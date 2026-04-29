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It’s Wednesday, and the middle of the week has brought some interesting wrinkles to the sports world. Off the court, we got news about a big change for our beloved March Madness brackets — more on that below. But in the games themselves, some chaos is seeping in, from trailing teams clawing back in their playoff series to women’s tennis favorite (and world No. 1) Aryna Sabalenka suffering a stunning upset at the hands of American Hailey Baptiste in Madrid. It all proves how sports have an unending capacity to keep us on our toes — as these contests today have the potential to as well:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Magic (23%) at Pistons (77%),* Game 5 (ORL leads 3-1) - 7 p.m. (Prime Video) 🚨

🏀 Raptors (24%) at Cavaliers (76%), Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 Rockets (37%) at Lakers (63%), Game 5 (LAL leads 3-1) - 10 p.m. (ESPN) 🚨

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Canadiens (39%) at Lightning (61%), Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) - 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏒 Penguins (47%) at Flyers (53%), Game 6 (PHI leads 3-2) - 7:30 p.m. (TNT) 🚨

🏒 Mammoth (39%) at Golden Knights (61%), Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) - 10 p.m. (TNT)

MLB:

⚾ Yankees (52%) at Rangers (48%) - 2:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Cubs (51%) at Padres (49%) - 4:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Giants (42%) at Phillies (58%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB Network)

⚾ D-Backs (45%) at Brewers (55%) - 7:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

Soccer:

⚽ Champions League: Atlético Madrid (31%) vs. Arsenal (42%), Semifinal, First Leg - 3 p.m. (CBS/Paramount+)

⚽ NWSL: Thorns (31%) vs. Wave (43%) - 10 p.m. (CBS Sports)

Tennis:

🎾 Madrid Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 65% to win) and women’s (Mirra Andreeva 50% to win) singles

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

This ain’t over

The state of the NBA and NHL playoffs’ first-round series always seems to come down to a bifurcation point at this stage of the proceedings.

Some teams are sitting around waiting for when — and whom — they’ll play next, as is the case right now for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Colorado Avalanche, and Carolina Hurricanes, all of which swept their way into round 2 of their respective postseason brackets. Others, such as the San Antonio Spurs, faced some adversity — remember when Victor Wembanyama was concussed and their series against Portland was tied? — but responded to it with aplomb.

But sometimes, it really is true that the fourth win is the hardest to get in a best-of-seven series — and a number of teams proved that on Tuesday night.

In the NBA, the Boston Celtics were set up to close out their series with the Philadelphia 76ers, up 3-1 at home with a roughly 90% chance to win at one point early on. But Joel Embiid (in just his second appearance of the playoffs) scored 33 points with eight assists, and Tyrese Maxey poured in 25 points with 10 rebounds (yes, their assists/boards seem reversed) to stave off elimination for Philly, as Boston was outscored 28-11 in the fourth quarter.

On the ice, the Buffalo Sabres had the Boston Bruins (coincidentally enough) in the same spot, up 3-1 and playing at home with a chance to clinch. But they squandered an early 1-goal lead and David Pastrnak notched the winning shot midway through the first overtime period, sending the series back to Boston for Game 6. And with a chance of pulling off arguably the biggest upset of round 1, the Anaheim Ducks came out completely flat — falling behind 3-0 to the Edmonton Oilers after 10 minutes — and ended up losing 4-1 as the series was extended.

That leaves us with series that are still some degree of uncertain, though there is hope for Tuesday’s losers. The Celtics are still 91% to win, according to the prediction markets, and the Sabres aren’t far behind at 80%. Even the Ducks remain 67% favorites to complete the upset and move on to the second round.

But missed opportunities have a way of coming back to haunt you. That’s something to also keep in mind tonight, with three more elimination games — Orlando-Detroit and Lakers-Rockets in the NBA, and Philly-Pittsburgh in the NHL — on deck. Lose too many of those as the series leader, and all of a sudden you are the one going home early, not your opponent.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Expanding the dance



College sports have perfected the art of sneaking in immediate, earth-shattering changes to their rules and formats during the spring and summer months. These offseason news dumps have included kooky conference realignments, guidelines around a brand-new financial model, and huge proposed changes to things like playoffs and tournaments. In the latter category, we received a new entry on Tuesday, as ESPN reported that the NCAA was finalizing plans to expand the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to 76-team fields. Though some smart folks disagree, I’m on record as being annoyed by these changes — do we really need more bubble teams with absurd loss totals to get in? But, as a friend of mine said in response to the news: “If it ain’t broke, fix it till it is.”

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏁 “A celebration of NASCAR celebrations!” by NASCARCASM

🏀 “The tournament is expanding. God help us all” by Eamonn Brennan

⚾ “1st Cy Young poll of ’26 shows two clear, familiar favorites” by Jason Foster

🏈 “What Premier League Soccer Can Tell Us About the Future of College Football” by Edward Egros

⚽ “The FIFA World Cup: A Product Most Football Fans Can’t Afford” by David Skilling

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (4/30)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Sixers, Game 6

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks vs. Hawks, Game 6

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets vs. T-Wolves, Game 6

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Wild, Game 6

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Oilers vs. Ducks, Game 6

⚾ MLB: Blue Jays at Twins

⚽ Europa League: Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa (Semifinal, First Leg)

⚽ Europa League: Braga vs. Freiburg (Semifinal, First Leg)

🎾 Tennis: Madrid Open

⛳ Golf: Cadillac Championship

Friday (5/1)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavs vs. Raptors, Game 6

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons vs. Magic, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Mammoth, Game 6

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Sabres vs. Bruins, Game 6

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Lightning vs. Canadiens, Game 6

⚾ MLB: Orioles at Yankees

⚽ Premier League: Leeds United vs. Burnley

🎾 Tennis: Madrid Open

⛳ Golf: Cadillac Championship

Saturday (5/2)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Sixers vs. Celtics, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Hawks vs. Knicks, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: T-Wolves vs. Nuggets, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Trail Blazers vs. Spurs, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Flyers vs. Penguins, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Wild vs. Stars, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Ducks vs. Oilers, Game 7 (if necessary)

⚾ MLB: Orioles at Yankees

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Cardinals

⚽ Premier League: Arsenal vs. Fulham

🎾 Tennis: Madrid Open (Women’s Final)

⛳ Golf: Cadillac Championship

🏇 Horse Racing: 152nd Kentucky Derby

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.