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Happy Wednesday! And welcome to a day where one of the hottest teams in basketball keeps getting hotter — while one of baseball’s biggest names can’t escape his — or his team’s — cold streak. We’ll dig into how the Indiana Fever have built the most efficient offense in WNBA history (!) on the court, despite all the noise surrounding them off of it, plus a look at Cal Raleigh’s stunning fall from a 60-homer season to one of the steepest power drop-offs baseball has ever seen. Amidst that, we’re waiting patiently 🍿 for more football later in the week, along with everything else we’ve got our eye on today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

MLB:

⚾ Brewers (53%) at Padres (47%)* - 4:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Mariners (45%) at Yankees (55%) - 7:05 p.m. (ESPN / MLB.tv)

⚾ Cubs (61%) at Nationals (39%) - 6:45 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 38% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 Tempo (19%) at Wings (81%) - 8 p.m. (USA Network)

🏀 Sky (20%) at Valkyries (80%) - 10 p.m. (USA Network)

🏀 Lynx (88%) at Fire (12%) - 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 49% to win WNBA title

Soccer:

⚽ Leagues Cup: Inter Miami (50%) vs. Club León (29%) - 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ Leagues Cup: Toluca FC (70%) vs. FC Dallas (13%) - 10 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ Leagues Cup: Sounders FC (29%) vs. Chivas Guadalajara (49%) - 10:30 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ EPL Championship check-in: Arsenal 37% to win Premier League (New season starts 8/21)

⚽ MLS Championship check-in: Inter Miami 25% to win MLS Cup

⚽ NWSL Championship check-in: Gotham FC 30% to win

Football:

🏈 NFL training camps & joint practices (Preseason resumes Thursday)

🏈 Super Bowl check-in: Rams 17% to win NFL championship

🏈 College Football Playoff check-in: Ohio State 14% to win national title

Tennis:

🎾 National Bank Open (Canadian Open) - Semifinals - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel / TC Plus) - Rafael Jodar 39% to win (men’s) / Iga Swiatek 40% to win (women’s)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Fever pitch

More than any other WNBA team — by far — the Indiana Fever are a traveling circus of controversy and chaos. If their players are not being flagrantly fouled (which somehow turns into a referendum on race and officiating in the league), they’re fanning the flames of off-court culture wars — and that’s just Sophie Cunningham. Caitlin Clark and the rest are their own source of perma-drama, making Indy the league’s most unavoidable team.

Against all of that noise, it can be difficult to remember that this is actually, you know, a basketball team too — and a good one at that. Indiana just beat the New York Liberty at home, 106-92, for their seventh win in nine games (and 11th in 15); their only loss in regulation since July 15 was an 8-point defeat on the road against the title-favorite Minnesota Lynx. Their offense is not only the WNBA’s best this year (averaging 117.1 points per 100 possessions), but it’s also tracking to be the most efficient in league history — both Indiana and Minnesota (116.4) are actually on track to break the Washington Mystics’ existing record of 115.9 with Elena Delle Donne in 2019.

Of course, that list contains five teams from 2026 overall, meaning one-third of the league this season is on pace for Top-10 all-time offenses, a testament to the improved skill levels and tactics of modern players in this, the WNBA’s 30th season of existence.

But even relative to that, the Fever are at the vanguard of the movement. Perhaps surprisingly for a team led by Clark, they are not one of the most 3-point heavy teams in the league — ranking sixth in their share of shots from downtown — but they are making just about everything from all over the court. They are the only team in the league to make 54% of their 2-pointers, 39% of their 3-pointers and 82% of their free throws, and they have the highest True Shooting % (.610) and Effective FG% (.562) in league history.

This stems from a combination of elite factors: Clark’s otherworldly ability to create shots for herself and others — she is the only player in WNBA history to post a Usage Rate of 32% and an Assist Rate of 44% in a season — with greatly improved efficiency this season to boot… Kelsey Mitchell’s ridiculous individual efficiency — she scores 36.5 points per 100 possessions on a .639 TS%, with only an 8.7% Turnover Rate at 27.6% Usage… Aliyah Boston is a highly efficient interior scorer to complement Clark/Mitchell on the outside… and the role players (Cunningham, Monique Billings, Lexie Hull, Makayla Timpson) are knocking down their shots at a .629 TS% clip.

With that array of offensive weapons, the Fever are almost impossible to stop when everything is clicking. Plus, they play fast — keeping defenses on their heels with the W’s third-highest pace (81.2 possessions per game). The only question as they look ahead to the playoffs might be whether they can defend well enough for their offense to carry them, which may help explain why traders only give them the league’s co-fourth highest title odds (10%). But one thing is for sure: Indiana will continue to be the center of attention, whether for basketball reasons or otherwise.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Big Slumper



It’s not a fun time for Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners right now, after the team’s fifth consecutive loss dropped their playoff odds to just 26% in the prediction markets. “It’s not good. We’re not playing well. That starts with me. I’m awful,” he told reporters Tuesday night. “We’re just playing very, very, very bad baseball in every facet of the game.” (Yes, he said “very” that many times.) While Raleigh is far from the only culprit for Seattle’s disappointing season, his Wins Above Replacement have fallen from 8.2 last year to a full-season pace of just 0.1 this season, and his home runs are down from an MLB-high 60 to a pace of just 16, tracking to break Hack Wilson’s 1931 “record” for the biggest year-over-year HR fall-off ever. To illustrate the dip, here’s a look at his cumulative HR pace through each of the Mariners’ first 120 games of 2025 versus 2026:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “A sneaky way to build around Giannis” by David Thorpe

🏈 “What Makes Mike Macdonald Great?” by Ben Carloni

✏️ “It’s your job to find out what happened” by Brian Moritz

⚾ “Arraez is Just What the Phillies Needed” by Russ Walsh

🏈 “In Defense of the AP Poll, feat. Ralph Russo” by Split Zone Duo

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (8/13)

⚾🌽 MLB: Phillies vs. Twins (Field of Dreams Game)

🏀 WNBA: Sparks at Liberty

⚽ Leagues Cup: Club América vs. Austin FC

⛳ FedEx Cup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round 1

Friday (8/14)

⚾ MLB: Brewers at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Wings at Fever

⚽ Soccer: NWSL: Gotham FC at KC Current

⛳ FedEx Cup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round 2

Saturday (8/15)

⚾ MLB: Brewers at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Lynx at Aces

⚽ Soccer: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC

⛳ FedEx Cup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round 3

🏁 NASCAR: Cook Out 400 (Richmond Raceway)

🥊 Boxing: Claressa Shields vs. Kaye Scott (WBA and WBC middleweight titles)

🥊 UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.