Travis Bazzana of the Cleveland Guardians greets teammates during player introductions before game one of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on October 3, 2026. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On paper, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians are probably playing the weakest of the four Division Series matchups. While the AL Central wasn’t quite on par with the AL West for historic crappiness — fittingly, the former’s runner-up (Chicago) quickly dispatched the latter’s champ (Houston) in the Wild Card — the 85-win Guardians were still one of the worst division champs in baseball history. And as I pointed out here, the Sox-Guardians winner will immediately be sizable underdogs against the Rays-Yankees winner in the ALCS.

But there is a reason why every baseball fan should still be invested in this AL Central showdown in the Division Series, which Chicago opened up with a 3-0 win over Cleveland on Saturday, and whose second game is this evening at 5 PM ET. More than any other series this October — and almost any in postseason history — this one is about the future of baseball.

During the regular season, the White Sox had the fourth-youngest roster by average age (27.0) and the Guardians ranked sixth (27.1). What separated them from the other young teams in the sport, however, was that they also performed well; Cleveland ranked No. 8 in total Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and Chicago ranked 11th. The only other team who was Top-11 in WAR and also ranked among the six youngest rosters was Milwaukee, who have arguably the shrewdest roster-building operation in baseball:

One young team making a deep October run is surprisingly rare on its own: Before the Cleveland Guardians made the 2024 ALCS as the youngest team in MLB, it had been since the 2008 Rays (one of our Neil’s Substack favorites) that one of the six youngest teams in MLB made the League Championship Series. Between Cleveland and Chicago this year, we’re guaranteed to get one of those:

But to have two teams this young both meet up in the postseason is what’s actually exceptional about this ALDS matchup. In the entire history of the Division Series (since 1995), Guardians-versus-White Sox is the second-youngest Division Series ever by average roster age, and THE youngest by average batter age specifically.

No fewer than 13 players across the two rosters produced at least 2.0 WAR this season at age 26 or younger: Sam Antonacci (23), Sean Burke (26), Chase Meidroth (24), Colson Montgomery (24), Munetaka Murakami (26), Tristan Peters (26), Grant Taylor (24) and Miguel Vargas (26) for the White Sox, and Travis Bazzana (23), Chase DeLauter (24), Parker Messick (25), Brayan Rocchio (25) and Gavin Williams (26) for the Guardians.

Expanding things even further, this is also the sixth-youngest series of any round since 1969 according to the two teams’ combined average age:

Of course, it’s not even the youngest (or second-youngest) of the 2020s to date, as Cleveland was a common factor in also making Guardians-Rays (2022 Wild Card) and Guardians-Tigers (2024 Division Series) rank among the youngest series in modern history. Apparently, the Guardians just love to compete when half the roster is still on their parents’ health insurance — and sometimes they run into another young team along the way, too.

So maybe neither team is actually ready to win the World Series yet, but that doesn’t mean we’re not watching the White Sox and Guardians’ futures arrive in front of us anyway. And no matter what happens, one of these teams will emerge from this series just four wins from the Fall Classic, before most of its core has even reached their collective primes.

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