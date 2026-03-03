Neil’s Substack

Thomas Love Seagull
5h

Japan doesn't seem as strong as it could be. It's relying on MLB players and others who aren't as good as they once we're. If Japan loses, it'll be because of the player selection choices manager Ibata made.

Bennett Herbert
1h

Skubal being on a strict pitch count for the U.S. also makes me think Japan’s odds are being underrated.

