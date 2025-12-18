Payton Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers sacks Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter of the NFL 2025 game on December 15, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa has generally been a fun player to root for over the years — whether because of his name (which rolls off the tongue once you learn how to pronounce it), his easy left-handed throwing motion, the way he helped accelerate the SEC’s shift toward a more wide-open passing league while at Alabama, or his determination in coming back from injuries to keep playing the game he loves.

But unfortunately, all of that can only get you so far, and the Miami Dolphins might just have reached the end of the line with the Tua Era this week. Following an ugly 28-15 loss to the Steelers (which was nowhere near as close as that score makes it sound) in the freezing cold on Monday night, it was announced on Wednesday that the Dolphins would be benching Tagovailoa in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers as their new starter under center.

The timing is interesting, because the season is almost over — Miami has three games left — and although the Dolphins were eliminated from playoff consideration with the loss in Pittsburgh, it’s hard to say the team is using the remaining games purely to avoid injury to Tagovailoa and evaluate the long-term potential of Ewers, a seventh-round pick in last spring’s draft. Instead, it seems to be a way for equally embattled coach Mike McDaniel to signal that the team is actively considering life after Tua going forward, one way or another.

(The announcement does seem to have stabilized McDaniel’s odds of being the next NFL coach fired — which were as high as 41 percent at Kalshi on Tuesday — dropping them back down into the single-digits.)

The only problem there? The sizable commitment Miami made to life with Tua just a shade over 500 days ago, when they inked their QB to a 4-year, $212.4 million contract extension that included $167 million in guaranteed money. Because of Tagovailoa’s deal, cutting him or even trading him next offseason would cost the Dolphins big in terms of the salary cap.

Per Spotrac, they’d be on the hook for more than $94 million in what’s called “dead” money next season if he was released before June 1, over $70 million if he’s cut after June 1, and more than $60 million if he’s traded before June 1 — each of which would rank as the highest dead-cap charge in NFL history if the Dolphins make the move, nearly doubling the infamous charge Denver ate to rid themselves of Russell Wilson (which is really saying something).

Even the least damaging version of moving Tagovailoa next offseason, trading him after June 1, 2026, would result in a $16.4 million dead charge in 2026 but a near-record $43.8 million hit on the cap in 2027. (And that’s assuming they could even find a taker for Tua on the heels of his worst season relative to league average by Expected Points Added.) No matter what, ending the Tua Era would be painful for the Dolphins’ cap balance sheet.

And it would be equally painful for Miami fans who thought the arrival of Tagovailoa had finally given the Dolphins their first shot at consistently elite quarterbacking since Dan Marino’s career wound down in the late 1990s. Miami had a few flashes of solid passing in the decade afterward — from the above-average (if not exactly great) Jay Fiedler years to the final elite season of Chad Pennington’s career in 2008 — chronicled in great detail by Robbie Marriage here:

Ryan Tannehill, while deeply inconsistent, also enjoyed a few decent seasons as Miami’s starter in the 2010s, even throwing the original pass that became the Miracle in Miami. But once Tagovailoa was paired with McDaniel, the young offensive tactician who came out of the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay/Matt LaFleur lineage of coaching whiz kids — plus wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle — it seemed the Dolphins had found the franchise quarterback they’d been chasing for a generation.

In 2023, Tagovailoa had the most QB EPA above replacement per 17 team games in a season by any Dolphins signal-caller in history not named “Marino”, while Miami ranked No. 2 in football on offense with 29.2 PPG, their best showing relative to league average since the legendary 1984 team (and second-best in franchise history overall).

While Tua wasn’t perfect, and the offense faded badly down the stretch — culminating in a meager 7-point showing against Kansas City in negative temperatures at Arrowhead during the playoffs, part of a growing trend of poor performances in cold weather — the Dolphins had a level of success to build off of going forward, which helps explain why they gave Tagovailoa that huge contract the following offseason.

But instead of continuing to improve as he approached his prime, Tua’s career path was knocked off course by a scary head injury — one among many he suffered since joining the NFL — and generally declining play when he was in the lineup. Here’s a look at his yearly stat lines in the NFL, including various metrics scaled relative to average that show his accuracy, efficiency, ability to complete passes downfield and his overall production versus average and replacement:

While Tagovailoa has remained above average in Completion Percentage Over Expected, which measures how effective a passer is at completing passes after adjusting for the difficulty of his throws, he has slipped well below average in Completed Air Yards per Attempt (another metric that captures the ability to effectively throw downfield) and Adjusted Net YPA (which measures efficiency while including sacks and interceptions). Overall, Tua has gone from being one of the most productive QBs in the league in 2023, playing at a borderline MVP level, to a below-average quarterback across many different dimensions within the span of just a couple seasons.

After Monday night’s debacle in Pittsburgh, his fourth consecutive game (and fifth in six games) with a Total QBR under 30.0 — a pretty low bar! — McDaniel and the Dolphins had had enough. “I think the quarterback play last night was not good enough,” the coach said in the wake of the loss, “so for me, everything’s on the table.”

“Everything” apparently included handing the keys to Miami’s doomed season, which I wrongly thought might actually have some bounceback potential in preseason, to Ewers — a move that goes far beyond some kind of meaningless late-season audition, and instead can be read as the dreaded vote-of-no-confidence in Tagovailoa, contract guarantees be damned.

At best, it now seems like Tua may serve as Miami’s answer to Kirk Cousins this season in Atlanta, whose own massive dead-cap penalty prevented the team from moving on from him last offseason. Cousins ended up starting again for the Falcons when Michael Penix Jr. went down with a knee injury last month, but he hasn’t delivered anything close to the value implied by his huge contract, and his days in Atlanta likely remain numbered even with Penix recovering from injury.

Tagovailoa, while a decade younger than Cousins, may now be headed for a similarly awkward limbo in Miami — expensive enough to keep around, but no longer trusted enough to be treated as the unquestioned future of the franchise.

And if this is the end of the era where he was that for the Dolphins, it leaves behind a legacy that stands as one of the NFL’s biggest offensive “Failure to Launch” stories. Not because the idea of Tua being an elite quarterback never worked; for a brief, intoxicating moment, it very clearly did. But because his case illustrates just how unforgiving the margin for error can be between being a franchise passer capable of carrying a team to the next level and trapping one in place while never quite being good enough.

