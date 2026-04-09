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Happy Thursday in sports, as it’s finally time for the Masters Tournament to get underway at Augusta National Golf Club. So cue up that sappy music, do your best Jim Nantz impressions, and memorize which plant corresponds with which hole on the hallowed course. We’ll break down all the tournament odds below, plus a fun little piece of March Madness data analysis that is probably not what you’re expecting. And, of course, here is everything else big happening across the world of sports today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

Golf:

⛳ 2026 Masters Tournament (Scottie Scheffler 14% to win)

MLB:

⚾ Reds (47%) at Marlins (53%) - 12:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Athletics (33%) at Yankees (67%) - 1:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ D-Backs (40%) at Mets (60%) - 7:10 p.m. (MLB Network)

NBA:

🏀 Celtics (37%) at Knicks (63%) - 7:30 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 76ers (39%) at Rockets (61%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 Lakers (37%) at Warriors (63%) - 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

NHL:

🏒 Maple Leafs (29%) at Islanders (71%) - 6:45 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Penguins (51%) at Devils (49%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Wild (46%) at Stars (54%) - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Frozen Four:

🏒 Wisconsin (35%) vs. North Dakota (65%) - 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏒 Michigan (58%) vs. Denver (42%) - 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Soccer:

⚽ Europa League: FC Porto (44%) vs. Nottingham Forest (27%) - 3 p.m. (HBO Max)

⚽ Europa League: Bologna (26%) vs. Aston Villa (47%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ Europa League: SC Freiburg (43%) vs. Celta Vigo (28%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tennis:

🎾 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (Carlos Alcaraz 52% to win)



Chess:

♟️ Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 10 (Javokhir Sindarov 93% to win)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Masters of their domain

As the sports world shifts its attention to Augusta this weekend, there’s always the fresh glow of anticipation around a season’s first major championship. While the PGA Tour technically began in mid-January, and we’ve even had some prestigious events (such as the Players Championship) already this year, no one would deny that the golf universe revolves around the Grand Slam events — and the Masters is maybe the most celebrated of those.

First and foremost, we’ll be watching to see what Scottie Scheffler can do this season. Ranked No. 1 in the world for 151 straight weeks (and counting), Scheffler is coming off the best non-Tiger Woods season of at least the past 22 years by Adjusted Strokes Gained — a measure of performance that tracks how much you improved your score relative to the field on each shot you took. So it’s no surprise that Scheffler is the favorite to win this weekend as well, which would tie him for the fourth-most Green Jackets in history (trailing only Jack Nicklaus, Woods, and Arnold Palmer).

But as great as Scheffler is — and he is basically our modern Tiger Woods (hopefully absent the car-flipping) — those odds also mean there is a greater than 85% chance that Scheffler doesn’t win this week. In fact, separate markets set his odds to finish even among the top 5 at just 45%, plus there’s about a 40% chance he misses the top 10 and a greater than 20% chance he doesn’t crack the top 20. Golf can be a chaotic sport sometimes; maybe the only thing we can bank on is that Scheffler will probably make the cut after play concludes Friday. (He’s at around 90% in that particular market.)

If not Scheffler, then who might slip on that coveted jacket Sunday? Last year’s winner, Rory McIlroy, is a popular pick now that he finally broke through for his first victory at Augusta last year. Jon Rahm, the 2022 winner, is the second favorite — and he has actually outplayed Scheffler so far this season, in terms of Adjusted Strokes Gained per round:

Of course, we may well get a totally unexpected winner as well. A bit further down the odds sheet, a few names stand out as perhaps being especially suited to how Augusta plays now — including Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Chris Gotterup, Nicolai Højgaard, Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas, and Cameron Smith.

And no matter who wins, as always at Augusta, it takes just one great week to immortalize yourself among a club of championship golfers who will be remembered forever.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Dressed for success



I love it whenever I randomly come across creators who take on fun data projects, so this deep dive on whether wearing a suit makes you a better college basketball coach by YouTuber Max JR Miller was right up my alley. Miller looked at what each coach wore for every game of the 2026 NCAA men’s tournament, tracking what type of outfit it was — predominantly either the ubiquitous quarter-zip or an old-school suit, with a few other exceptions. Then he tracked the teams’ records while their coach wore each outfit type — both overall and as seeding underdogs, to try to account for differences in opponent strength. Miller clearly is a pro-suit advocate (I am as well), so he was not without bias in this, but he found that suit-wearing coaches won more than their quarter-zip counterparts, both overall and especially as underdogs:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “Late Bloomers, Davey Lopes” by Paul White

🏈 “NFL scouts on the most polarizing prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft” by Go Long

🏀 “‘Don’t blame me if you miss open looks’: An interview with Lucas Oil Stadium” by John Gasaway

🏀 “Thinking About the NBA Lottery Reform Proposals” by Luke McCartney

🏀 “WNBA Free Agency Is Underway: Top 10 WNBA Free Agents” by Bob Bellotti

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (4/10)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Rays

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: No games 🙁

⚽ Liga MX: Puebla vs. León

⛳ Golf: 2026 Masters Tournament, Round 2

🎾 Tennis: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Saturday (4/11)

⚾ MLB: Rangers at Dodgers

🏀 NBA: No games 🙁 (Regular season ends 4/12)

🏒 NHL: Lightning at Bruins

⚽ La Liga: Barcelona vs. Espanyol

⛳ Golf: 2026 Masters Tournament, Round 3

🎾 Tennis: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, semifinals

♟️ Chess: Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 11

🥊 Boxing: Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

🥊 UFC 327: Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg

Sunday (4/12)

⚾ MLB: Guardians at Braves

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Spurs

🏒 NHL: Penguins at Capitals

⚽ Premier League: Chelsea vs. Manchester City

⛳ Golf: 2026 Masters Tournament, Round 4

🎾 Tennis: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, final

🏁 NASCAR: Food City 500 at Bristol

♟️ Chess: Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 12

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.