever — the big question became how the many 76er stars would share the basketball, and if Brown would be willing to take a back-seat again after getting that taste of being a No. 1 option.

That question has taken on interesting new dimensions as Brown and the Sixers face Tatum and the Celtics for the first time tonight in Philadelphia. Brown’s new team is 9-2, good for the best record in the East, and his old team is — you guessed it — in second place. On the surface, the blockbuster trade seems to have worked out just fine for both sides.

But in a twist, Brown is the one who made a bigger sacrifice to his old offensive role than anyone else in Philly’s rotation. And stranger still, the Sixers’ star-studded offense hasn’t exactly been lighting up the scoreboard, despite Brown’s concessions. Instead, it’s been the defense doing the heavy lifting — and even that doesn’t fully explain how this team has managed to win nine of its first 11 games.