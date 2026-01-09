Happy Friday! And it’s a good day to be a fan of the Miami Hurricanes, after they used a late touchdown run by quarterback Carson Beck to advance past Ole Miss in a roller coaster of a College Football Playoff semifinal game on Thursday night. The Canes will look to win their first national title since 2001 on Monday the 19th, at home in Miami. Meanwhile, we’re looking forward to finding out who they’ll play there — a fate that will be decided by tonight’s Indiana-Oregon matchup… the winner of which will probably be installed as instant favorites over “The U.” (Sorry, Miami.) In addition to that contest, here are all of the other big games we’re watching both tonight and this weekend:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

Friday (1/9)

🏈 CFB: Oregon (37%) vs. Indiana (63%)* - 7:30 p.m. (College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

🏀 NBA: Raptors (25%) at Celtics (75%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Thunder (65%) at Grizzlies (35%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Knicks (54%) at Suns (46%) - 9 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Kings (55%) at Jets (45%) - 8 p.m.

⚽ Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt (27%) vs. Borussia Dortmund (50%) - 2:30 p.m.

Saturday (1/10)

🏈 NFL: Rams (83%) at Panthers (17%) - 4:30 p.m. (NFC Wild Card Playoffs)

🏈 NFL: Packers (53%) at Bears (47%) - 8 p.m. (NFC Wild Card Playoffs)

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves (45%) at Cavs (55%) - 1 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Clippers (33%) at Pistons (67%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Spurs (51%) at Celtics (49%) - 8 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Blue Jackets (26%) at Avalanche (74%) - 4 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Lightning (58%) at Flyers (42%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Panthers (52%) at Senators (48%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Kings (40%) at Oilers (60%) - 10 p.m.

🏀 MBB: SMU (13%) at Duke (87%) - 2 p.m.

Sunday (1/11)

🏈 NFL: Bills (52%) at Jaguars (48%) - 1 p.m. (AFC Wild Card Playoffs)

🏈 NFL: 49ers (31%) at Eagles (69%) - 4:30 p.m. (NFC Wild Card Playoffs)

🏈 NFL: Chargers (36%) at Patriots (64%) - 8 p.m. (AFC Wild Card Playoffs)

🏀 NBA: Spurs (43%) at T-Wolves (57%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Heat (25%) at Thunder (75%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Capitals (53%) at Predators (47%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Illinois (55%) at Iowa (45%) - 12 p.m.



All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Celebrating Celebrini

For much of the past decade, the NHL has been getting older: going into this year, the average age of the league’s players had risen for seven straight seasons, reaching its highest mark in nearly two decades a year ago. But the 2025-26 season has finally offered a glimpse of what the next generation of the sport has in store — and the future is indeed very bright.

Sure, scan the list of the league’s most productive players (by Goals Above Replacement) and you’ll still see plenty of the usual prime-age names — Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, Nikita Kucherov, etc. But mixed in will also be bright youngsters like Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, Stars pivot Wyatt Johnston, and Canadiens D-man Lane Hutson. And even relative to that group of up-and-coming stars, nobody has been more impressive this season at a younger age than San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini.

Just 19 years old, Celebrini already ranks sixth in the NHL in goals (24), second in assists (43), third in points (67), and fourth in Goals Above Replacement (on track for 28.0 by season’s end). At his current pace — and adjusting for league scoring environments — Celebrini is tracking for the greatest season by a teenage skater in NHL history, and it’s not especially close:

Perhaps even more impressive than the individual stats, however, is how Celebrini’s team is responding to their young star’s breakout. The Sharks, who finished dead last in the league a season ago and were projected before the season as the NHL’s second-worst team, would actually be in playoff position if the season ended today. That helps explain why Celebrini has risen to second in the prediction market odds of winning MVP this year, something that would have been tough to envision going into the season:

If he does manage to actually win the award, Celebrini would become the third-youngest player in history to accomplish that feat. He was 19 years and 118 days old in his first game of the 2025-26 season; Wayne Gretzky was 18 years and 257 days old when the puck dropped for his 1979-80 campaign, and Sidney Crosby was 19 years and 59 days old in his first game of 2006-07.

Now, the prediction markets and statistical models are less bullish on San Jose hanging on to that playoff spot, simply because their underlying metrics remain bad and 43 games isn’t a big enough sample in hockey to change our prior belief that the Sharks lack playoff-level talent. But whether his team makes or misses the playoffs, it shouldn’t change the magnitude of what Celebrini is doing this season as the brightest star in a constellation of new, young hockey talent.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Congrats, Miami — but we still don’t think you’ll win



As mentioned above, the Miami Hurricanes are locked into the 2025-26 College Football Playoff title game after coming back late to beat Ole Miss on Thursday night. It’s an amazing sight for fans of “The U,” a program that has gone through more highs and lows over the decades than just about anybody. And normally, when one team wins its semifinal game while the other semifinal has yet to be decided, the winner is automatically the championship favorite — since they only have to win one more game instead of two. But in this case, Miami just keeps getting disrespected. Despite Miami punching its ticket already, and Indiana still needing to advance past Oregon, the prediction markets still list the Hoosiers as a clear championship favorite:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “The Bills and Jaguars Are Too Good to Exit the Playoffs This Early” by… me

🏈 “Miami vs. Ole Miss Playoff semifinal proves CFB is better when more teams settle it on field” by Stewart Mandel

👴 “Tom Brady is fighting time on Instagram” by Charlotte Wilder

🏈 “Have The Jaguars Finally Emerged From The Void?” by Michael Weinreb

🏈 “The Eagles and 49ers Have Beef” by Jeremy Keys





👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (1/12)

🏈 NFL: Texans at Steelers (AFC Wild Card Playoffs)

🏀 NBA: 76ers at Raptors

🏒 NHL: Maple Leafs at Avalanche

Tuesday (1/13)

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Thunder

🏒 NHL: Lightning at Penguins

🏀 MBB: Virginia at Louisville

🏀 MBB: Iowa State at Kansas

⚽ Soccer: Newcastle United vs. Manchester City (Carabao Cup)

Wednesday (1/14)

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Sixers

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Kings

🏀 MBB: Iowa at Purdue

⚽ Soccer: Chelsea vs. Arsenal (Carabao Cup)

🧠 Looking ahead

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.