Alysa Liu of Team United States competes in Women’s Single Skating - Free Skating on day thirteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Alysa Liu had already come so far, but there was still so much work yet to do.

Though the 20-year-old sat third in the Olympic women’s singles figure skating standings on Thursday morning after scoring the second-best short program of her senior career a few days earlier, she trailed both Ami Nakai — whose early promise mirrors Liu’s own prodigy phase — and Kaori Sakamoto — the pre-Olympics favorite and No. 1 ranked women’s skater in the world.

Liu knew she would likely need the skate of her life to win gold, pressure made even greater by the fact that the other two members of the U.S. “Blade Angels” (Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn) were nowhere near the podium. Heading into the free skate, Liu was the one carrying the banner for an American figure-skating program which — shockingly — hadn’t produced a medal winner since 2006.

But if Liu felt that pressure, she showed practically none of it. In keeping with her vow before the Games to “use it as a stage to show my programs, to show people who I am[…] to show my art,” she indeed skated with artistry and joy in Thursday’s free skate, as though she was freed from the burdens of other peoples’ expectations and projections.

And maybe she was.

Liu had felt that onus before — from the moment she became the youngest senior U.S. women’s champion in history at age 13 in 2019, and then won a second national title the following year. At the same time, she was vaulting the United States back into the sport’s technical vanguard, as the first American woman to land three triple Axels in a single competition, as well as the first to land a quad jump in competition. For a nation suddenly starved of its usual figure-skating success, Liu was cast as the chosen one who would finally return the U.S. to the top of the Olympic podium.

But by the time she finally reached the Olympics in 2022 — finishing seventh in Beijing, then winning a surprise bronze at Worlds weeks later — Liu was burnt out and feeling as though she had already completed the bargain she’d made with the sport.

Skating had consumed nearly her entire adolescence, she said, a blur of rinks and competitions, and the expectations she had carried around since she was a child. There were stretches when she didn’t enjoy skating, and was only doing it for other people, not herself. Having become an Olympic team member and world championship medalist, she walked away at age 16 in 2022, determined to leave on her own terms.

Her absence left the U.S. shorthanded in a technical arms race it had already fallen behind in. The sport was changing rapidly, with super-high difficulty jumps becoming prerequisites instead of novelties, and the deepest pipelines of talent emerging elsewhere around the globe. It was no coincidence that American women’s skaters went into Milan-Cortina mired in their second-longest gold-medal drought — and longest medal drought in Winter Olympics history, from 2006-2026:

But after stepping away from the sport for nearly two years to attend college and have a life outside of skating, Liu got back on the ice and — to her own surprise — felt the spark of excitement again. Perhaps even more improbably, she also found she could still do the types of jumps she used to. In March 2024, she announced she was returning to competition, winning gold in her first event back later that year.

From that point on, Liu has skated for the fun and the freedom, for the bliss and the thrill of competition. She skated for herself, on her own terms. When she won the 2025 World Championship in Boston, I highlighted it as the “Game of the Week” video in my weekly round-up, as one of the most mesmerizing skates I had ever seen — particularly considering the circumstances of her comeback:

On Thursday, Liu’s Olympic free skate was even better. That was true both aesthetically — she took her level of carefree skating to previously unseen levels — and statistically, with a 150.20 score that outpaced her World Championship mark of 148.39 and was the third-best free skate of her senior career.

Still, it was not immediately apparent that Liu’s effort would be enough to win gold. She still had to sit and watch and wait, first as Sakamoto performed — with mistakes from the three-time World champion traditionally being in short supply. But a brief falter from the normally unflappable Japanese legend sent the prediction markets into a fit of confusion, raising Liu’s odds. Then came the young prodigy, Nakai, who only briefly sent a shock of doubt into the system after a slight wobble of her own. Would it be enough to seal gold for Liu? The markets were a roller coaster:

The odds finally flipped for good when the realization dawned on everyone that Sakamoto and Nakai’s mistakes had doomed them. By contrast, with her flawless display of technical precision, artistic command and big-stage poise, Liu had actually done it — she’d won gold for the U.S. for the first time since Sarah Hughes in 2002, a result that also stunned the skating world.

For Liu, the shock wasn’t that she won; everyone expected that result since she was a young girl. But the surprise was in the path she took to get there. She left the sport because skating had become too much — the U.S. had tried too hard to manufacture her into the next savior. But her talent was also too much to be denied. When she returned, she did it without the weight of destiny. And that might have been precisely why her comeback broke the drought in the end.

Filed under: Olympics