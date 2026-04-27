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Greetings and happy Monday to you all, as we are still processing a busy weekend in sports. We’re getting to that familiar place of dread in the NBA and NHL playoffs — elimination time — and thus, we’ll break down the comeback chances below for each team facing an early vacation tonight. We also witnessed TWO of the most impressive athletic feats in sports history on Sunday, something we had to shout out in our Chart of the Day. As for everything else, here’s what to watch for while you’re burning out tires around the track and hanging out of your car window like Carson Hocevar did Sunday. (Note: Please don’t try that at home.)

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Pistons (59%) at Magic (41%), Game 4 (ORL leads 2-1) - 8 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

🏀 Thunder (82%) at Suns (18%), Game 4 (OKC leads 3-0) - 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

🏀 T-Wolves (19%) at Nuggets (81%), Game 5 (MIN leads 3-1) - 10:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Flyers (45%) at Penguins (55%), Game 5 (PHI leads 3-1) - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 Golden Knights (52%) at Mammoth (48%), Game 4 (UTA leads 2-1) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

MLB:

⚾ Rays (44%) at Guardians (56%) - 6:10 p.m. (FS1)

⚾ Yankees (62%) at Rangers (38%) - 8:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Cubs (49%) at Padres (51%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

Soccer:

⚽ Serie A: Lazio (47%) vs. Udinese (25%) - 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ Premier League: Manchester United (50%) vs. Brentford (26%) - 3 p.m. (USA)

⚽ La Liga: Espanyol (48%) vs. Levante (25%) - 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Tennis:

🎾 Madrid Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 72% to win) and women’s (Aryna Sabalenka 49% to win) singles

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Elimination day?

We’re finally reaching the phase in round 1 of the NBA and NHL playoffs where teams are having to ponder the very real possibility of a season-ending loss and an early summer vacation. On the hockey side, two teams got that treatment over the weekend: the Senators were swept by the Hurricanes on Saturday, and the Kings faced the broom as well on Sunday at the hands of the Avalanche. Their basketball cousins haven’t seen any eliminated teams yet — the Rockets staved off a Lakers sweep Sunday night — but they could be coming as soon as tonight, with a pair of elimination games on the schedule.

Of the potential casualties, the Phoenix Suns are the most hopeless case. According to the prediction markets, they have a mere 1% chance to come back and beat the dominant Oklahoma City Thunder, and they have only a 20% chance to even make it past tonight without being swept. With the series headed back to OKC next for Game 5 even if Phoenix wins tonight, it’s very unlikely they’ll even lose in 6 or 7, much less make it all the way back for a comeback we’ve never seen in the NBA before.

Out on the ice, the Pittsburgh Penguins have a better chance to mount their comeback over the Philadelphia Flyers. For one thing, they’re down 3-1 now instead of 3-0, after beating Philly on Saturday to prolong the series. They’re also relatively evenly matched with the Flyers on paper, based on the entire season, making each remaining game closer to a coin flip. The market still says they have just a 16% shot at the comeback, but there’s a 56% chance they force Game 6 and around a 30% chance they get to a Game 7 — not terrible odds.

Finally, the market considers the Denver Nuggets to have by far the best shot at turning the tables on their imminent elimination. Despite being down 3-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver was the better team during the regular season and now faces a depleted Wolves team that’s missing both members of its starting backcourt (Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards) due to injury. The Nuggets also have Nikola Jokić, who isn’t likely to continue being an on-court negative in the plus/minus the way he’s been so far in the series. The market gives Denver a 44% chance to come back, even though they must win three straight games without a loss from here.

One more subplot around Denver: the prospect of them wasting another prime season of Jokić greatness if they do lose. Historically speaking, teams with players who produce at least 15 LAKER Wins Above Replacement per 82 team games in a season tend to make the conference finals at a 45% clip, going to the NBA Finals 30% of the time and winning the title at a 21% rate. Including their implied odds for 2026, the Nuggets have a much lower conversion rate in Jokić’s seasons, something they need to turn around with a comeback starting tonight:

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Marathon men



Sports are filled with mythic numbers — statistical barriers that athletes set their sights on, whether they seem feasible to break or not. The two-hour marathon has long been one of those benchmarks. It appeared possible for a time, as the men’s world record fell rapidly from 2:25:39 in 1947 to 2:08:34 in 1969, but then less so as progress seemed to stagnate, casting doubt on whether humans had hit a wall in their ability to run that far, that fast. Recently, though, multiple minutes were shaved off the record, while Eliud Kipchoge ran an unofficial sub-two-hour time in 2019. And then, on Sunday, not one but two runners officially broke the two-hour mark: Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe won the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds — a staggering 65 seconds faster than the previous world record — and Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha was right behind at 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 41 seconds, a remarkable pair of twin feats that would have been inconceivable not long ago.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “The Red Sox Cycle Comes for Alex Cora” by me

🏒 “The NHL’s Ratings Surge Has an Awkward Explanation” by Ethan Strauss

🌍 “The Week in International Sport” by Ben Wylie

⚾ “The MVPs not in the HOF” by Mark Kolier

🏀 “The 13 worst men’s college basketball coaching hires of this century” by Craig Meyer

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Tuesday (4/28)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Sixers vs. Celtics, Game 5 (BOS leads 3-1)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Hawks vs. Knicks, Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Blazers vs. Spurs, Game 5 (SAS leads 3-1)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Bruins vs. Sabres, Game 5 (BUF leads 3-1)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Wild vs. Stars, Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Ducks vs. Oilers, Game 5 (ANA leads 3-1)

⚾ MLB: Tigers at Braves

⚽ Champions League: PSG vs. Bayern Munich (Semifinal, First Leg)

Wednesday (4/29)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Magic vs. Pistons, Game 5

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Raptors vs. Cavaliers, Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Suns vs. Thunder, Game 5 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Rockets vs. Lakers, Game 5 (LAL leads 3-1)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens vs. Lightning, Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Penguins vs. Flyers, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Mammoth vs. Golden Knights, Game 5

⚾ MLB: Giants at Phillies

⚽ Champions League: Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal (Semifinal, First Leg)

Thursday (4/30)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Sixers, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks vs. Hawks, Game 6

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets vs. T-Wolves, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Wild, Game 6

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Oilers vs. Ducks, Game 6 (if necessary)

⚾ MLB: Blue Jays at Twins

⚽ Europa League: Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa (Semifinal, First Leg)

⚽ Europa League: Braga vs. Freiburg (Semifinal, First Leg)

⛳ Golf: Cadillac Championship

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.