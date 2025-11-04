Neil’s Substack

There seems to be a tension between wanting the best team to win, and wanting some sort of last-minute, slow-building drama - for ratings and money, of course, but also simply for the sheer spectacle that is one of the things we watch sports for in the first place. Sometimes the result is that the best team, or guy, isn't the winner, but people generally seem ok with that. I don't know that "best or most deserving" is really the issue. The story now in most sports is that the winner was the one that did what was necessary to win, and that guy or team may not be "best" but he is "most deserving," and everyone seems to understand that.

However, what can seem unsatisfying is often not that the wrong guy won but that the resulting story of the victory falls flat because of the artificiality of the choosing-a-winner setup. NASCAR had one of those this last weekend. Fortunately, Larson is a top driver. But the fact that Hamlin was leading and actually dominating the race is the problem here. If the top four had been, say, 12th, 16th, 20th, and 25th when Byron blew a tire, and then Larson overtook Hamlin, it wouldn't have been as big a deal. Still a toughie for Denny and all, but that's just racing. Drivers shuffle position all day long out there. The way it happened, though, was almost perfect for throwing a lot of light on the artificiality and seeming randomness of the system for choosing a winner. And that makes "most deserving" kind of an empty definition.

Look at penalty kicks in soccer. The World Cup, the biggest sporting event in the world, often comes down to these. Artificial? Yes. Only peripherally related to the actual playing of soccer? Yup. Partly because the players are exhausted, but at bottom, it's simply a way to pick a damn winner and be done already. And nobody really minds. Because it's very clear-cut and simple, and so the level of drama is virtually the same every time. Personally, I don't care for it - I'd prefer a system where each team took off a player every 10 minutes until someone scored, but nobody asked me. But it does work.

NASCAR heaps artificiality (points system) on artificiality (baroque playoff system) on artificiality (one final race), and instead of a lot of drama and a winner people felt was most deserving, this time they got some drama and a big reminder of how contrived the system is. At some point, you might as well draw lots, right?

