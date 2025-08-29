Micah Parsons is the newest Green Bay Packer. (Original photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The year-long drama between the Dallas Cowboys and perennial All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons reached its endgame on Thursday when Parsons was shipped to the Green Bay Packers for Pro Bowl DT Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks (in 2026 and 2027). Green Bay then immediately signed Parsons to a 4-year, $188 million contract extension, the richest ever for a non-QB in NFL history. Just like that, the fates of two of the most popular and high-profile franchises in football were permanently changed.

From the Cowboys’ perspective, it represents the further erosion of a core that had powered a very good run from 2021-23, during which time Dallas averaged 12 wins per season and made three consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since 1996 — even if those playoff outcomes left much to be desired. But as ESPN’s Bill Barnwell points out, the Cowboys’ rationale boiled down to a mix of Jerry Jones’ ego, cap economics and performance: Jones bristled at contract negotiations with Parsons’ camp, Dallas feared how much money needed to be devoted to just a few stars, and last year’s defensive collapse raised doubts about whether Parsons alone was worth a record-setting deal.

As much of a soap opera as the Cowboys are and will always continue to be, the Packers’ side of things may prove just as fascinating. Because Parsons’ new deal confronts us with the age-old debate over how much teams should pay defensive players, even ones as young and talented as Parsons. Back before the 2018 season, I wrote about this in the context of the huge deals the Rams and Bears made for Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack, respectively:

At the time, I noted that history showed non-QB megadeals almost always hamstringing a team — either because the “winner’s curse” leads to overpaying them, or because tying up a huge share of the cap in one player erodes depth. Even when stars like Donald or Mack played up to expectations, sustaining that level was rare, and teams that merely “broke even” on the deal often still declined because they lacked the flexibility to build talent around them.

That piece wound up aging in an interestingly mixed way.