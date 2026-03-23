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Greetings, and welcome to another week in sports. We’re officially done with the first weekend of the NCAA men’s tournament, and there have already been some interesting plot twists — headlined by the elimination of No. 1 seed and defending champion Florida, at the hands of ninth-seeded Iowa — but also a distinct lack of mid-majors making runs to the Sweet 16. (We’ll get into that a bit more below.) But on the women’s side, we still have half of the Sweet 16 field to fill out through today’s action — and the market* thinks No. 5 seed Kentucky (66%) and No. 6 seeds Alabama (49%) and Notre Dame (34%) have fighting chances to keep the remaining bracket from being just the top 4 seeds in each region (which is what it’s shaping up to be so far). Between that and other sport happenings, here’s what we’re watching on Monday:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NBA:

🏀 Spurs (66%) at Heat (34%) - 7 p.m. (Peacock)

🏀 Lakers (54%) at Pistons (46%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Thunder (91%) at 76ers (9%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Warriors (54%) at Mavs (46%) - 9:30 p.m. (Peacock)

🏀 Bucks (13%) at Clippers (87%) - 10:30 p.m.

NHL:

🏒 Senators (65%) at Rangers (35%) - 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

NCAA Women’s Basketball (Round of 32):

🏀 10 Virginia (11%) vs. 2 Iowa (89%) - 2 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 6 Notre Dame (30%) vs. 3 Ohio State (70%) - 4 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 9 Syracuse (1%) vs. 1 UConn (99%) - 6 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 9 USC (2%) vs. 1 South Carolina (98%) - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tennis:

🎾 Miami Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 69% to win) and women’s (Aryna Sabalenka 36% to win) singles

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Rooting for pseudo-Cinderellas

The opening weekend of the 2026 NCAA men’s tournament officially wrapped up Sunday night, and we had a few first rounds that defied easy categorization. On the one hand, there were a handful of upsets, and top-seeded Florida got knocked out far earlier than expected — the first time a No. 1 failed to make the second week of the tourney since 2023, when two No. 1s fell early (including Purdue at the hands of 16th-seeded FDU). In that sense, this year’s tournament has harkened back to a time before we were fretting whether recent seismic changes to college sports would deprive March of some of its Madness.

On the other hand, the types of teams remaining are undeniably skewed toward the top end of the sport’s power structure. With just two exceptions — more on them in a second — every remaining Sweet 16 team was seeded sixth or better, a much greater prevalence for high seeds than usual. (Going back to 1985, when the 64-team bracket began, the average number of Sweet 16 teams outside the top 6 seeds per year is around 3.5.) We can also see in the chart below that seed Nos. 2 and 4 are represented at a much higher level than the norm:

(In fact, all four No. 2 seeds advanced for just the seventh time since 1985, and top-4 seeds made up at least 12 of the Sweet 16 for just the ninth time since ’85.)

Even those two exceptions — No. 9 Iowa and No. 11 Texas — don’t really fit anyone’s concept of a “Cinderella.” The Hawkeyes have been a Big Ten member since 1899, and the Longhorns have the SEC’s richest athletic department. So if you’re rooting for the little guy in this year’s tournament, there are no plucky small-conference challengers to be found.

The best you might be able to do is a school like Nebraska, which had never won a single tournament game in its history until last week — and still has (by far) the fewest all-time tourney wins of any remaining team still active in the 2026 field:

Elsewise, the No. 3 and 4 seeds (the latter of which includes the Huskers) might be what passes for a Cinderella this time around. The prediction markets give a 24% chance that a No. 4 is the highest seed in the Final Four, and a 23% chance that a No. 3 is the highest to make it that far. There’s also a 14% chance that a No. 5 seed makes it and even a 12% chance for a No. 9 seed (hello, Iowa)... but their collective chances aren’t much higher than the 23% chance that the Final Four’s highest seed is simply a No. 2.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

All he does is win, win, win



Another week, another NASCAR win for Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 car for Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team. This time, Reddick won the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, one of the toughest tracks on the Cup Series schedule — all while suffering electrical problems in his car and a malfunctioning cool suit as a result. (He had to manually pump hot water out of the suit and stuff ice packs down his shirt mid-race to keep the temperature bearable.) But in the end, it was business as usual for Reddick, who has won four of this season’s first six races — making him just the third driver of NASCAR’s modern era (since 1972) who can make that claim, and giving him a strong case for the single most dominant start to a year in the sport’s long history:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “What has to happen for your March Madness bracket to win now” by Neil Greenberg

⚾ “Why the Pittsburgh Pirates Sent Down Konnor Griffin” by Michael McDermott

🏀 “Stat Inflation is Bigger Than Any of the NBA’s (Many) Other Problems” by Freddie deBoer

🏀 “Welcome to peak Nebraska-Iowa” by Brandon Vogel

🏀 “Punishing Teams for Being Lousy Keeps Them Lousy Longer” by Eric Pincus

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Tuesday (3/24)

🏀 NBA: Magic at Cavs

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Suns

🏒 NHL: Avalanche at Penguins

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open

Wednesday (3/25)

⚾ MLB Opening Day: Yankees at Giants

🏀 NBA: Hawks at Pistons

🏀 NBA: Rockets at T-Wolves

🏒 NHL: Bruins at Sabres

⚽ NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. Seattle Reign FC

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open

Thursday (3/26)

⚾ MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

⚾ MLB: Pirates at Mets

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16:

🏀 2 Houston vs. 3 Illinois

🏀 1 Arizona vs. 4 Arkansas

🏀 2 Purdue vs. 11 Texas

⛳ Golf: Texas Children’s Houston Open

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.