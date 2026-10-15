Photo credits: Getty.

The 2026 MLB postseason has been defined by a lot of things, from the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS rematch — which feels like a spiritual battle for the Soul of Baseball — to epic pitching performances, the Cleveland Guardians’ youth, everybody’s weird bullpen-management, the ongoing revenge of the first-round bye teams, and the specter of the upcoming lockout hanging over all the proceedings.

But one of the biggest themes has been the sudden resurgence of “small ball” tactics among most of the remaining League Championship Series teams. The Tampa Bay Rays, for instance, are known for bunting a LOT — ironic, given they have been one of the sport’s foremost analytics laboratories ever since the late 2000s, and bunting was traditionally considered pointless by the nerd-cognoscenti…

…while Cleveland has its own variant — “Guards Ball” — and the Brewers are notorious for not relying on the home run very much, despite ranking second in park-adjusted runs per game this season. Even the Dodgers, nobody’s idea of a scrappy underdog, were among the MLB leaders at putting the ball in play and taking the extra-base on the basepaths, even if they seldom tried to bunt.

So there is a distinct sense that old-school baseball has made a grand comeback in these playoffs — and that’s not entirely wrong. But because the postseason can never be that simple, it’s also more complicated than just declaring small-ball “back” or assuming teams have rediscovered some lost secret to winning in October.