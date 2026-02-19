Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!

Happy Thursday — and today is when some of the most anticipated Olympic sports really get serious. In addition to our favorite, curling, reaching the end of the women’s round-robin (and the start of the men’s semifinals) with some high-stakes matches, plus the conclusion of women’s figure skating singles — among other event finals — we also get big-time hockey. Yesterday’s men’s semifinals proved that even the favorites are vulnerable: both Canada and the US needed overtime wins to avoid catastrophe and advance. Now, we get the dominant American women’s team against their greatest rival, the Canadians, with gold on the line, and the pressure couldn’t be higher. Beyond the gold medal showdown on the ice, here’s what else is on the schedule today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

Olympics:

🏅 Event finals in ski mountaineering (2x), ice hockey, freestyle skiing, figure skating, speed skating, and Nordic combined

🏅 Women’s free skate/final (figure skating): Kaori Sakamoto 51% to win* - 1 p.m.

🏅 United States (81%) vs. Canada (19%) (women’s hockey gold medal game) - 1:10 p.m.

🏅 Women’s ski cross final (freestyle skiing) - 5:55 a.m. Friday

🏅 Canada (79%) vs. Finland (21%) (men’s hockey semifinals) - 10:40 a.m. Friday

🏅 Women’s 1,500m final (speed skating) - 11 a.m. Friday

🥌 Chess On Ice:

🏅 Switzerland vs. Great Britain (men’s semifinals) - 1:05 p.m.

🏅 Canada vs. Norway (men’s semifinals) - 1:05 p.m.

🏅 Women’s semifinals (TBD) - 8:05 a.m. Friday

NBA:

🏀 Rockets (63%) at Hornets (37%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Pistons (40%) at Knicks (60%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 Spurs (72%) vs. Suns (28%) - 8:30 p.m.

🏀 Celtics (67%) at Warriors (33%) - 10 p.m.

🏀 Nuggets (62%) at Clippers (38%) - 10:30 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 Oklahoma (71%) at Georgia (29%) - 6:30 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 South Carolina (93%) at Alabama (7%) - 8:30 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 LSU (66%) at Ole Miss (34%) - 9 p.m. (WBB)

Golf:

⛳ The Genesis Invitational (Scottie Scheffler 23% to win)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

A gold medal game (and a role reversal)

This afternoon, from our perspective on the East Coast (1:10 p.m.), we’ll get a fascinating battle to decide the Olympic championship for women’s hockey. In one corner, we have an overwhelming powerhouse seeking the gold medal again to cap off a tournament performance for the ages. In the other corner, we have… Canada?

It’s an unfamiliar spot to find the Canadians in, when it comes to their national sport. Instead of them occupying their usual perch, it’s Team USA at the top, having absolutely dominated the group stage and knockouts up to this point in the Olympics. The American women have recorded five consecutive shutouts heading into the final, having not allowed a goal since the second period of their opening game of the round-robins on February 5. They are outscoring the opposition 31-1, which would be only the second time in Olympic hockey history — men’s or women’s — that a team had a goal differential of +30 or more while allowing 0 or 1 goals.

Of course, there’s a little bit of selective filtering at play, but it helps illustrate the role reversal happening here. Canada’s women just missed out on that list in both 2006 (when they won gold while outscoring foes 46-2) and 2010 (when they scored 48-2 en route to gold). This type of American run is how things used to go for Canada as well, but the Canadians have only outscored opponents 21-8 in the 2026 Olympics thus far — a tally that includes the US’s 5-0 win in the preliminary round nine days ago.

That goes a long way toward explaining why Team USA is such a heavy favorite to win gold in the prediction markets, with an 81% chance to beat Canada as of this morning:

One argument for Canada to beat those odds? Marie-Philip Poulin, the all-time leading women’s scorer in Olympic history, missed the 5-0 US win earlier, but she will be in action today. Another argument is simply that Canada has found a way here before — they are the defending Olympic champs, and have won five of the past six golds in women’s hockey. But unlike usual, they are underdogs to make that happen again.



📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Tankwatch ’26



The NBA returns from its All-Star Break tonight, and we’ll have a lot more tomorrow on the odds heading into the stretch before the playoffs. But much more of the energy around the NBA recently has focused on the worst teams in the league and their quest to tank for one of the top picks in what is a super-stacked draft this summer. Keeping in mind that the worst record doesn’t automatically get the No. 1 pick — they get entered into the draft lottery, with a 14% chance at No. 1 (and a guarantee at no worse than the fifth pick) — here are the prediction market odds for teams to finish last in the standings this season:

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (2/20)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in freestyle skiing (2x), short-track speed skating (2x), biathlon, and speed skating

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Hornets

🏀 NBA: Clippers at Lakers

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Blazers

🏀 MBB: VCU at Saint Louis

⛳ Golf: The Genesis Invitational

Saturday (2/21)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in freestyle skiing (3x), speed skating (2x), biathlon, bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, curling, and ski mountaineering

🏀 NBA: Rockets at Knicks

🏀 MBB: Arizona at Houston

🏀 MBB: Michigan at Duke

🏀 MBB: Iowa State at BYU

⚽ EPL: Brentford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

⚽ EPL: Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

⛳ Golf: The Genesis Invitational

🥊 Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia (WBC welterweight title)

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez

Sunday (2/22)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, curling, and ice hockey

🏅 OLY: Closing ceremony

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Thunder

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Warriors

🏀 NBA: Celtics at Lakers

🏀 MBB: Iowa at Wisconsin

🏀 WBB: Ole Miss at South Carolina

🏀 WBB: Michigan at Iowa

🏀 WBB: Tennessee at Oklahoma

🏀 WBB: Kentucky at Vanderbilt

🏀 WBB: Michigan State at Minnesota

⚽ EPL: Sunderland vs. Fulham

⚽ EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

⛳ Golf: The Genesis Invitational

🥊 Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn (women’s undisputed heavyweight championship)

