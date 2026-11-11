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Within a month of each other in the summer of 2025, Jacob Misiorowski of the Brewers (June 12) and Cam Schlittler of the Yankees (July 9) were making their Major League debuts. Roughly three months later, the duo then made their first postseason appearances as well — Schlittler went 8 innings with a stellar 84 Game Score in an elimination contest against the rival Red Sox, while Misiorowski wowed in relief against the rival Cubs four days later. And following a pair of elite sophomore campaigns — Schlittler had the second-most Wins Above Replacement (WAR) of any player in baseball, trailing only Pete Crow-Armstrong, while Misiorowski ranked fifth — the two young aces are poised to pull off a rare double in tonight’s Cy Young Award presentations.

By now, there isn’t much doubt that Misiorowski and Schlittler will be collecting their hardware tonight — both are listed as 99 percent to win in the prediction markets for the NL and AL, respectively. Here’s a look at how the Kalshi odds for both evolved as the second half of the MLB season progressed:

Assuming they do win in tandem as expected, Misiorowski and Schlittler will become just the fourth pair of Cy Young pitchers to sweep the awards at the ages of 25 or younger, since the two-league format was introduced in 1967: