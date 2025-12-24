Christmas Day is nearly upon us, and that means many folks around the world will take time to relax, spend time with family and reflect on the season. But not in the world of sports! While Wednesday is admittedly a bit of a light day, things kick into high gear on Thursday, with an NFL streaming triple-header and the NBA’s customary Christmas slate of five games — a logjam that makes us feel like the two leagues are locked in a bitter holiday custody battle over our fandom. (More on that below.) And naturally, there’s more NFL on Saturday and Sunday, plus a bunch of bowl games (peaking with EIGHT bowls on Saturday), tons of the usual post-Christmas English Premier League matches (but not all on Boxing Day like is the tradition) and the NHL returning from its brief holiday pause. Since we’ll be taking a few days away from the newsletter ourselves, here’s your early prep for the entire holiday weekend of action:

🗓️ THE (LONG) WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

It’s a full holiday slate…

Wednesday (12/24)

🏈 CFB: California (49%) vs. Hawai’i (51%) (Sheraton Hawaiʻi Bowl)

Thursday (12/25) - Merry Christmas! 🎄

🏈 NFL: Cowboys (80%) at Commanders (20%) (Netflix)

🏈 NFL: Lions (77%) at Vikings (23%) (Netflix)

🏈 NFL: Broncos (89%) at Chiefs (11%) (Prime Video)

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves (40%) at Nuggets (60%)

🏀 NBA: Mavs (26%) at Warriors (74%)

🏀 NBA: Rockets (59%) at Lakers (41%)

🏀 NBA: Cavs (30%) at Knicks (70%)

🏀 NBA: Spurs (24%) at Thunder (76%)

Friday (12/26)

🏈 CFB: Central Michigan (20%) vs. Northwestern (80%) (GameAbove Sports Bowl)

🏈 CFB: New Mexico (44%) vs. Minnesota (56%) (Rate Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Florida International (31%) vs. UTSA (69%) (SERVPRO First Responder Bowl)

🏀 NBA: Heat (49%) at Hawks (51%)

⚽ EPL: Manchester United (40%) vs. Newcastle United (37%)



Saturday (12/27)

🏈 NFL: Texans (44%) at Chargers (56%) (NFL Network)

🏈 NFL: Ravens (36%) at Packers (64%) (Peacock)

🏈 CFB: Pittsburgh (77%) vs. East Carolina (23%) (Go Bowling Military Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Penn State (39%) vs. Clemson (61%) (Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl)

🏈 CFB: UConn (25%) vs. Army (75%) (Wasabi Fenway Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Georgia Tech (35%) vs. BYU (65%) (Pop-Tarts Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Miami (OH) (32%) vs. Fresno State (68%) (Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl)

🏈 CFB: North Texas (62%) vs. San Diego State (38%) (Isleta New Mexico Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Virginia (37%) vs. Missouri (63%) (TaxSlayer Gator Bowl)

🏈 CFB: LSU (43%) vs. Houston (57%) (Kinder’s Texas Bowl)

🏀 NBA: Nuggets (61%) at Magic (39%)

🏀 NBA: Cavs (32%) at Rockets (68%)

⚽ EPL: Chelsea (54%) vs. Aston Villa (23%)

🏒 NHL: Avalanche (59%) at Golden Knights (41%)

🏒 NHL: Lightning (48%) at Panthers (52%)

Sunday (12/28)

🏈 NFL: Jaguars (73%) at Colts (27%)

🏈 NFL: Seahawks (73%) at Panthers (27%)

🏈 NFL: Eagles (48%) at Bills (52%)

🏈 NFL: Bears (37%) at 49ers (63%) (Sunday Night Football)

🏀 NBA: Sixers (20%) at Thunder (80%)

🏀 NBA: Warriors (48%) at Raptors (52%)

⚽ EPL: Crystal Palace (43%) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (30%)

🏒 NHL: Canadiens (43%) at Lightning (57%)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Back in the scoring groove

As alluded to above, Boxing Day has traditionally been a day synonymous with English football, with workers historically having the day off to pack stadiums (and pubs) to cheer on their clubs. The EPL is being forced to break that a bit this season, however, with only one match on Friday because of broadcast restrictions around weekend and midweek scheduling, plus a crowded calendar of other European competitions. As a result, the bulk of the post-Christmas contests will fall on Saturday the 27th, not Friday the 26th.

That means the top two teams in the league table — Arsenal and Manchester City — will be in action (against Nottingham Forest and Brighton, respectively) early Saturday from the perspective of us fans following across the pond in the U.S. And that will give us a chance to see City’s Erling Haaland potentially score more goals.

In each of his past two matches, Haaland has scored a pair of goals, bringing his total on the 2025-26 season thus far to 19 in 17 contests. He leads the EPL in scoring over second-ranked Igor Thiago of Brentford by a margin of 8 goals, a figure which itself would actually be tied for the third-most goals in the league this season. If Haaland keeps it up, his current rate of 1.2 goals per 90 would be tied for the highest rate in the history of the Premier League.

Of course, that tie would be with himself, from three years ago, when Haaland broke Alan Shearer’s all-time EPL record for goals in a season (which had stood for nearly three decades) with 36 successful strikes. What stands out now is that Haaland has gotten back to that form again after a couple of seasons with declining output. From that 36-goal explosion in 2022-23, Haaland was down to 27 the following season — which still won him the Golden Boot as the league’s top scorer — and despite spending much of 2023-24 as the prediction market favorite to win again, a late-season injury caused his odds to plummet as his 22 goals were surpassed by not just Liverpool’s Mo Salah (29), but also Newcastle’s Alexander Isak (23).

This year, though, Haaland is back and scoring like it’s 2022-23 all over again. In fact, one could argue he’s been even better now, to start the 2025-26 season. His rates of non-penalty goals and Expected Goals per 90 minutes are even higher than they were during his record-breaking season — which helps explain why he currently has a 90% chance to claim the Golden Boot for the third time in four seasons, and perhaps even challenge his own record along the way.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

How the NFL Grinched away the NBA’s Christmas



For as long as most of us could remember, Christmas belonged to the NBA in much the same way Thanksgiving belongs to the NFL: The different major leagues all seemed to cede certain parts of the calendar to each other out of professional courtesy, save for the occasional scheduling quirk. But that détente has collapsed in the 2020s, when the NFL realized it could turn Christmas into just another of its many ratings juggernauts — and then did. We can see below how a holiday once synonymous with basketball has increasingly become shared with (and arguably overtaken by) football, whose presence on Christmas Day has grown decade by decade. The only saving grace for the NBA? This year’s Christmas football games are mostly terrible, while the basketball should be pretty good.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

Smart, short reads we liked while building today's odds.



👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (12/29)

🏈 Rams at Falcons (Monday Night Football)

🏈 Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State (JLab Birmingham Bowl)

🏀 Hawks at Thunder

🏀 Cavs at Spurs

🏒 Kings at Avalanche

🏀 USC at Nebraska (WBB)

Tuesday (12/30)

🏈 Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech (Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl)

🏈 Tennessee vs. Illinois (Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl)

🏈 USC vs. TCU (Valero Alamo Bowl)

🏀 Pistons at Lakers

🏒 Canadiens at Panthers

⚽ Arsenal vs. Aston Villa (EPL)

🏀 Louisville at Cal

Wednesday (12/31)

🏈 Miami vs. Ohio State (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic)

🏈 Iowa vs. Vanderbilt (ReliaQuest Bowl)

🏈 Arizona State vs. Duke (Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl)

🏈 Michigan vs. Texas (Cheez-It Citrus Bowl)

🏈 Nebraska vs. Utah (SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl)

🏀 Knicks at Spurs

🏀 Blazers at Thunder

🏀 Nuggets at Raptors

🏒 Blues at Avalanche

🏀 UConn at Xavier

All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.