Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!

Hello on this Thursday in sports, where we are now definitely in the full swing of the post-Olympic schedule! The NHL came back to the ice last night, with the Tampa Bay Lightning beating (both literally and figuratively) the beleaguered Toronto Maple Leafs — which are now further away from the playoffs than ever, with a week and a day to go before the trade deadline — and the Vegas Golden Knights topping the new-look LA Kings despite ex-Ranger Artemi Panarin making his Hollywood debut. The hockey action, plus all kinds of basketball — pro and college, men’s and women’s, you name it — ought to keep our attention for the foreseeable future. But if that’s not enough for you, and you want to see a bunch of guys run around in Indianapolis while other people time them with stopwatches, the NFL Combine starts today, which we’ll talk about more below. All in all, there’s a lot going on in the sports world today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NFL:

🏈 Draft Combine begins

NBA:

🏀 Heat (44%) at Sixers (56%)* - 7 p.m.

🏀 Rockets (57%) at Magic (43%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 T-Wolves (64%) at Clippers (36%) - 10 p.m.



NHL:

🏒 Maple Leafs (41%) at Panthers (59%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Lightning (42%) at Hurricanes (58%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Flyers (46%) at Rangers (54%) - 8 p.m.

🏒 Wild (43%) at Avalanche (57%) - 9 p.m.

🏒 Oilers (50%) at Kings (50%) - 10:30 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 Michigan State (25%) at Purdue (75%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 Tennessee (7%) at LSU (93%) - 6 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 Alabama (17%) at Vandy (83%) - 7:30 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 Georgia (5%) at Texas (95%) - 10 p.m. (WBB)

Golf:

⛳ Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (Ryan Gerard 6% to win)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

With our powers Combine-d

Just when it seemed like the post-Super Bowl NFL was receding into its offseason, like any other sport does in the immediate wake of the championship round, we must remember that the NFL is not any other sport — and there is no offseason receding to be had.

Thus, the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine gets underway today at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis — an event sometimes amusingly known as the “Underwear Olympics,” in which a bunch of college prospects are relentlessly measured by scouts while doing tasks like running, jumping, weight lifting, and whatever a three-cone drill is.

Unsurprisingly, the prediction markets offer odds on which prospects will go in which draft slot, with star Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza a 97% favorite to go first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, which pick first overall, when the names are called on April 23:

While Mendoza will be present at the Combine, it’s hard to imagine his stock being meaningfully altered by any of the paces they put him through. For other prospects, though, the next few days could matter a lot for their pro futures. That goes for both how a player says they view themselves — Ohio State’s Arvell Reese, our favorite to go No. 2 above, made clear he wants to be seen as an edge rusher (who chases down the QB, piles up sacks, and, most importantly, gets paid more) instead of an ordinary linebacker — and their actual performance in the drills themselves.

And that means more events you can trade on. There’s not much volume to any of these yet, but Kalshi has opened up markets on what the values will be for the Combine’s highest vertical leap, longest broad jump, and most bench press reps, to go with which position (wide receivers are favored) and which specific players will offer the fastest time in the 40-yard dash — the crown jewel of all Combine measures. Like we said, none of these markets have seen much (or any) activity yet. But there is this one, which currently gives a 9% chance that the all-time fastest mark of 4.21 seconds (set by Texas’ Xavier Worthy in 2024) could fall this year. We’ll see.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Most Eligible Player



The NBA discourse can move quickly. One moment, we’re all fretting about rampant tanking — but that was so last week. Now we’re worried about whether we’ll get an MVP by default this season, thanks to the NBA’s anti-load management rule (implemented in 2023-24) that major award candidates must play at least 65 games to be eligible to win. I wrote at the time that while a 65-game threshold may seem reasonable at a glance based on history — only one previous MVP (Bill Walton in 1977-78) ever played fewer than 65 games in a season — it would probably come with more unintended downsides than upsides. And sure enough, here we are, in a season where three of the six leading prediction market MVP candidates (Nikola Jokić, Victor Wembanyama, and Luka Dončić) are tracking for fewer than 65 games, with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just on the edge as well (and currently injured). Maybe that will end up rewarding either Detroit’s Cade Cunningham or Boston’s Jaylen Brown — worthy candidates, to be sure — for staying in the lineup more often, but it also remains bizarre to potentially lock out the consensus MVP front-runners from actually winning the award on the basis of an arbitrary eligibility requirement (which would presumably already be priced in to the voters’ concept of “value” anyway).

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “2026 The Super Bowl-Era Franchise Rankings” by Bob Sturm

🏀 “Beware of ‘Dead Dogs’” by Doug Kezirian

🏒 “NHL Trade Deadline Primer: The four types of players that will ruin the good thing you have going” by Adam Gretz

🏈 “Modeling The New College Sports” by Andrew Petcash

⚾ “Fantasy Owners Dig The Short Ball” by Michael Cecchini

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (2/27)

🏈 NFL: Draft Combine

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Pistons

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Thunder

🏒 NHL: Sabres at Panthers

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Capitals

🏀 MBB: Michigan at Illinois

🏀 MBB: Miami (OH) at W. Michigan

⚽ EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa

⛳ Golf: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Saturday (2/28)

🏈 NFL: Draft Combine

🏀 NBA: Lakers at Warriors

🏀 NBA: Rockets at Heat

🏒 NHL: Red Wings at Hurricanes

🏒 NHL: Capitals at Canadiens

🏒 NHL: Sabres at Lightning

🏀 MBB: Virginia at Duke

🏀 MBB: Kansas at Arizona

🏀 MBB: Texas Tech at Iowa State

🏀 MBB: Arkansas at Florida

🏀 MBB: Alabama at Tennessee

🏀 WBB: Maryland at Michigan

⚽ EPL: AFC Bournemouth vs. Sunderland

⚽ EPL: Newcastle United vs. Everton

⛳ Golf: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

🥊 Boxing: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Núñez (unified junior lightweight title)

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Brandon Moreno vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

Sunday (3/1)

🏈 NFL: Draft Combine

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Knicks

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves at Nuggets

🏀 NBA: Sixers at Celtics

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Penguins

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Islanders

🏀 MBB: Purdue at Ohio State

🏀 MBB: Michigan State at Indiana

🏀 WBB: Texas at Alabama

🏀 WBB: Duke at North Carolina

🏀 WBB: Ohio State at Michigan State

🏀 WBB: South Carolina at Kentucky

🏀 WBB: Baylor at TCU

⚽ EPL: Arsenal vs. Chelsea

🏁 NASCAR: DuraMAX Grand Prix (Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas)

🏁 IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida)

⛳ Golf: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.