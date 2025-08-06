Aaron Boone, manager of the New York Yankees, ponders the meaning of life in the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 25, 2025. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Writing a couple of weeks ago in The Athletic, I noted that the New York Yankees had been — statistically, at least — the unluckiest team in baseball before the All-Star break, with the biggest shortfall between their actual record and what we would predict based on their underlying stats. Generally speaking, teams like this are good candidates to improve, when their luck starts to even out.

But ever since, the Yankees’ luck hasn’t done that — if anything, the situation has gotten even worse in the Bronx.

New York has blown multiple late leads since the break, leading the league with 19 “meltdowns” (a stat that tallies up how often relievers come into a game and squander meaningful Win Probability) That’s even at least partially after loading up on relievers and adding the second-most net WAR talent of any team at the trade deadline. Going into Tuesday’s game against the Texas Rangers, the Yankees had gone 25-33 since May 30. And yet, FanGraphs’ luck-adjusted BaseRuns ranking still considered New York the best — and also unluckiest — team in baseball:

The return of Aaron Judge, who was activated from the IL on Tuesday, figures to reconcile some of those numbers to each other. Despite not playing since late July, Judge has continued to be the league’s best player by WAR throughout, a testament to his status as an all-time great. And if there has been one constant in this recent era of pinstriped baseball, it’s that the Yankees are a far better team with Judge in the lineup — moreso than we would even expect from his own individual statistical footprint.

But another constant of the Aaron Boone era has been that this team’s fundamental flaws — their inability to win games on the margins and their penchant for back-breaking mistakes — feel like they’re holding the Yankees back from achieving their full potential. Rather than bad luck, then, we might expect these shortcomings to manifest themselves in a team being unable to elevate their actual results to match what the numbers say they “should” be capable of.