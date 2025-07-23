Seattle Mariners players Mark McLemore and Ichiro Suzuki celebrate after winning against the Anaheim Angels 5-3 on June 30, 2001. (LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Note: I’d love your feedback! Fill out this short survey to help shape the future of the Substack.)

Baseball is a weird sport, it is often said, and few teams in history typify this more than the amazing, bizarre story of the 2001 Seattle Mariners. It was a season that — if baseball was rational — probably should have never happened. But it still happened anyway.

The Mariners’ history is long and mostly tortured; I would encourage anyone who hasn’t already watched it to check out Secret Base’s deep dive on the franchise, in which you will get all of the details you never knew you needed. But for our purposes here, just know that this team had missed the playoffs in each of its first 18 MLB seasons leading up to 1995 — a year when everything seemed to be changing for the better.

Slowly but surely throughout the early ‘90s, Seattle had been building a loaded core of future stars, headlined by CF Ken Griffey Jr., SP Randy Johnson, DH Edgar Martinez, 1B Tino Martinez, RF Jay Buhner and SS Alex Rodriguez. But somehow, despite all the recognizable names, the Mariners would win only one playoff series during the following five years — and most of the core was broken up over that span. Martinez was traded to the Yankees after 1995; Johnson was shipped to the Astros at the ’98 deadline; Griffey went to Cincinnati before spring training of 2000, and A-Rod walked in the free agency the following offseason.

It would seem that losing that much talent would devastate any franchise, dooming it to irrelevance — until, I suppose, the baseball gods got bored again and dropped off a few more Hall of Famers for the team to do next to nothing with.

Certainly, little was expected of the Mariners once Rodriguez had moved along to Texas ahead of the 2001 season. Their preseason over/under for wins at the Vegas books was just 81.5; their notable veteran additions consisted of thirtysomethings RP Jeff Nelson and 2B Bret Boone; and nobody quite knew what to make of the team’s wiry, 5-foot-11 new Japanese RF, Ichiro Suzuki.

Ichrio prepares to bat against the Blue Jays in May 2001. (ZORAN BOZICEVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Ichiro had won the Pacific League batting crown seven times in his first seven full NPB seasons, part of a phenomenal stretch during which he was named an All-Star every year and won three MVP awards — the first time a player had done that since Hisashi Yamada from 1976-78. But it was largely a mystery how his impressive .353/.421/.522 stat line (.943 OPS) in Japan would translate to MLB.

While other countrymen — such as Hideo Nomo and future teammate Kaz Sasaki — had come to the U.S. and excelled on the mound, no Japanese position player had ever played in MLB until the Mariners signed Ichiro after paying a record posting fee of $13,125,000 in November 2000.