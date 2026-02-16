Ilia Malinin of Team United States reacts after competing in the Men’s Singles Skating on Day 7 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, Italy. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The most shocking result of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics was the gold medal that never materialized.

American Ilia Malinin, the heavy pre-Olympic favorite to win gold in men’s singles figure skating (in no small part because he is the only skater to ever land a quadruple axel in competition), was excellent in the short program, setting himself up for victory if he just scored 183.43 or higher in the free skate — a bar he’d cleared in every single major international competition for over two years running, including the 2024 (227.79) and 2025 (208.15) World Championships and even the Olympic team event (200.03) just a few days earlier.

Because of this, the prediction markets spent all day Friday with Malinin sitting in the low-to-mid-90 percent range to win gold, with nearest rival Yuma Kagiyama of Japan sitting at 5-to-10 percent — and Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan with a distant 1 percent chance, a figure that barely budged upward even when he laid down a field-leading 198.64 in his free skate run.

When Kagiyama faltered in his own run, missing on a number of tricks (including a fall on his quadruple flip), Malinin’s odds to win were all but 100 percent. But then, the inexplicable happened: A clearly tentative Malinin skated not to lose, with little of the fluidity that usually makes his performances look effortless. He “popped” — or scaled down in real-time — multiple of his planned jumps (including the signature quad axel), then fell twice to the stunned gasps of the crowd who’d packed in to watch him skate.

When it was over, Malinin broke down in tears, knowing he’d gone from a sure thing to losing gold — or possibly any medal at all (indeed, he finished an unthinkably distant eighth overall) — while Shaidorov was in total disbelief over his own victory.

The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli wrote that it was “one of the biggest upsets in figure skating — and perhaps Olympic, and perhaps sporting — history.” That’s just how historic and improbable Malinin’s collapse was. But in another sense, it was also a version of something we’ve seen many times before.

Before every Olympics — Winter or Summer — the U.S. press (and most especially NBC) spends a lot of time identifying, and then hyping up, American Olympians they think will be primed to become the “Face of the Games”. Through a combination of expected performance, record-breaking potential, sport popularity and (let’s be honest) photogenicity, certain athletes are made to carry the narrative weight of what feels like the entirety of Team USA into living rooms across America.

Sometimes, that pressure pays off. Short-track speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno went into the 2002 Winter Olympics as Sports Illustrated’s cover man and face of the Salt Lake City Games — and though his races weren’t without controversy, he delivered gold and silver in those Olympics. Similarly, long-track skater Bonnie Blair was the co-face of the 1992 Games (with Kristi Yamaguchi), and she notched matching golds in the 500 and 1,000 meters.

(Just this year, another one of the American speed-skating phenoms, Jordan Stolz, won a pair of golds in the 500 and 1,000 meters as well, setting new Olympic records in each while becoming the first man since Eric Heiden to win both events in the same Games.)

The Summer Olympics have treated the “Face of the Games” even more kindly at times — in part because swimming, gymnastics and track and field offer so many chances to win in different events. Michael Phelps, for instance, entered four different Olympics as the solo or co-featured star for Team USA, and in each he delivered at least four gold medals and 16 total medal points. Meanwhile, Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and “FloJo” (Florence Griffith Joyner) each rose to meet enormous pre-Games expectations, turning the immense pressure into iconic Olympic performances.

Going back to 1988, I subjectively picked out the American athlete — or athletes — that the media anointed as the Face of the Games going into each Summer and Winter Olympics, tracking how many medals (and medal points) they accrued:

At the bottom of the list are a bunch of names who can relate to how Malinin is feeling right now.

Dan Jansen was maybe the original Face of the Winter Games for ABC’s coverage in 1988 — having won the World Sprint Championship, making him a sizable favorite for gold in both the 500 and 1,000 meter races. Despite the fact that his sister died of leukemia on the morning of his 500m race, his family encouraged him to compete — but Jansen fell in the first turn, just 10 seconds in. Four days later, in the 1,000m, he was breaking the world-record pace through 600 meters before catching his blade and falling again. He left Calgary with zero medals (and wouldn’t win one until Lillehammer in 1994).

At Torino in 2006, skier Bode Miller arrived as the World Cup overall champion — and a medal threat in all five alpine events he entered — while advertised as a rebel, maverick genius who marched to the beat of his own drum. But instead of dominating, Miller found every possible way not to medal, from crashing to being disqualified, missing gates and running slow. He walked away with zero medals of any sort, despite the pre-Olympic hype.

(Miller’s failure somewhat obscured the concurrent disappointment of figure skater Sasha Cohen, who led after the women’s short program but won silver after falling multiple times in her own free skate. Cohen followed the 12-year trend set by Nancy Kerrigan and Michelle Kwan — twice — of the pre-Olympic figure skating media-darling falling short of gold.)

At the 2012 Summer Games, gymnast Jordyn Wieber was supposed to be the best of the U.S. “Fierce Five”, as the reigning all-around world champion. But although she won gold as part of the team competition, she failed to make the individual final because she trailed teammates Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas (and by rule, no more than two competitors from the same nation could qualify).

The Americans were particularly snakebit at Sochi in 2014. Lindsey Vonn was coming off a downhill gold and another bronze in Vancouver, and she was the preferred pre-Olympics media star ahead of the Games, but a knee injury two months beforehand caused her to pull out. Then attention shifted to snowboarder Shaun White, who’d captured halfpipe gold in 2006 and 2010, and was expected to make it three in a row — but instead, he failed to even medal.

At Pyeongchang four years later, the American hype machine focused on figure skater Nathan Chen, whose own mastery of quad jumps (earning the “Quad King” nickname) was a precursor to Malinin’s feats in the same discipline. Chen’s underperformance as favorite to win men’s singles gold mirrored Malinin’s as well, though he merely won bronze in the team event and was so bad in the short program that he never had the lead to squander like Malinin did.

One of the most shocking letdowns of all involved Simone Biles of all people — the greatest female gymnast in history. Coming off four Olympic golds and a bronze in 2016, to go with a remarkable 19 previous career golds at the World Championships, Biles was the most heavily promoted U.S. athlete at the 2021 2020 Tokyo Games. But instead of continuing her gold-medal domination, Biles only came away with a silver and a bronze, withdrawing from multiple events due to “the twisties” — a persistent sense of disorientation while in the air.

The media pilloried Biles for pulling out (failing to realize that their own pressure-cooker had possibly caused Biles’ problem), but her struggles showed how crushing the “Face of the Games” burden can be — and it changed how we talk about the mental side of facing intense Olympic expectations.

Just a year later, though, the same pressure was heaped on another all-time great in her field — alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin — with similarly shocking results. Shiffrin was built up as the centerpiece of NBC’s coverage, having won gold and silver at the 2018 Games and dominated the World Cup circuit in the years since. But in 2022, she suffered multiple DNFs and won zero individual medals, in one of the most unforeseen shortfalls in recent Winter Games history.

And finally, that brings us to 2026 — where Malinin wasn’t even alone in his disappointment. Just a day before the figure skating final, Chloe Kim, the brilliant snowboarder who’d won halfpipe gold in each of the previous two Olympics to become one of the biggest stars (and favorites) at Milan-Cortina, fell on her final run to lose gold to South Korea’s Choi Ga-on. It was the first time Kim had ever failed to win an Olympic or World Championship halfpipe event that she’d entered.

All of which is to say that, the pressure of carrying America’s dreams on the Olympic stage can be overwhelming, even for athletes who train their whole lives — physically and mentally — for this moment on this stage. If it can happen to them, it can happen to anyone.

But one thing Malinin can also take away from being the latest victim of the Olympic hype-and-backlash machine is that atonement is always around the corner. He has confirmed that he’ll participate in next month’s World Championships, and at age 21 now, he should be a factor at the 2030 Olympics in the French Alps as well. Many of the names on our list of disappointments above returned to win gold in the future: Biles won three in 2024; Chen won two in 2022; Miller and White won once apiece in their next tries; Jansen won two cycles after 1988.

A skater of Malinin’s talent can only be denied so much — especially after such a brutal (but perhaps vital) learning experience. History suggests that for Olympic prodigies, heartbreak is often just the prologue to redemption on the same stage four years later.

Filed under: Olympics