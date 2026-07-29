James Wood and CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals look on in the dugout prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (Casey Paul/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

You’d be forgiven for thinking this weekend’s Washington-Arizona game was the Commanders versus the Cardinals, not Nationals-Diamondbacks: It was a 10-7 score that happened on a Sunday, after all. (It was the fourth game with that exact football-like score this season; the Phillies and Dodgers did it last week as well.)

But scoring double-digits is nowhere near as common in MLB as in the NFL. While there wasn’t a single NFL game last season where at least one team didn’t score 10 or more, only 14 percent of MLB games this season have seen a team crack double-digits.

Of those, though, one out of every eight (!) has involved the Washington Nationals in some way or another.

After that barrage Sunday, the Nats have scored 10 or more runs a league-high 15 times, or in 14 percent of all their games. But roll the schedule back by a week or so, and they allowed double-digit runs to the A’s in a 15-1 loss — the day after winning 23-4 in the co-highest-scoring performance of the 2026 MLB season, incidentally — which was their league-leading 15th time allowing double-digit runs as well.

In other words, Washington leads MLB in both times scoring 10+ runs and allowing 10+ runs this season:

(Note: All stats in this story are as of Tuesday morning, July 28.)

This tendency toward the extreme high-scoring by both the Nats and their opponents has a distorting effect on their games.

With the elite bats of James Wood and CJ Abrams (and to a lesser extent, Luis García Jr.) in the lineup, they’re much more likely to score 5 or more runs — and much less likely to get held to 4 or fewer — than the average team, which would normally be a great thing.

But their winning percentage when scoring 5-6, 7-9 and even 10+ runs — remember that league-leading number of games allowing 10+ — is well lower than the rest of baseball. Specifically when they score 5 or 6, Washington wins just 47.8 percent of the time — a situation in which the rest of MLB wins 68.8 percent of its games.

On a related note, Washington is the most offense-defense imbalanced team in baseball this season. After adjusting for park effects, their offense is scoring +1.01 runs per game above league average, which ranks No. 1 in MLB by a wide margin over the No. 2 Cubs (+0.79). But their pitchers and defense are -0.69 RPG worse than average as well, which ranks second-worst in baseball (ahead of only the A’s at -0.76).

The gap between those figures (1.70 RPG) is not only roughly double the offensive imbalance of any other team — Chicago is, again, second at 0.87 — but in absolute terms, it’s also the sixth-most imbalanced any team within 1 game of a playoff spot has been in either direction (favoring offense or defense) on July 28 since the ‘94 strike:

Surely recognizing this, the Nationals fired the opening salvo at the trade deadline by swapping infielder Curtis Mead, their best hitter (by runs above average) behind Wood and Abrams, for young Red Sox lefty Connelly Early. Early has been out since late June with an elbow injury, but when he returns he could help shore up a rotation that has been below-replacement behind Foster Griffin and Cade Cavalli this season. But with Washington staring at playoff odds of roughly 20 percent in my Elo forecast, will one arm be enough to fix a team this far out of balance?

The Nats aren’t alone among imbalanced contenders at this year’s deadline, either. Yesterday, I noted the unprecedented volume of teams sitting within 2-5 games of their league’s final wild-card spot, which already creates a difficult logjam for any team in the middle of that mix. But of the 24 teams who went into Tuesday within 5 games of a playoff spot, 13 of them are at least a half-run per game imbalanced between offense and defense, eight are at least three-quarters of an RPG imbalanced, and four of them — Toronto, Detroit and Cleveland, in addition to Washington — are more than 1 RPG imbalanced in one direction or another:

Not since 2003 have we seen as many as eight teams within 5 games of the playoffs hit that 0.75 RPG imbalance figure on July 28, just to give some context to how much this is baseball’s Year of the Incomplete Contender.

This could all be setting up another fascinating aspect of this year’s overstuffed trade deadline landscape: Teams needing to trade from a strength to address a weakness. Usually, the deadline calculus is as much about timelines as it is about team composition, with teams balancing their present-moment potential against the value of future talent in future seasons. But this year, the extra wrinkle is just how many playoff hopefuls have a surplus on one side of the ball — and a deep deficit on the other.

In that sense, next week’s deadline may belong to whichever team does the best job of finishing itself. Washington already started that process, dealing from its offensive depth for pitching. Now we’ll see how many other half-built contenders are willing to do the same — and whether any of them can patch up their biggest weakness before it’s too late.

Filed under: Baseball