Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 03, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The writing had been on the wall for a while before the New York Mets officially relieved manager Carlos Mendoza of his duties on Friday, before the team was set to face the division-rival Phillies (who, incidentally, fired their manager back in April) over the weekend. Mendoza was a dead man walking as soon as the Mets started the 2026 season 10-21 through their first 31 games, putting MLB’s most expensive team down 11½ games in their division before April had even ended. Anything else he did from there was largely irrelevant.

It didn’t help, of course, that the Mets teased better things in May (going 16-12) before cratering again in June, capped off by a 6-game losing streak versus Philly and the Cubs, during which N.Y. was outscored 54-22 while literally pitching fewer innings (53) than the number of runs they’d given up. It’s hard to keep managing a team after that, especially when it brings your record on the season to a dismal 34-47.

Despite a miraculous, Grimace-fueled near-World Series run in 2024, Mendoza’s tenure ultimately ended with the Mets pointed very much in the wrong direction yet again — an important factor in determining whether any coach will be fired by any team. But the Mets being, well, the Mets, there are other elements in play that usually seem to recur whenever this team kicks a manager to the curb. (Something they tend to do a lot; only nine other teams have changed managers more since 2000.)

So here’s basically the checklist for getting fired by the Mets — and all the items Mendoza managed to run through on his way out the door: