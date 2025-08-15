The Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers are MLB’s current poster children for ill-advised spending. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

I’ve written quite a bit about the relationship between spending and winning in baseball over the past year, but it makes sense — that relationship is central to one of the defining debates around the state of MLB now, and especially in the future:

And so it is that I find myself digging into the topic yet again today. This time, it’s after watching a Brodie Brazil video in which he is responding to this interesting story at The Athletic about which teams are trying or not. Pointing to the quadrant of their chart that represents high-spending teams that don’t win, he notes:

“You can see here there's kind of an absence of teams that spend a lot and are below .500. That doesn't exist. If you spend a lot, you're you're guaranteeing yourself a chance to be in the playoffs.”

That’s a bit reductive — but not by too much. I found here that opening your pocketbook like the biggest spenders in baseball can increase your odds of making the current, expanded postseason to around 80 percent, and if we assume the Top 6 teams in each league’s playoff odds will make it in this season, here’s a breakdown of the distribution of payroll ranks for playoff teams since the 12-team playoff field began in 2022: