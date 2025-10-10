Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson slides safely into home with the ball going to the wall during Game 4 of the ALDS series between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday October 8, 2025. (Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There is little in sports more nerve-wracking than a do-or-die baseball playoff game. The nature of the sport ratchets up the drama with each pitch of an at-bat, each passing inning, each run that’s scored or runner left stranded, until you reach a point where you know the fate of the entire season can change on this next pitch — but you have no idea in which direction.

The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers will have to go through that emotional crucible on Friday night, as the two will face off in Game 5 of the American League Division Series with a spot in the ALCS on the line. The Tigers have already faced it once before, in the decisive Game 3 of the wild-card round against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians, but this time the pressure will be that much greater with the closer proximity to the World Series.

And although the thought of this postseason rolling on without one of its defining teams — either way — is hard to fathom on some level, both teams can’t survive tonight. The same destiny that carried them here now demands a sacrifice.

At different times throughout the 2025 season, we fully expected either the Tigers or Mariners to be playing for a spot in the World Series. Early in the year, Detroit played like the title frontrunner: Seizing a share of MLB’s best record by early May, not relinquishing it until their puzzling midseason losing skid, and still ranking No. 2 behind the surging Brewers at the end of August. That arc was complicated by their scary September near-collapse, which nearly cost them the playoffs entirely — but the Tigers spent more days of the season at or near the top of the league than not.

Meanwhile, Seattle’s fortunes rose at midsummer nearly in parallel with Detroit running into its first set of troubles. Notorious slow starter Julio Rodriguez had begun to heat up again, the team’s pitching (which had looked better than it really was due to park effects) was on the upswing, and MVP candidate catcher Cal Raleigh turned a special year into an absolutely legendary one as he kept hitting home run after home run, after home run. The M’s went from outside the Top 20 in the Elo rankings — and less than 30 percent to make the playoffs — in mid-June to having the sport’s fifth-best record after the All-Star break and its third-best mark in September.

Because of this, and the absence of other dominant counter-candidates in the AL, we spent most of the summer with a decently high probability that either Detroit or Seattle would be representing their league in the Fall Classic.