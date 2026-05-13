LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in Game 4 of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Another early-ish playoff exit for LeBron James’ L.A. Lakers this week has had everyone speculating about whether The King is about to retire, or just leave Hollywood for somewhere else as a free agent this summer.

(I say “early-ish” because, on the one hand, both the Lakers and LeBron are synonymous with deep playoff runs — a second-round exit for either feels early. On the other hand, they were matched up with the OKC Thunder, a team that might go undefeated in the playoffs. Not much you can do about that one.)

As part of that, it’s also sparked debate around whether the LeBron/Lakers experiment — if it is over — was a success, a failure, or somewhere in between.

Again, at a gut-level, it kind of feels like the combination of LeBron plus the Lakers should have yielded more than a single Finals appearance (which L.A. won in the 2020 Disney Bubble, your mileage will definitely vary on the validity thereof). But as my pal Ethan Strauss correctly argues here, it’s been a strange ride for LeBron in Los Angeles, but certainly not a failed one — unless your expectations were too far skewed to begin with.

We can judge this according to the numbers by looking at exactly how much LeBron’s teams’ actual results matched his expected ones, based on their Elo ratings.

Specifically, we can set up a series of regression models using both of the Elo “tracks” in my model — one for the regular season, one for the playoffs — that predict a team’s chance to make the playoffs (and make/win the Finals) from the perspective of preseason, then track how those changed until the end of the regular season, and then through the end of the playoffs.

A team like this year’s Lakers, for instance, with a 1546 regular season Elo (1564 playoff Elo) in preseason, could be expected to make the playoffs 64 percent of the time, making the Finals 5.5 percent of the time and winning the title 2.8 percent of the time. By the end of the regular season, they did make the playoffs (+0.36 playoff appearances added) and shifted their make/win Finals odds to 7.1 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, before both obviously fell to zero with the loss to OKC.

Was that a success? Well, it resulted in negative Finals probability added in the end, but not by a huge amount — because there wasn’t much to begin with — and it did add to the tally of playoff appearances above expected for the Lakers during LeBron’s time with the club. And generally, that was the story for his L.A. tenure aside from 2020: the Lakers exceeded playoff-odds expectations more often than not, and when they fell short in the playoffs, it didn’t cost them too much. And the one time they didn’t (in 2020), it was so valuable that it made up for all of the other years anyway.

All told, the Lakers made 1.3 excess playoff appearances beyond expected with LeBron, making 0.4 more Finals than expected and winning 0.7 more rings than expected:

That’s been pretty par for the course wherever LeBron went throughout his career, too. His teams made the playoffs more than expected, made a lot more NBA Finals appearances than expected, and won enough titles (sometimes under unlikely circumstances) to stay above water relative to expectations. Rather than being a weird late-career exception, the Lakers added to that legacy in basically all of the same areas as his stints with Cleveland and Miami did, except that his L.A. squads did less building-up of conference title odds during the regular season than the Cavs and Heat had.

The problem for LeBron is that, much like in his effectively insurmountable GOAT debate against Michael Jordan, the standard for comparison isn’t what was normal for all 29 other teams or ordinary great players. It’s the ghost of unreasonable expectations past.

Through 2025-26, LeBron has played eight seasons with the Lakers. Within our sample going back to 1983-84, we actually have three other distinct eight-season eras of Lakers basketball: the Showtime era (1984-1991), the Kobe/Shaq era (1997-2004) and the Kobe/Pau era (2007-2014), reflecting the years both stars played together — or in Magic’s case, the years leading up to his initial retirement in 1991 due to contracting HIV. For each of those eight-year periods, we can run a similar audit for the Lakers’ performance above/below expectations in the regular season and playoffs, and compare with LeBron’s L.A. tenure:

Here is where we begin to see why the Lakers’ LeBron era feels a bit less successful and satisfying than it appears to be on paper. In terms of playoff appearances added above expected, the King James Lakers actually outperformed any of their predecessors. But they fell well short in the departments of Finals appearances and Finals victories versus expected, sitting a full ring below the Shaq/Kobe era and 2.3 Finals appearances short of the Showtime era.

Tom Ziller once coined the term “Lakers Exceptionalism” as a reference to the notion that “the rules of the NBA don’t apply to the most famous basketball team in the world”, and this is one of the best examples.

According to the rules of the typical team — upon which models like these are built — the past eight seasons in Tinseltown have been both good and better than expected, which is typically how we might reasonably define “success”. But the standards applied to LeBron’s Lakers aren’t based on the rules of the typical team, because the Lakers are, by definition, not supposed to be the typical team. When a franchise has run so far ahead of what might reasonably be expected for so long in the past, it starts to warp what is considered successful in the future.

(And James himself being an exceptional outlier, of course, adds to this as a force-multiplier.)

That, I think, is why the temptation is to consider LeBron’s tenure with the Lakers a failure, or a disappointment. It wasn’t enough to win a championship and remain a normal kind of successful; an era like this had to become another chapter in the franchise’s mythology. It didn’t. And if it’s over now — due to retirement or one last bit of team-hopping — it will go down as both a success by every reasonable standard, and a disappointment by the unreasonable ones that define both James and this franchise.

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