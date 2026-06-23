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Hello, and hopefully you’re having a great Tuesday as we find another big sports week in full swing. Congrats are in order to Oklahoma’s baseball team, who beat favored North Carolina to win the College World Series — Boomer Sooner! — and to the incomparable Lionel Messi, who followed his opening-game World Cup hat trick with a brace against Austria to break the all-time record (men’s or women’s) for career World Cup goals. Much like with Tom Brady a few years ago, we should appreciate the fact that we are watching the GOAT of his sport still operate at the highest level. On the docket today, the World Cup continues with England back in action and Portugal trying to atone for its dismal first game, but we have a summer basketball-takeover of the newsletter with the NBA draft and superstar trades bringing hoops back into the spotlight.

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Soccer:

⚽ World Cup: Portugal (87%) vs. Uzbekistan (5%) - 1 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup: England (84%) vs. Ghana (6%) - 4 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup: Panama (13%) vs. Croatia (67%) - 7 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup: Colombia (65%) vs. DR Congo (14%) - 10 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup odds: France 22% to win

NBA:

🏀 2026 NBA Draft, Round 1 - 8 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) - AJ Dybantsa 87% to go No. 1

MLB:

⚾ Phillies (60%) at Nationals (40%) - 6:45 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (62%) at Twins (38%) - 7:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Braves (51%) at Padres (49%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 29% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 Liberty (43%) at Aces (57%) - 10 p.m. (USA Network)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 27% to win WNBA title

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Draft Kings

As we hinted at above, today is the start of the NBA Draft, one of the most exciting days on the league calendar both for the players being picked, and also the adjacent player movement it always seems to trigger — more on that later. And this year’s draft is more anticipated than most. Instead of a single “can’t-miss” prospect at the top of the rankings, there is actually a consensus trio of potential future stars: AJ Dybantsa from BYU, Darryn Peterson of Kansas, and Cameron Boozer of Duke.

Prospect-hounds have been raving about all three for months, and each brings a little something different to the table. Dybantsa is the explosive, shot-creating wing with No. 1-pick superstar upside; Peterson is the polished two-way guard with few holes in his game; and Boozer is the stat-sheet monster whose diverse skills make him one of the most complete frontcourt prospects in years.

Here where the prediction market traders think they will go, along with the rest of tonight’s top prospects:

Based on the odds, those three aren’t totally guaranteed to go 1-2-3 — which might be surprising, given the three-headed draft hype building for months — but they probably will. (All three are at or above 86% to go Top-3 in this Kalshi market, for instance.)

Beyond them, though, this is still a deeper draft than usual. Each of the next handful of likely picks — names like Caleb Wilson, Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr., Aday Mara, Brayden Burries and Kingston Flemings — has their own case for future NBA success, and probably at least one of them will go on to be an All-Star type of player if history is any indication.

Of course, that process takes years to play out, and can’t really be properly evaluated on draft night itself — but that won’t stop us from doing the sacred work of wildly overreacting to every pick as they come in tonight.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Taking his talents to South Beach



Because all NBA blockbusters must happen in the middle of the night — I think Adam Silver formally added that to the league rulebook a few years ago — the big NBA news on Monday night going into Tuesday was not the draft, but rather a superstar on the move: ESPN reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat in a six-player megadeal that also included three first-round picks. Is all this superstar hubbub worth it in a league where unheralded teams keep winning? Maybe less than it used to be when LeBron James went to Miami 16 years ago, but Giannis is still a needle-mover — over the past three seasons, he was tied with Kawhi Leonard for the third-largest on-court impact according to my LAKER impact ratings, trailing only MVPs Nikola Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “The Skeptical GM, Part II: Stress Testing My Draft Evaluations” by Rafael Barlowe

🏀 “Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle trade grades” by Mike Shearer

🏈 “Can These Doomed CFB Coaches Turn It Around?” by Split Zone Duo

💰 “DraftKings’ World Cup Data Shows A Split Between Bettors And Prediction Traders” by Dustin Gouker

🏒 “Welcome to the Summer of the Carolina Hurricanes” by Sara Civian

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (6/24)

⚽ World Cup: Switzerland vs. Canada / Morocco vs. Haiti / Scotland vs. Brazil / Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar 🚨

⚾ MLB: Orioles at Angels

🏀 WNBA: Dream at Valkyries

Thursday (6/25)

⚽ World Cup: Turkey vs. USA / Tunisia vs. Netherlands / Japan vs. Sweden / Paraguay vs. Australia / Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast / Ecuador vs. Germany 🚨

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Nationals

🏀 WNBA: Liberty at Storm

⛳ Golf: Travelers Championship (TPC River Highlands - Cromwell, CT)

Friday (6/26)

⚽ World Cup: Norway vs. France / Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia / New Zealand vs. Belgium / Egypt vs. Iran / Uruguay vs. Spain / Senegal vs. Iraq 🚨

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Red Sox

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Padres

🏀 WNBA: Dream at Valkyries

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.