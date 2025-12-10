Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman is upset at the referees for calling a flag to nullify a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers on November 16, 2024. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There are many reasons why Notre Dame was right to be furious with the College Football Playoff selection committee after being excluded from the field on Sunday. (Even though the pettiness of their subsequent spat with the ACC, and rejection of the poor Pop-Tarts Bowl, was childish and did nothing to garner them sympathy.)

The Fighting Irish rank No. 3 in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), sit ahead of bubble rival Miami in Strength of Record, had been above the Hurricanes in every previous iteration of the CFP rankings, and suffered their only two losses more than 85 days ago by a combined margin (4 points) more than five times smaller than Alabama’s losing margin against Georgia on Saturday alone.

But one of the best, yet least discussed, arguments for Notre Dame — and against the playoff committee’s completely jumbled way of thinking in general — was simply one of probability: the Irish were far more likely to be one of the nation’s truly best teams than several schools who got in ahead of them.

Along those lines, I keep coming back to this pair of

stories from our time together at FiveThirtyEight, because I think they do some of the best work I’ve seen at articulating a statistical framework around

to select teams for inclusion in the playoff:

As Zach pointed out, there is a subtle difference between ranking the best teams top-to-bottom and picking the teams with the highest likelihood of being the best. And if your goal is actually to crown the best team, you might consider leaning toward that second factor. For the latter of those stories above, he and I used various rating frameworks to estimate the uncertainty around each team’s FPI rating, then ran thousands of simulations that randomly drew each team’s “true” strength from that distribution.

At the time, we used a fixed standard error of around 9.4 FPI points to draw our “true” ratings from. But in light of the ever-heating debate over how much conference title-games (like the one Bama lost — and Notre Dame couldn’t even play in) should factor into the selection process, I wanted to dig in further to see how much the standard error around a team’s rating changes based on how much sample size we have on them in the season to date.

To do that, I went back through the past decade-plus of Elo data (via CFBfastR, but converted to FPI scale) and measured how the typical miss in predicting future team performance — the root-mean-squared error between a team’s expected margin and what actually happened — shrinks as we learn more about each team over the course of a season. By grouping teams based on how many games they had played, I could see how much extra information each additional game provided, then “chain” those improvements together to estimate what the uncertainty should look like at every stage of the schedule.

Finally, I fit a smooth curve through those results to generate a game-by-game standard error estimate, which is bigger early in the year (when teams are still more unknown) but narrows steadily as they provide us with more information about their real quality. Armed with that, we can now simulate each team’s range of “true” strength much more realistically than with a one-size-fits-all error term.

We can see above that the middle of the season starts providing rapid gains in certainty around a team’s true quality, before leveling off slightly toward the end of the season. But there is still knowledge to be gained in a situation like last week, when conference-title contestants were going from 12 games played to 13.

In particular, before last week’s games, there was a 4 percent chance Alabama was the country’s “true” best team, with a 26 percent chance of being Top 5 and 50 percent for the Top 10. Notre Dame was much higher in each regard — but the Crimson Tide were ahead of Miami, should the comparison have come down to those two teams (which, in many ways, it did):

After Georgia beat Alabama 28-7, however, the Tide’s odds of actually being No. 1 fell to 3 percent (below Miami), with 21 percent odds to be Top 5 and 43 percent for the Top 10. This was not only because their FPI dipped from +21.5 to +20.2 with the decisive loss, but also because the error-bar around that estimate tightened. With an additional game of sample size, we could say with more certainty that Bama was not secretly the best team, and probably not even one of the 10 best teams.

To me, this would be a very useful way for the committee to approach the significance of conference title games. I understand the thinking behind not wanting to punish teams for playing in those games and losing them, while other teams — whether they failed to qualify or, like Notre Dame, simply don’t even play in a conference at all — sit idle. But new data is new data, and a refusal to even account for it a little is malpractice.

By losing lopsidedly to UGA, Alabama added to the evidence that it probably wasn’t as good as the other playoff bubble squads; recognizing that isn’t a punishment as much as it’s simply analytical thinking — since Bama could very well have provided positive evidence for themselves, too, if they had won that game instead (or even been competitive throughout).

As it is, the selection committee set Bama up in a “heads I win, tails you lose” type of situation last Saturday, while failing to strike the right balance between sensitivity and specificity. Worse yet, they refused to think about the problem in a clear and structured way.

By never framing the decision in probabilistic terms — even implicitly — the CFP ended up leaving out a Notre Dame team with a 68 percent chance of being among the nation’s true Top 10, and an 11 percent chance of being the best team in the country, in favor of Alabama and Miami squads far less likely to rate as elite teams. In a sport built on uncertainty, the committee’s greatest mistake was ignoring a framework that could have helped them cut through the fog.

