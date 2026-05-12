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Greetings on this Tuesday in sports, where the field of playoff squads is getting smaller by the day. Last night we said goodbye to the Los Angeles Lakers, whose late bid to take at least one game from the Thunder fell just short, sealing their exit in a four-game sweep. (We’ll have more on one potentially massive ripple effect from that loss below.) The Minnesota Wild aren’t far from summer vacation, either, after losing to the Avalanche 5-2 to fall within a game of elimination. And the same fate could befall any of five teams after tonight, as we watch a pair of critical Game 5s in tied series and to see if the Montreal Canadiens can put the Buffalo Sabres on the ropes in Game 4 of their series. With all of that in mind, here’s what else we’re paying attention to in the sports world today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 T-Wolves (23%) at Spurs (77%),* Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) - 8 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Sabres (43%) at Canadiens (57%), Game 4 (MTL leads 2-1) - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 Ducks (41%) at Golden Knights (59%), Game 5 (Series tied 2-2) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

MLB:

⚾ Yankees (61%) at Orioles (39%) - 6:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Cubs (46%) at Braves (54%) - 7:15 p.m. (TBS)

⚾ Mariners (58%) at Astros (42%) - 8:10 p.m. (FS1)

⚾ Giants (26%) at Dodgers (74%) - 10:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

WNBA:

🏀 Lynx (35%) at Mercury (65%) - 10 p.m.

🏀 Liberty (87%) at Fire (13%) - 10 p.m.

Soccer:

⚽ NWSL: Boston (31%) at Orlando (47%) - 7 p.m.

Tennis:

🎾 Italian Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 85% to win) and women’s (Elena Rybakina and Mirra Andreeva 30% to win) singles

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

The Return of the King?

The Lakers’ season didn’t exactly end with a whimper — they put up a tough fight to the finish against the mighty Thunder — but it did end regardless, with Luka Dončić in street clothes on the sidelines because of a hamstring strain that cost him the entire playoffs, and his teammates failing to have an answer for the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Oklahoma City’s latest breakout star, Ajay Mitchell.

The sweep at the hands of OKC only adds to the speculation that LA’s greatest star, LeBron James, might retire this offseason. Traders at Polymarket gave that possibility a 19% chance this morning, while those at Kalshi sit at 22% on the matter:

Even a roughly 20% chance that a player who’s probably, at worst, the second-greatest in NBA history — I’m personally more of a Michael Jordan guy myself — walks away from the game is a pretty huge deal. And there are surprisingly legitimate reasons to think it could actually happen.

For one thing, James’ contract is up, as of basically now. He exercised a player option last summer — itself an unusual step, as he previously would sign an extension or auction his services in free agency under those situations — and he is currently an unrestricted free agent. He would be 42 years old next season, an age at which nobody in NBA history has been anything more than a role player, much less a star asked to carry a team. He owns the league’s all-time career scoring record, among many other accolades. He’s gotten to play with his son, Bronny (in a recent playoff game, no less!). There really just isn’t much left for James to check off his to-do list in the sport of basketball at this point.

There’s also the weight of recent playoff exits for the Lakers, ever since they won the NBA title with James and Anthony Davis in 2020. Aside from a run to the Western Conference final in 2023 — where they got swept by Denver — LA has lost in the second round once (this year), the first round three times, and missed the playoffs once. Despite heisting Dončić from the Mavs last year, James’ team doesn’t seem all that close to putting him in a position to win ring No. 5 in his career, a frustration you could see play out Monday night. And there were recent reports that when James does walk away, he wouldn’t want a yearlong “retirement tour” the way other great athletes have gone out.

But there are also plenty of reasons to be skeptical.

For one thing, James can still play. Like, really well. He had 24 points and 12 rebounds on Monday, finishing the series averaging 23.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 50% from the floor. He was one of the best players in the league during the regular season, still well above average even if his metrics have declined a bit over the past few years.

For another, it’s hard to actually believe James would forego a retirement tour — or that the league would let him. (James’ final game at each given arena would be a massive event for the NBA all year long.) For all of those reasons, he will have a long list of suitors if he does test free agency, from the Lakers to any of his previous teams (Cavs, Heat) or even somewhere new like Golden State or New York.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me,” James said after the loss Monday night. But unless the markets are pretty wrong, that future probably includes at least one more go-round in the NBA for the man they call The King.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

O Canada

It’s no secret that Canadian NHL clubs have failed to win the nation’s most prized trophy — the Stanley Cup — every year for 33 years and counting. The past few seasons offered hope for the drought to end, with Canadian teams making each of the past two finals (and three of the past five)... though as usual, they found ways to fall short in the end. And this year’s crop of teams mostly suffered disappointing seasons, further damaging Canada’s chances. But against all of that, the Montreal Canadiens have stepped forward as their country’s last hope, taking a 2-1 lead in their second-round series with the Buffalo Sabres. The prediction markets give Montreal a 69% chance to advance there, a 23% chance to make the final, and an 8% chance to kill the Cup-less streak. So we’re saying there’s a chance!

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “LeBron Lost the GOAT Debate — Not His Lakers Tenure” by Ethan Strauss

🏈 “Is it a Bad Time to Buy the Seahawks?” by Jacob Feldman

🏀 “2026 NBA Draft Top Storylines: AJ Dybantsa Top Overall Pick?” by Nathan Grubel

🏀 “Before the WNBA” by Amy Moritz

⚽ “Why So Many World Cup Tickets Remain Unsold One Month Out” by Margaret Fleming

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (5/13)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavs at Pistons, Game 5 (Series tied 2-2)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Wild at Avalanche, Game 5 (COL leads 3-1)

⚾ MLB: Rays at Blue Jays

🏀 WNBA: Aces at Sun

⚽ MLS: FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF

Thursday (5/14)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens at Sabres, Game 5

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Ducks, Game 6

⚾ MLB: Padres at Brewers

🏀 WNBA: Lynx at Wings

⚽ LALIGA: Real Madrid vs. Real Oviedo

⛳ Golf: PGA Championship (Aronimink Golf Club - Newtown Square, PA)

🏈 NFL: 2026 schedule released

Friday (5/15)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons at Cavs, Game 6

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at T-Wolves, Game 6

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche at Wild, Game 6 (if necessary)

⚾ MLB: Royals at Cardinals

⚾ MLB: Padres at Mariners

🏀 WNBA: Mystics at Fever

⚽ Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

⛳ Golf: PGA Championship

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.