It’s been a long road from Malcolm Butler’s INT to Drake Maye vs. Sam Darnold in the Super Bowl 11 years later.

The long shadow of Malcolm Butler’s goal-line interception, still maybe the greatest defensive play in Super Bowl history — and all of the things that led up to it in Super Bowl XLIX — will loom large over the conversation around the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks during the next few weeks, leading up to the teams meeting once again in Super Bowl LX. And it makes sense: In an instant, that single play changed the trajectories of two franchises — and football itself, more broadly — forever.

It was an incredible matchup on paper. The Seahawks were defending champions, going for their second straight title after one of the best two-year runs in NFL history — with a win potentially establishing the Legion of Boom as a dynasty, certainly among the great defensive teams of any era. The Patriots, on the other hand, were in a weird kind of mid-dynasty purgatory, still perennially contending but going 0-2 in Super Bowls since last winning one in 2004-05, fully 10 years earlier. Another loss would have set Tom Brady’s career record in the Big Game at .500, three wins versus three losses.

And it looked like that was exactly what was going to happen… until Pete Carroll and coordinator Darrell Bevell chose not to run with Marshawn Lynch on 2nd-and-goal from the Patriots’ 1-yard-line, instead asking Russell Wilson to throw to Ricardo Lockette on an inside slant. Butler read it perfectly, broke on the ball, and stepped into Lockette’s route, beating him to the spot and picking it off for himself instead. The rest, as they say, was history.

But even from there, it was a complicated history.

Here’s a chart of the parallel Elo ratings for both Seattle and New England over the 11 seasons since Butler thwarted the Seahawks’ hopes of a repeat championship that night in Glendale, Arizona: