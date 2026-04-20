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Welcome back to another week in sports, and this is officially the start of a new phase in the calendar: the first full week where the NBA and NHL playoffs are truly underway. So get ready to plan your multi-screen watching habits for the next few months around having some kind of playoff game on from at least one of the two sports every night. (And, at this busy opening stage, many of both will be happening at the same time.) We’ll have more below about what developments have already transpired in both leagues over the weekend, plus we’ll break away from the playoff action long enough to dunk on the New York Mets — always a pastime worth making time for. As all that is happening, here’s what else we’re eyeing in the sports world on Monday:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Raptors (23%) at Cavs (77%),* Game 2 (CLE leads 1-0) - 7 p.m. (Peacock)

🏀 Hawks (32%) at Knicks (68%), Game 2 (NY leads 1-0) - 8 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

🏀 T-Wolves (29%) at Nuggets (71%), Game 2 (DEN leads 1-0) - 10:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Flyers (42%) at Penguins (58%), Game 2 (PHI leads 1-0) - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 Senators (42%) at Hurricanes (58%), Game 2 (CAR leads 1-0) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏒 Wild (45%) at Stars (55%), Game 2 (MIN leads 1-0) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 Ducks (37%) at Oilers (63%), Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

MLB:

⚾ Annual Patriots’ Day game: Tigers (45%) at Red Sox (55%) - 11:10 a.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Braves (60%) vs. Nationals (40%) - 6:45 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Phillies (51%) vs. Cubs (49%) - 7:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

Soccer:

⚽ Premier League: Crystal Palace (39%) vs. West Ham (35%) - 3 p.m. (USA)

Running:

🏃 130th Boston Marathon

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

What the weekend wrought

Again, we hope you liked basketball and hockey this past weekend, because there was a LOT of both on both Saturday and Sunday as the NBA and NHL playoffs got underway. And while you might think a few days wouldn’t change things very much, the opening weekend already contained a few seismic shifts in the prediction market odds.

Let’s start with the NBA, where the higher-seeded teams all held serve at home… except in the case of the very highest seed in the East, the Detroit Pistons, which ceded their series opener to the Orlando Magic by double digits on Sunday. As a result, the Pistons have lost more NBA Finals odds since Saturday morning than any other team, dropping by a whopping 5 percentage points in their conference title chances:

Some of the other changes were more normal — teams like the T-Wolves, Rockets, Hawks, Raptors, and Sixers gave up ground because they lost road games that were going to be tough to win anyway. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics asserted themselves as favorites to meet in the NBA Finals with dominant victories, and the Cleveland Cavaliers earned more respect from the market for looking more like the team we thought they’d be in last year’s postseason.

Still others lost odds despite winning games. Such was the case for the San Antonio Spurs, which crushed Portland but saw their conference chances dip because the rest of their path looks like it will be scary. And the Denver Nuggets seem to be confounding the market — their West odds went down even as their overall title odds went up.

But all of those NBA changes were somewhat sedate as compared with what happened in the NHL, where a number of road underdogs won and the odds saw quite a shake-up already:

The Sabres’ epic third-period comeback over the Bruins seems to have altered the market for the potential for Buffalo to actually win the Stanley Cup, as they saw the biggest boost to their odds from the weekend. Not far behind them were the Minnesota Wild, which schooled the favored Stars in Game 1 on Saturday; the Cup favorite Colorado Avalanche, which handled business; and the Flyers and Canadiens, which each scored road upsets. And the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes added quite a bit to their Finals odds, even if their Cup chances stayed constant.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars were the big losers of the playoffs’ opening weekend, suffering defeats that immediately hurt their series odds and cast into doubt their true viability as Cup contenders. The Stars’ 6-1 loss to Minnesota was especially ugly; the prediction market now gives them just a 35% chance to win the series against a talented Wild squad.

Of course, this is all kind of normal operating activity in hockey, where the playoffs have a reputation for total chaos and individual results can swing series and title odds by a lot, simply because there is less belief that the “better” team can just bear down and win if it needs to (as is much more the case in the NBA).

But we’ll have to see how much these odds bounce around again in both sports going forward, as there are four more NHL playoff games and three more in the NBA tonight, ready to change the landscape all over again.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Meet the mess



Why do the New York Mets suck? It’s one of mankind’s eternal dilemmas, a question that has troubled our greatest philosophers over the centuries. Every time this franchise seems to redress its past shortcomings through a new approach, it still finds a way for things to go awry. The latest example of this: an early-season 11-game losing streak that is already threatening to derail the team’s 2026 playoff hopes, despite the Mets overhauling their roster over the offseason and carrying the highest cash payroll in MLB:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏒 “Ranking the top 50 players in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs” by me

🏈 “Fernando Mendoza, System QB” and “Such Small Portions: Ty Simpson and the Perils of Scouting Overconfidence” by Mike Tanier

🏈 “The biggest mistakes bettors make with NFL win totals — and why it costs them money” by Neil Greenberg

⚾ “Jackie Robinson: More Than First” by Doug Glanville

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Tuesday (4/21)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: 76ers at Celtics, Game 2

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Blazers at Spurs, Game 2

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Rockets at Lakers, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Kings at Avalanche, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens at Lightning, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Bruins at Sabres, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Mammoth at Golden Knights, Game 2

⚾ MLB: Yankees vs. Red Sox

⚽ Premier League: Brighton vs. Chelsea

Wednesday (4/22)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Magic at Pistons, Game 2

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Suns at Thunder, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Penguins at Flyers, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Stars at Wild, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Ducks at Oilers, Game 2

⚾ MLB: Dodgers vs. Giants

⚽ Premier League: Manchester City vs. Burnley

Thursday (4/23)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Hawks, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavs at Raptors, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets at T-Wolves, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Sabres at Bruins, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes at Senators, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche at Kings, Game 3

⚾ MLB: Yankees vs. Red Sox

⚾ MLB: Phillies vs. Cubs

⚾ MLB: Braves vs. Nationals

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.