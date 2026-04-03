Colt Emerson of the Seattle Mariners warms up between innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Peoria Stadium on March 13, 2026 in Peoria, Arizona. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

If it feels like early-career contract extensions for young MLB players are coming fast and furious in recent weeks, well, that’s because they are.

When Roman Anthony signed his 8-year, $130 million extension with Boston last August, it marked only the second time a pre-arbitration player had even been extended for so much as $66 million — joining San Diego’s Jackson Merrill (9 years/$135M in April 2025) — since Bobby Witt Jr. signed for 11 years and $289 million in February 2024. But ever since then, we’ve already seen five separate deals cross that threshold as of Wednesday morning:

Samuel Basallo (BAL): 8 years, $67 million

Tyler Soderstrom (ATH): 7 years, $86 million

Jacob Wilson (ATH): 7 years, $70 million

Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC): 6 years, $115 million

Colt Emerson (SEA): 8 years, $95 million

And it sounds like many more are on the way. According to MLB Trade Rumors, a big pre-arb extension is being finalized for Pirates phenom Konnor Griffin — who’s set to make his MLB debut Friday — and similar deals could be coming soon for Cooper Pratt of the Brewers, Sal Stewart of the Reds, JJ Wetherholt of the Cardinals and Nick Kurtz of the Athletics, among others. When all is said and done, the amount of money committed to buying out arb-eligible years of young players’ careers could be mind-boggling.

Consider that the amount devoted to pre-arb contract extensions that kick in starting this season is already historic. According to Spotrac, that Class of 2026 signed deals adding up to $793.8 million in their totality, the most spent on buying up pre-arb years in any season (again, based on when the new contracts begin) since Spotrac’s data begins in 2011.

Now, that might be expected, since contracts generally go up over time — the average MLB salary in 2026 is higher than it was 15 years ago. But even if we “adjust for inflation” by benchmarking it against MLB’s Competitive Balance Tax threshold during Year 1 of each deal, teams have already devoted 325 percent of the current CBT amount to pre-arb extensions starting in 2026, breaking the old high-water mark of 312 percent set by deals starting in 2023 (a class headlined by Julio Rodriguez, Corbin Carroll, Andres Gimenez, Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II).