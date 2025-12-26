Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks throws during the fourth quarter of the game between San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks on September 7, 2025. (Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

It’s the day after Christmas, so this will be a bit of a quickie post. But as we wrap up the early part of Week 17, I thought it might be interesting to dive back into the simulations from my 2025 NFL Power Ratings and Projections and revisit something I highlighted before the season: the highest-leverage remaining games in the regular season, based on how much they swing the odds for both teams.

Back in September, I had originally looked at big leverage tables for both the odds to win the Super Bowl and make the playoffs. This time around, though, there aren’t many games that fit into the latter category, simply because most of the playoff spots are now either fully or mostly locked up. Going into the rest of Week 17 + all of Week 18, only nine games (out of 29 total) have any kind of playoff stakes whatsoever:

And of those, the clear most important contest by far is Carolina at Tampa Bay next weekend. Even that game could be rendered moot this week with a Panthers win (versus Seattle) and a Bucs loss (against Miami). But given the comparatively low likelihood for that combination of Week 17 results, it’s more probable that the fate of the NFC South — and essentially the last truly up-in-the-air playoff spot on the board — will come down to a Week 18 game where the winner will most likely make the playoffs and the loser is eliminated.

Aside from that, the rest of the key games for the playoffs score fairly low in absolute probability swings because the pursuing teams — specifically, Baltimore and Indianapolis — have such low odds to begin with.

For instance, the Ravens could beat the Packers this week and beat the Steelers (the team they’re chasing) head-to-head in Week 18, and they’d still miss the playoffs unless Cleveland also beat Pittsburgh this Sunday. Indy could beat Jacksonville and Houston could lose to the Chargers this week, and Indy could also beat Houston head-to-head next week, but the Colts would also need a convoluted set of outside events to make that Week 18 game matter — which is why, for now, it carries a low playoff leverage value.

Arguably more interesting, then, is the list of games that project to swing the two teams’ Super Bowl odds the most:

Because Carolina and Tampa Bay are probably not going to win the Super Bowl regardless of the NFC South outcome, their potential win-and-in game only ranks as the 16th most consequential remaining contest based on the championship odds. Instead, next week’s NFC West clash between the Seahawks and 49ers is the most important remaining regular-season game in that regard.

Both of these teams have the talent to win the Super Bowl, and all kinds of advantages along that path could be on the line in that game — including the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the NFC West crown, a bye in Round 1 of the playoffs, and whether the team would even have home-field for any of their postseason games. (There are also a lot of ripple effects that spill over onto other teams and their own seeding, such as the Rams and Bears.) If the Niners and Seahawks both win this week, next weekend’s head-to-head game would be a de facto division title game and will also decide the No. 1 seed. No pressure there.

Broncos-Chargers next Sunday won’t be quite as high-stakes, but it will help determine who gets the No. 1 seed in the AFC, assuming the Patriots beat the Jets this week. Essentially, Denver would be the No. 1 seed if they win, while New England would earn it if they beat Miami in the season finale plus the Broncos lose. (Broncos-Chargers also has leverage because it will help us differentiate between how good these teams are; despite their record, Denver only ranks 6th in the AFC in SRS and L.A. handed them one of their only losses this season, at SoFi Stadium back in September.)

And of course, there are a number of games this week which have seeding stakes that could also set up Week 18 games as being more or less interesting. Carolina could play spoiler to Seattle’s hopes of getting a bye, while Seattle could materially hurt Carolina’s chances to make the playoffs at all. The Bears and Niners are basically playing an elimination game for a bye. The Eagles and Bills are both deeply enigmatic teams that will accrue positive or negative evidence about their Super Bowl potential based on Sunday’s outcome. The list goes on.

So even if the make-or-miss playoff stakes are relatively low for all but one remaining game (Bucs-Panthers) on the schedule — if it can even stay as relevant as it seems right now — there is plenty to play for overall this week and next. And that goes both for seeding and byes, but also for clarifying which contenders are actually built to play winning football in January and February.

