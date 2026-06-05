October 6, 2021, New York, USA. FIFA World Cup on the background of the flag of the United States of America.

Long ago, back before the 2014 World Cup, I asked the following question:

Now, 12 years later, the question still hangs over the program. Though the U.S. men’s team has reached the Round of 16 in three of the past four World Cup cycles — we don’t talk about what happened in 2018 — it hasn’t advanced any further than that since 2002, when it made the quarterfinals before losing 1-0 to Germany.

Team USA’s Elo rating, which had very rapidly made gains between the late 1970s and the early 2000s, also seems to have stalled out during that era — despite the program running through nine different head coaches in that span, including current head man Mauricio Pochettino.

Is 2026 likely to change any of that? Well — the USMNT is probably not going to win the World Cup, so we can get that idea out of the way right now. I built a little tracker to aggregate the Polymarket World Cup odds here…

…and the U.S.’s odds to win it all are currently just 1 percent, with a 2 percent shot at making the World Cup Final at the Meadowlands on July 19. Even a more realistic target, like making the Round of 16 again, is just a 50-50 coin flip, and the chance of matching that 2002 run to the Round of 8 is just 21 percent. There is, of course, an 84 percent chance to escape the Group Stage, which is nice — until you consider that the groups are much easier to get out of under the new, expanded 48-team World Cup format, as I wrote about here:

Most likely, the U.S. will make the knockouts from Group D — whether as the winner or the runner-up to Turkey (though third place is now also an option) — and then either face a third-place team, the runner-up from Group G (likely either Egypt or Iran, which would somehow actually be even more awkward than U.S.-Canada in hockey or U.S.-Venezuela in baseball), or the winner of Group B (most likely Switzerland — though also could awkwardly be Canada again). The Americans could win that match — conditional on making it that far, they’d be more likely to than not — and get to their familiar Round of 16, where the ride would probably (though not certainly) end once again.

If that path plays out — and to be clear again, there are a lot of moving parts to it, even if it’s the single most likely outcome — then it would show up in the Wikipedia table as further evidence of a ceiling the U.S. can’t really break through no matter how hard they try. But there are indicators that the Americans are progressing nonetheless.

In my story 12 years ago, I talked about some of the hypothesized factors that were holding back the U.S., an otherwise strong international sports juggernaut — including very much in women’s soccer! — from doing better in the men’s World Cup. Among those explanations were a lack of historical experience playing at the highest level; geographic and tactical isolation from global soccer’s most prominent “knowledge networks”; and the simple reality that the rest of the world had a massive head-start on the men’s side of the sport before the U.S. began taking it seriously.

The latter isn’t really something American soccer can change — though the proposed shortcut around it was to import leadership from places with a richer tradition in the sport. And that’s exactly what we’ve seen at times with U.S. coaching picks as the team has improved vastly since the mid-1970s:

Has it really worked, though? Certainly the period of greatest improvement saw the majority of U.S. coaches hail at least partially from another nation, while the more recent period of stagnation has seen more American coaches in the ranks — though it’s not quite that simple. The program’s best modern World Cup run still came under Bruce Arena, an American, in 2002, and Bob Bradley’s tenure had its own high points. Jürgen Klinsmann, meanwhile, brought an outsider-reformer résumé and restored the U.S. to the knockouts, but he didn’t permanently lift the team into a new tier.

So the lesson probably isn’t that foreign coaches are automatically better — even though Team USA has gone back to that well with the Argentine Pochettino.

What about the historical experience factor? In terms of total high-level matches played in their history, the United States entered the 2014 World Cup year with 629 all-time games — which ranked just 42nd, situated just behind Spain (with 632) and China (630). Fast-forward to now, and the U.S. has played 826 total matches, which ranks 30th (they now sit just behind Japan’s 836 and Saudi Arabia’s 838).

And yet, the U.S. ranked 13th in Elo when they had less experience, and 37th now that they have more of it. It doesn’t really seem like playing more automatically leads to playing better.

One other factor that may actually help in the latter regard, though, does involve having more players connected with the game’s epicenters of talent — most especially in Europe — and having that talent be more highly valued.

Back in 2014, the squad that ended up losing in the knockouts to Belgium was valued thusly at TransferMarkt, which assigns a rough valuation to every player in major professional soccer:

Starters total: €31.55m

Reserves total: €26.25m

Total roster: €57.80m

By comparison, the Germany squad that ended up actually winning the World Cup that year was valued at a total of €538.50m, meaning the talent on the U.S. roster was worth just 10.7 percent of what the best team in the world had to offer.

Now, let’s look at the 2026 team valuations. The U.S. checks in at €385.65m in total market value, which itself is a massive boost from 2014 — though that speaks as much to the inflated value of top athletes (and currency in general) over that span as anything else. But if we index Team USA’s talent relative to tournament co-favorites France and Spain, we see just how much the gap between the Americans and the world’s best has been narrowed:

France total: €1.55bn (USA’s €385.65m is 24.9 percent )

Spain total: €1.22bn (USA’s €385.65m is 31.6 percent)

In other words, the financial evaluation of top U.S. talent has essentially tripled relative to the global elite in just 12 years’ time.

That European networking is also set to show up in how Pochettino is planning to deploy his players: ahead of the World Cup, he has instilled the U.S. with a more complex, fluid and aggressive tactical approach than it had in the past — when I noted that the U.S. was still early in trying to “de-Americanize” its style, moving away from being a tough, hustling, counterattacking squad to one that plays a sophisticated, modern possession-based game.

Now, in terms of tangible results or predictive odds, we’ve yet to see that evolution manifest itself. But that’s the central mystery of 2026 for the USMNT. The program looks meaningfully better by almost every underlying indicator that would have seemed encouraging 12 years ago, though it still hasn’t produced the one thing that would make everyone agree the ceiling has actually changed.

Maybe that’s coming, as co-host to the World Cup, this very summer. Or maybe the U.S. will once again run into the unforgiving math of knockout-round soccer, and we’ll be left with the same old questions about when the outcomes catch up with the potential. The U.S. may have spent the past 12 years closing the gap with the world’s best, but now it has to prove that it can write a different ending to its World Cup story, too.

Filed under: Soccer