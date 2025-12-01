It’s Monday, and we’re coming off a holiday weekend of football, football, and more football. That includes college — where Rivalry Week gives way to Championship Week, with conference title games set for next weekend — and the NFL, where the playoff picture is coming into focus with a chaotic Week 13 mostly in the books. But it’s not done yet! Here’s what’s on deck tonight:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The main events

Monday Night Football:

🏈 Giants (24%) at Patriots (76%)

NBA:

🏀 Atlanta (23%) at Detroit (77%)

🏀 Phoenix (35%) at LA Lakers (65%)

NHL:

🏒 Winnipeg (50%) at Buffalo (50%)

🏒 Pittsburgh (44%) at Philadelphia (56%)

College Hoops:

🏀 Villanova at West Virginia (WBB)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Last stop before the playoff

As mentioned above, college football’s 2025 regular season is now complete, and the College Football Playoff is nearly at hand. But we still have one more week of conference championships left before the 12-team field is finally set — and those games will have a big impact on who makes the CFP. Let’s run through the most consequential contests and set the stage for the week, looking at who the markets have favored and what it might mean.

🏈 SEC Championship: Georgia (56%) vs. Alabama (44%) - Saturday 4 p.m. ET, ABC

UGA comes in having won eight straight contests, so the Bulldogs are hitting their stride as they seek their third SEC title in four years. Bama is still regrouping from their 23-21 home loss to Oklahoma last month, and the markets have Georgia as roughly a 60-40 favorite to win. But Alabama needs this game more than UGA does (see below), and according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, they have the edge on defense — they rank ninth nationally versus Georgia’s 24th-place ranking. The Tide just need their defense to give Ty Simpson a chance to outplay Gunner Stockton, and they can win.

The stakes: For Georgia, they’re not especially high, except for playoff seeding. ESPN sets their CFP odds at basically 100% regardless of whether they win or lose. For Alabama, though, this is likely the difference between them making the playoff or not. The SEC champion is guaranteed a CFP spot, while a three-loss non-conference champ will be a tough sell — even if it is Alabama.

🏈 Big Ten Championship: Ohio State (66%) vs. Indiana (34%) - Saturday 8 p.m. ET, Fox

Can anyone or anything slow down the Buckeyes? That’s the question for the Hoosiers as they try to do what three other ranked opponents — Texas, Illinois, and, most recently, Michigan — couldn’t. The game is in Indianapolis and Indiana doesn’t lack for talent, but OSU just handled the Wolverines with ease in the Big House. The Buckeyes are clear favorites (39%) to win their second straight national title for a reason.

The stakes: Team-wise, this is all about seeding — both OSU and IU are playoff locks otherwise. But the game could be a referendum on the Heisman Trophy, as the two leading candidates (Julian Sayin and Fernando Mendoza) also happen to be the two quarterbacks in this game.

🏈 Big 12 Championship: Texas Tech (81%) vs. BYU (19%) - Saturday 12 p.m. ET, ABC

The Red Raiders are looking to finish a stellar season — in which they built a blueprint contender under college football’s new economic rules — with their first-ever Big 12 Championship. They already handled their opponent, BYU, a month ago in Lubbock with a convincing 29-7 win, so the markets are preparing for another Texas Tech win in the rematch. To flip the script, the Cougars must cut down on the turnovers, which they had three of in the previous defeat.

The stakes: Texas Tech ought to make the playoff regardless — they have nearly 100% odds via both the prediction markets and ESPN’s forecast. For BYU, the stakes are equally simple: win, and make it automatically as a power conference champ; lose, and it’s almost certainly over, even though the Cougars would still have only two losses (and there will be other two-loss teams that make it), because of a weaker schedule and fewer signature wins.

🏈ACC Championship: UVA (60%) vs. Duke (40%) - Saturday 8 p.m. ET, ABC

While the ACC continues to be the least “powerful” of the power conferences, the winner here still has a CFP berth on the line — at least when it comes to the Cavaliers. One might argue that UVA is a bit undervalued in the market after they beat Duke in Durham, 34-17, less than a month ago, and the Cavs have scored at least 27 points in three of their past four games. It’ll be a tall task for Duke’s FPI No. 112-ranked defense to slow down Chandler Morris and J’Mari Taylor.

The stakes: Virginia will make the CFP with a win, as one of the five highest-ranked conference champs. Duke is a weirder case, as they’re ranked far below multiple other potential conference victors in ESPN’s Strength of Record (a proxy for the committee ranking process). If the Blue Devils upset UVA, they could end up locking the ACC out of the playoff.

🏈American Athletic Championship: North Texas (56%) vs. Tulane (44%) - Friday 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Because of the Duke situation over in the ACC, this is one of the highest-leverage conference championship games of the week in terms of the playoff. It’s also one of the most evenly matched, with the Mean Green and Green Wave sitting close to 50-50 in prediction market odds. Statistically, North Texas looks better on paper — they rank 37th nationally in FPI to Tulane’s No. 57 ranking — but Tulane was the AAC team listed in the CFP rankings last week, not North Texas.

The stakes: It’s not quite a win-and-in for either North Texas or Tulane, as the moving parts around UVA-Duke — who don’t play until Saturday night — will also weigh on the winner’s playoff chances. Whoever loses will certainly be eliminated, though, and the winner will watch other games closely.

🏈Sun Belt Championship: James Madison (92%) vs. Troy (8%) - Friday 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

The most lopsided of the meaningful conference title games sees the 11-1 Dukes try to cap off a special season with a playoff berth by beating 8-4 Troy. JMU is a heavy favorite, ranking 65 spots better than Troy in the FPI ratings, and they have everything on the line here. After losing early in the season to Louisville, the Dukes have rattled off 10 straight wins and they seem to be on a mission. Winning — and style points — will matter in this one.

The stakes: A Troy win would make life easier for North Texas and/or Tulane. But if James Madison wins, they’ll still have to hope either UVA loses or that their case for the playoff is stronger than the AAC winner’s.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Lane is in his own lane



College Football Playoff or Bowl Championship Series teams that had multiple coaches in that season. Lane Kiffin, who left Ole Miss for LSU on Sunday, is the only one who won’t coach their team while actively pursuing the national championship. (The Rebels have a 100% chance to make the playoff regardless, per ESPN’s forecast.)

❄️ STAY FROSTY

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Here’s what’s coming over the next few days:

Tuesday

🏀 Florida at Duke

🏀 Iowa at Michigan State

🏀 UConn at Kansas

🏀 UNC at Kentucky

🏀 Thunder at Warriors

🏀 Knicks at Celtics

🏒 Canucks at Avalanche

⚽ Barcelona at Atlético Madrid

Wednesday

🏀 Spurs at Magic

🏀 Pistons at Bucks

🏒 Stars at Devils

🏒 Jets at Canadiens

🏀 Louisville at Arkansas

🏀 NC State at Auburn

🏀 Tennessee at Stanford (WBB)

Thursday

🏈 Cowboys at Lions (TNF)

🏀 Lakers at Raptors

🏒 Avalanche at Islanders

🧠 LOOKING AHEAD

