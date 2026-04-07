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Greetings on this first Tuesday in April, as we are officially in the post-March Madness phase of the sports year. 🥲 It’s always a bittersweet moment — the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments are some of the most fun events on the calendar, so it’s sad that we have to wait an entire year for them to come around again. But at the same time, we have to congratulate Michigan for their season-ending win over UConn Monday night, capping off one of the great title runs in tourney history with a gritty 69-63 victory that, ironically, showcased the versatility and depth of their roster and game plan more than all the high-scoring wins they’d previously piled up in March. We’ll have more looking ahead to who will join the Wolverines as college sports’ next champs, but in the meantime, here’s what’s on the sports slate today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

MLB:

⚾ Dodgers (59%) at Blue Jays (41%) - 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

⚾ Braves (57%) at Angels (43%) - 9:38 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Phillies (60%) at Giants (40%) - 9:45 p.m. (MLB.tv)

NBA:

🏀 Hornets (34%) at Celtics (66%) - 8 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

🏀 Thunder (93%) at Lakers (7%) - 10:30 p.m.

🏀 Rockets (51%) at Suns (49%) - 11 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

NHL:

🏒 Bruins (37%) at Hurricanes (63%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Blue Jackets (49%) at Red Wings (51%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Lightning (44%) at Senators (56%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Oilers (45%) at Mammoth (55%) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Soccer:

⚽ Champions League: Real Madrid (37%) vs. Bayern Munich (42%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ Champions League: Sporting CP (22%) vs. Arsenal (54%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tennis:

🎾 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (Carlos Alcaraz 54% to win)



Chess:

♟️ Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 8

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

The NEXT college champs

As impressive as the hoops titles were for the UCLA women and Michigan men this week, the sports world moves on quickly — especially when it comes to prediction markets, which are an inherently forward-looking enterprise. So today, we thought we’d look at the college sports next in line to crown their champs, and whom the markets are favoring.

Next up right away is the Frozen Four in men’s ice hockey, which has its semifinals on Thursday — Michigan (them again!) will face Denver, and North Dakota takes on Wisconsin — before skating for the championship on Saturday. And the Wolverines are indeed favored in the prediction markets, meaning there’s a 39% chance the U of M could win two “Nattys” in the span of six days:

After that, the next major events are the women’s and men’s gymnastics championships in mid-April. While there aren’t prediction markets there yet, the women’s favorites are Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, and UCLA, while the top men’s teams are Oklahoma, Stanford, Nebraska, and, yes, Michigan. (Another potential title to take home to Ann Arbor!)

Then we pivot to the late spring, with water polo, volleyball, tennis, and golf — and of course lacrosse, where North Carolina is favored by the markets ahead of Notre Dame, Princeton, and Syracuse to win the 2026 men’s title:

Finally, the 2025-26 academic year wraps with probably the most anticipated next college tournaments: the men’s and women’s College World Series in baseball and softball, respectively. The major prediction market outlets don’t have softball odds out yet — hopefully they get added soon, because the event is really fun — but Texas and Texas Tech are Nos. 1 and 2 in the current rankings, with dynastic Oklahoma lurking as well, like usual. (Before the Longhorns won last year’s title, the Sooners had won four straight national titles, so something’s got to give this year.) As for the men, UCLA is favored over defending champ LSU and Texas in this year’s odds:

At that point, it all starts over again with the 2026-27 calendar, which includes next year’s college basketball season. In the early prediction market odds, Duke (18%) is favored over — you guessed it — Michigan and UConn (16% apiece). But for now, we’ll let the confetti settle some around the Wolverines’ 2026 title — because there’s still plenty of other hardware left to hand out before anyone needs to start thinking about next year’s NCAA tournament.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Malone’s new post



With North Carolina suffering an embarrassing meltdown against VCU in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the Tar Heels dismissed Hubert Davis and were in the market for a new head coach at one of college hoops’ premier destinations. Their choice? Perhaps surprisingly, it was a former NBA coach: Michael Malone, who last coached the Denver Nuggets (where he won a title) until being shockingly let go with days left in the 2025 season. Now he’ll inherit a program that expects to compete for NCAA championships — but do moves like this typically work?

I collected all of the examples I could find since 2000 of former NBA head coaches who subsequently took over college teams, subjectively judging their success levels (with a little fact-checking from Google Gemini as well). While there have been some hits, such as the post-NBA runs for Rick Pitino and John Calipari, the general rule has been mixed success at best, if not outright failure. Between that and the obvious Bill Belichick parallel at Chapel Hill, let’s just say Malone is facing some headwinds going into his new role:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Does the NBA Really Need 32 Teams? LeBron, Memphis, and the NBA’s Small-Market Problem” by Ethan Strauss

🏈 “Dare to Be Average: Cam Ward and the Year Two Leap” by StartKyleOrton

⛳ “Where Masters bets go wrong — and how to fix them” by Neil Greenberg

🏀 “Much Ado About Switching: Another team just won a championship with a switching-heavy defense.” by Jordan Sperber

🏈 “Dabo’s Decline and the History of CFB’s Guy After the Guy” by Split Zone Duo

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (4/8)

⚾ MLB: Mariners at Rangers

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Clippers

🏒 NHL: Sabres at Rangers

⚽ Champions League Quarterfinal: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool

⛳ 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest

🎾 Tennis: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

♟️ Chess: Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 9

Thursday (4/9)

⚾ MLB: Reds vs. Marlins

🏀 NBA: Celtics vs. Knicks

🏒 NHL: Wild vs. Stars

🏒 NCAA Frozen Four: North Dakota vs. Wisconsin

🏒 NCAA Frozen Four: Michigan vs. Denver

⚽ Soccer: FC Porto vs. Nottingham Forest

⛳ 2026 Masters Tournament, Round 1

🎾 Tennis: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

♟️ Chess: Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 10

Friday (4/10)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Rays

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: No games 🙁

⚽ Liga MX: Puebla vs. León

⛳ 2026 Masters Tournament, Round 2

🎾 Tennis: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.