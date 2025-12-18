Hello! And a big set of thanks to everyone who’s signed up for the newsletter over the past few days since we officially launched — we really appreciate you coming along on our sports-predicting journey! Thoughts for today include shoutouts to Old Dominion and Delaware for their bowl game wins last night, a salute to 7-foot-9 college dunkers, and a word of anticipation for what should be a great Thursday Night Football battle tonight between NFC West rivals Rams and Seahawks. While both teams are already in firm playoff position, seeding is on the line, and it could also be a future playoff matchup that a Super Bowl berth runs through. Including that heavyweight matchup, here’s what to watch for on the sports schedule today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NFL:

🏈 Rams (45%) at Seahawks (55%)* (Thursday Night Football)

NBA:

🏀 Magic (28%) at Nuggets (72%)

🏀 Clippers (8%) at Thunder (92%)

🏀 Warriors (55%) at Suns (45%)

🏀 Pistons (68%) at Mavs (32%)

College Football:

🏈 Missouri State (52%) vs. Arkansas State (48%) (Xbox Bowl)

NHL:

🏒 Kings (36%) at Lightning (64%)

🏒 Maple Leafs (40%) at Capitals (60%)

🏒 Oilers (55%) at Bruins (45%)

🏒 Wild (54%) at Blue Jackets (46%)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Job (in)security

While some NFL coaches have punched their teams’ tickets to the playoffs and are preparing for what might be a deep postseason run, others are probably preparing their resumes in anticipation of bad news once the season ends — if not even sooner than that.

So far in 2025, we’ve seen two teams change their head coach: the Tennessee Titans, who let Brian Callahan go (with Mike McCoy taking over as interim coach) on October 13, and the New York Giants, who relieved Brian Daboll of his duties (in favor of offensive coordinator Mike Kafka) on November 10. For now, the other 30 clubs have stuck with the coaches they went into the season with, meaning just 6.3% of the league has made an in-season coaching change so far.

As far as historical trends go, that’s somewhat on the low side for midseason changes. Over the previous 10 years, an average of 7.8% of teams leaguewide (or roughly 2.5 teams in total) changed coaches in the middle of the season, with the share eclipsing 9% (or three total teams) more often than not. If we ended with just two teams making a change, it would be tied for the lowest number since 2017, when only the Giants — who’ve run through a lot of coaches since parting ways with two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin after the 2015 season — made an in-season switch.

But that could change soon enough. There are three weeks left in the regular season, and no shortage of bad teams with coaches in the hot seat. (In fact, there are some good — or at least halfway decent — teams that are warming up their coaches’ seats as well, such as Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, Sean McDermott in Buffalo, and maybe even Nick Sirianni in Philly, crazy as that sounds.) Here’s a snapshot of the prediction market odds to be the “next coach out” of the NFL before February 8, 2026:

(Note the wording here, which simply means the coach leaves, or announces they’ll leave, their current team before any other coach does the same. That most likely would be due to being terminated, but it could also happen for other reasons.)

The line movements illustrate just how volatile this market is, and how much a single game — if not a single half or quarter — can cause things to bounce around. Right now, Miami’s Mike McDaniel is the market favorite to get axed next, despite Wednesday’s announcement that he was benching longtime, highly paid starter Tua Tagovailoa in favor of seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers. (That move actually briefly bumped his odds down into the single digits during the day yesterday… before everyone realized that Tagovailoa’s contract makes him harder to move on from than McDaniel himself.)

Other strong candidates include Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski, who owns both of the Browns’ only two playoff appearances since 2003 but has averaged three wins per year the past two seasons; Jonathan Gannon of Arizona, who hasn’t managed to fare any better than his predecessor, Kliff Kingsbury; Zac Taylor, who’s never been able to build on Cincinnati’s 2021 Super Bowl run despite (sometimes) having Joe Burrow as quarterback; and Pete Carroll, the coaching legend whose return from retirement with the Raiders hasn’t gone well.

But the most volatile coach of all in the chart above is Atlanta’s Raheem Morris, whose odds to be the next coach out have spiked above 50% on four separate occasions this season — no other coach has been that high even once — but currently has the lowest odds (16%) out of the group highlighted above. He serves as proof of how much these odds can bounce around, and why no NFL coach’s job is ever truly safe, particularly if you’re playing out the string in the waning weeks of a tough season.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

New NBA teams on the way?



As part of his media availability around the NBA Cup championship in Las Vegas, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league expects to decide next year whether to expand, with Las Vegas and Seattle being the leading candidates. This caused the Kalshi market for “Seattle team play game before 2030?” to spike above 90% (where it still sits now after some wild swings), which is fun for all those disenfranchised Sonics fans. But in a separate, longer-running market around whether the league would add any new team by 2030, Silver’s remarks left the odds near their lowest point in the past year:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “Georgia Became a Machine Again in Time for the Playoff” by Alex Kirshner and Richard Johnson

⚾ “The birth of MLB free agency set the table for baseball’s upcoming labor dispute” by Brittany Ghiroli

🏀 “How Basketball Reference became the internet’s leading resource for the NBA’s most trivial subject: Nicknames” by Tim Cato

⚾ “Is the Hall of Fame Becoming the Hall of ‘Pretty Good’?” by Sean Beney

🏈 “Estimated College Football ‘Market’ Power Ratings Entering the Playoffs” by Jeff Fogle







👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (12/19)

🏈 Alabama at Oklahoma (College Football Playoff First Round)

🏈 Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan (Myrtle Beach Bowl)

🏈 Memphis vs. NC State (Gasparilla Bowl)

🏀 Thunder at T-Wolves

🏀 Spurs at Hawks

🏀 Sixers at Knicks

🏒 Jets at Avalanche

🏒 Hurricanes at Panthers

🏒 Stars at Ducks

🏀 Abilene Christian at BYU

🏀 Washington at Stanford (WBB)

Saturday (12/20)

🏈 Miami at Texas A&M (College Football Playoff First Round)

🏈 Tulane at Ole Miss (College Football Playoff First Round)

🏈 James Madison at Oregon (College Football Playoff First Round)

🏈 Eagles at Commanders

🏈 Packers at Bears

🏀 Rockets at Nuggets

🏀 Celtics at Raptors

🏒 Hurricanes at Lightning

🏒 Oilers at Wild

🏒 Red Wings at Capitals

🏀 St. John’s vs. Kentucky

🏀 Ohio State vs. UNC

🏀 Houston vs. Arkansas

🏀 Auburn vs. Purdue

🏀 Duke vs. Texas Tech

⚽ Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

⚽ Everton vs. Arsenal

⚽ Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

🏀 Louisville vs. Tennessee (WBB)

🏀 Iowa vs. UConn (WBB)

Sunday (12/21)

🏈 Buccaneers at Panthers

🏈 Jaguars at Broncos

🏈 Steelers at Lions

🏈 Chargers at Cowboys

🏈 Patriots at Ravens (Sunday Night Football)

🏀 Heat at Knicks

🏒 Avalanche at Wild

🏒 Maple Leafs at Stars

🏒 Golden Knights at Oilers

⚽ Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

🏀 Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

🏀 UConn at DePaul

🏀 Oregon at Gonzaga

🏀 Kansas at Iowa State (WBB)

🏀 Texas Tech at Baylor (WBB)

🏀 USC at Cal (WBB)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know!



All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.